Who is the Mayor of New Orleans? Check Party & Term Limits!

Who is the Mayor of New Orleans? New Orleans, with a population nearing 375,000, recently held their 2025 New Orleans Mayoral Election on October 11, 2025. There were 11 declared candidates for elections. The New Orleans Mayoral Primary candidates were Helena Moreno, Royce Duplessis and Oliver Thomas.

On October 12, winning with 55% of majority votes Helena Moreno was declared as the new mayor of New Orleans. The election, held under Louisiana’s jungle primary system, saw voters choose Moreno in the first round, reflecting strong public support for her focus on infrastructure, economic opportunities, and public safety.

