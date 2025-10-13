Who is the Oldest President in the World? Check Here

The global stage is frequently controlled by veteran leaders whose age and experience have conditioned their political paths. Some presidents have made unprecedented longevity marks, still occupying the topmost offices deep into their late 80s or 90s. Their long-standing leadership is characterized both by achievements and scandals, mirroring changes in political scenarios and public attitudes. In 2025, the oldest sitting president is Cameroon's Paul Biya, whose extended stay in power and old age have both attracted domestic and international scrutiny. Who is the Oldest Serving President in the World? Cameroon's President, Paul Biya, is the world's oldest head of state, aged 92, in 2025. In office since 1982, Biya's over four decades of leadership make him not just the oldest but also among the longest-serving non-monarchical leaders in recent history.

His leadership has guided Cameroon through many changes, but this has also brought about criticism and demands for political change. As much as this, Biya stood for an eighth term in the 2025 election, highlighting his political durability and complicated dynamics of succession of leadership in various regions. Comparative Longevity Among World Leaders Other prominent aged leaders serving presently are King Salman of Saudi Arabia (89), King Harald V of Norway (87), and Iran's Ali Khamenei (85). These are either monarchs or supreme leaders, with Biya standing out as an elected president. Their longevity elicits frequent debates on age, leadership, and succession, and their continued presence affects domestic and global politics. Drawing on history, other notable leaders like Elizabeth II (96) and Cambodia's Chau Sen Cocsal Chhum (103) retained their positions or continued to exert influence deep into old age. In the 21st century, long leadership careers in evidence are a feature of changing democratic processes, medical progress, and transforming public attitudes toward age as a leader.

Who is the Youngest President in the World? The youngest world leader is the Burkina Faso president Captain Ibrahim Traore who took office following a coup in September 2022 at age 34 and remains in power at 37. The leadership style of Traore can be characterized by the high level of nationalism, Pan-Africanism, and anti-Westernism, which attract the attention of the region and the world. What sets him apart besides his age is the fact that he played a key role in significant geopolitical changes in West Africa such as military alliances and novel approaches in dealing with insurgencies. There are other young presidents who have been brought to the fore with a fast rising trend of young leadership in the world scene and in this regard are Daniel Noboa of Ecuador (age 37), Jakov Milatovic of Montenegro (age 38) and Gabriel Boric of Chile (age 39). These leaders introduce fresh thinking in terms of government, economic change, and human rights with the view of involving more young people in the future of their nations.