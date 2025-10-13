Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Today for 171 Posts - Register Now at indianbank.bank.in

Indian Bank SO 2025 Apply Online: The Indian Bank has released the notification to recruit 171 Specialist Officers (SO) in various technical and managerial fields. The candidates must hurry up and submit their application forms by today as it is the last date to register. The application window opened on 23 September and the last date to register is 13 October.

The recruitment is for managerial posts which span across departments such as Information Technology, Information Security, Corporate Credit, Risk Management, Financial Analysis, and Company Secretary.

The selection process typically involves shortlisting of applications followed by an online test and/or interview, depending on the post.

Indian Bank SO 2025 Overview

Today is the last date to apply for the Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025. The candidates who are interested must visit the official website and fill their application forms before the deadline. Check the details below: