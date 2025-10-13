Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Today for 171 Posts - Register Now at indianbank.bank.in

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 13, 2025, 16:06 IST

Indian Bank SO 2025 Apply Online Ends Today: The Indian Bank SO Apply online ends today, on 13 October 2025. Candidates who are eligible for the Specialist Officer posts across various disciplines. The total number of vacancies are 171. The application process was started on 23 September 2025. Candidates can submit their duly filled applications via the official website- www.indianbank.bank.in. Check this article for the Indian Bank SO 2025 apply online link, last date, steps to apply, application fee, etc.

Indian Bank SO 2025 Apply Last Date
Indian Bank SO 2025 Apply Last Date

Indian Bank SO 2025 Apply Online: The Indian Bank has released the notification to recruit 171 Specialist Officers (SO) in various technical and managerial fields. The candidates must hurry up and submit their application forms by today as it is the last date to register. The application window opened on 23 September and the last date to register is 13 October.

The recruitment is for managerial posts which span across departments such as Information Technology, Information Security, Corporate Credit, Risk Management, Financial Analysis, and Company Secretary.

The selection process typically involves shortlisting of applications followed by an online test and/or interview, depending on the post.

Indian Bank SO 2025 Overview

Today is the last date to apply for the Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025. The candidates who are interested must visit the official website and fill their application forms before the deadline. Check the details below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Indian Bank

Exam / Recruitment

Specialist Officer (SO)

Total Vacancies

171

Registration Period

23 September 2025 to 13 October 2025

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

indianbank.bank.in / indianbank.in

Steps to Apply for Indian Bank SO 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the Indian Bank Specialist Officer posts can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of Indian Bank: indianbank.bank.in (or indianbank.in).

  • On the homepage, at the bottom, click on the Careers section.

  • A new page containing a list of Job Openings will be displayed.

  • Click on the RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS – 2025.

  • Now click on the “Click here for New Registration”.

  • Fill the details for registration like personal details, upload photographs, signature, and other details.

  • Log in with the credentials and fill in personal, educational, and professional details. 

  • Upload scanned documents: photograph, signature, identity proof, experience certificates, etc. in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee. The application fee can be paid in online mode only.

  • Review the form carefully and submit it.

  • Download the fee receipt and application form for future reference.

Indian Bank SO 2025 Application Fee

After filling all the details in the application form, the candidates are required to pay the application fee. The fee should be paid in online mode only

Category

Fee (₹)

General / OBC / EWS

₹1,000 (inclusive of GST)

SC / ST / PwBD

₹175 (intimation charges only)

Indian Bank SO 2025 Apply Online

Candidates can apply for the Indian Bank SO posts by visiting the official website at www.indianbank.bank.in and then follow the steps given in the above section. The direct link is provided here.

Direct Link to Apply for the India Bank SO Recruitment 2025

 

