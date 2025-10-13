Sun temple: The world-famous Sun Temple is located in the state of Odisha, India. Situated in the coastal town of Konark, this iconic temple is one of the most celebrated monuments of ancient Indian architecture. The Konark Sun Temple is not only a major tourist attraction in Odisha but also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its extraordinary craftsmanship and historical importance. In Which State is the Famous Sun Temple Located? The Sun Temple is located in Konark, a town in the Puri district of Odisha, on the eastern coast of India. It lies about 35 km from Puri and 65 km from Bhubaneswar, the state capital. This region forms part of Odisha’s Golden Triangle of Tourism, which includes Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Konark. The temple stands near the Bay of Bengal, symbolising the journey of the Sun God as he rises from the sea.

History of the Konark Sun Temple The Konark Sun Temple was built in the 13th century, around 1250 CE, by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty. It was constructed to honour Surya, the Sun God, and represents his divine chariot travelling across the heavens. The temple once housed a massive magnetised idol of Surya, believed to float in the air due to magnetic forces. Historically, the temple also served as a centre of art, science, and spirituality. It reflects the height of the Kalinga architectural style, blending geometry, astronomy, and spirituality in one magnificent structure. Architectural Brilliance of the Sun Temple The Konark Sun Temple is designed as a gigantic chariot drawn by seven horses with 24 intricately carved wheels, each nearly 12 feet in diameter. These wheels symbolise the hours of the day, and the seven horses represent the seven days of the week. The temple is made from chlorite, laterite, and sandstone, and every part of its structure is covered with detailed carvings of gods, goddesses, dancers, animals, and mythological scenes. It stands as a symbol of ancient Indian engineering and artistic excellence, making it one of the most famous temples in India.