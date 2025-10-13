Who is Karimul Haque? Karimul Haque is a social worker known for his work in and near Dhalabari, West Bengal. His life story is one of dedication and compassion in the face of adversity. He was a just tea garden worker till he became a real life hero. Do you know What is Karimul Haque famous for? Karimul Haque is famously known as the “Ambulance Dada”.

Karimul comes from a remote village in West Bengal. He was deeply affected by a personal tragedy, which led to him becoming the Bike- Ambulance Dada of West Bengal. Karimul began providing essential ambulance services using his motorbike.

According to India’s Ministry of Health, rural areas like West Bengal’s Dooars face significant challenges with emergency medical transport, impacting thousands every year. Karimul Haque stepped in to bridge this gap by ferrying patients from remote villages to hospitals, saving over 5,500 lives without charging a single fee. Read on to know about Karimul Haque, his life, contributions to the welfare of his neighbours and awards received by him.