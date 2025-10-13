Key Points
- Karimul Haque is a social worker who is famously known as the Ambulance Dada in “West Bengal.”
- Ambulance Dada has transported over 5,500 patients without taking a single penny.
- Karimul Haque won the Padma Shri Award for his Outstanding rural healthcare services.
Who is Karimul Haque? Karimul Haque is a social worker known for his work in and near Dhalabari, West Bengal. His life story is one of dedication and compassion in the face of adversity. He was a just tea garden worker till he became a real life hero. Do you know What is Karimul Haque famous for? Karimul Haque is famously known as the “Ambulance Dada”.
Karimul comes from a remote village in West Bengal. He was deeply affected by a personal tragedy, which led to him becoming the Bike- Ambulance Dada of West Bengal. Karimul began providing essential ambulance services using his motorbike.
According to India’s Ministry of Health, rural areas like West Bengal’s Dooars face significant challenges with emergency medical transport, impacting thousands every year. Karimul Haque stepped in to bridge this gap by ferrying patients from remote villages to hospitals, saving over 5,500 lives without charging a single fee. Read on to know about Karimul Haque, his life, contributions to the welfare of his neighbours and awards received by him.
Who is Karimul Haque?
Karimul Haque is a social worker from Rajadanga, West Bengal, famously known as the Bike-Ambulance Dada. He was deeply affected by the tragic death of his mother, who could not get timely ambulance help due to poor transportation facilities. He transformed his motorcycle into an ambulance to help patients in his area.
Karimul started this service in 1998 and has since been providing free emergency transport across difficult roads and weather, covering distances up to 45 kilometers. His efforts have helped thousands reach hospitals in time for critical care, becoming a lifeline for many villagers.
Bike-Ambulance Dada of India: What is Karimul Haque Known For?
Karimul Haque is renowned for pioneering a motorbike ambulance service in West Bengal’s remote villages.
He has personally transported over 5,500 patients free of charge since 1998.
He administers basic first aid before and during the journeys.
He supports about 20 nearby villages in and around Dhalabari.
Despite earning only about Rs. 5,000 monthly as a tea garden laborer, he spends his income on fuel and medical supplies.
His services operate 24/7, even in harsh monsoon conditions.
What Awards has Karimul Haque Won?
Karimul Haque’s heroic service has earned him several important awards. His Padma Shri award by the Indian Government is a testament to the national impact of his dedication.
|
Award
|
Year
|
Reason
|
Padma Shri
|
2017
|
For outstanding service in rural healthcare
|
TEDx Speaker
|
2018
|
Sharing his inspiring journey and community work
|
Kaun Banega Crorepati Guest
|
2021
|
National recognition for humanitarian contributions
Conclusion
Karimul Haque’s unwavering commitment to saving lives demonstrates the power of individual action in improving rural healthcare. His motorbike ambulance service continues to inspire and provide hope to underserved communities in West Bengal. Through his relentless efforts, he has not only saved thousands but also raised awareness about the importance of accessible emergency health services in rural India.
