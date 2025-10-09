NASA Discovers Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun: Know More!

What is a Coronal Hole? Coronal holes are cooler, less dense regions in the Sun’s outer atmosphere that release fast-moving solar wind into space. In 2025, NASA has discovered a giant butterfly-shaped hole on the surface of the Sun. According to NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, this unique feature spans approximately 500,000 kilometers, about 23 times the diameter of Earth. This butterfly shaped hole in the sun is a coronal hole.

The solar winds created by the butterfly-shaped hole in the sun travel toward Earth and can create geomagnetic storms that affect satellite functions, communication, and power grids. Read on to learn about these coronal holes and interesting facts on the butterfly-shaped hole.

NASA Discovers Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a giant butterfly-shaped coronal hole on the Sun on September 11, 2025.