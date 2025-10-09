NASA Discovers Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun: Know More!

What is a Coronal Hole? Coronal holes are cooler, less dense regions in the Sun’s outer atmosphere that release fast-moving solar wind into space. In 2025, NASA has discovered a giant butterfly-shaped hole on the surface of the Sun. According to NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, this unique feature spans approximately 500,000 kilometers, about 23 times the diameter of Earth. This butterfly shaped hole in the sun is a coronal hole.
The solar winds created by the butterfly-shaped hole in the sun travel toward Earth and can create geomagnetic storms that affect satellite functions, communication, and power grids. Read on to learn about these coronal holes and interesting facts on the butterfly-shaped hole.
NASA Discovers Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a giant butterfly-shaped coronal hole on the Sun on September 11, 2025.
This coronal hole measures about 500,000 kilometers wide, nearly 23 times Earth’s diameter, making it a significant solar phenomenon.
The opening allows high-speed solar wind to escape and travel through space toward Earth. This solar wind is expected to reach Earth in a few days, potentially causing geomagnetic storms.
According to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, such storms can disrupt satellite communication and power grids. This discovery underscores the importance of monitoring solar activity and its effects on space weather that impact Earth’s environment.
Such storms can also generate beautiful auroras near the poles
What is Coronal Hole?
Coronal holes are large, dark regions in the Sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona, where the magnetic field lines open outward into space. These openings let solar wind escape at high speeds.
Coronal holes appear dark in ultraviolet images because they have lower density and temperature compared to surrounding areas. They can last from several days to months and are more common during the solar cycle’s declining phase.
Attribute
Details
Size
Approximately 500,000 km wide
Relative Size to Earth
About 23 times Earth’s diameter
Solar Wind Speed
Up to 800 km/s
Geomagnetic Storm Rating
G1 to G2 (minor to moderate)
Affected Earth Systems
Satellites, GPS, power grids, auroras
Interesting Facts on Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun
This Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the sun or a coronal is primary sources of solar wind streams that interact with Earth’s magnetic field, often leading to space weather events like auroras and geomagnetic storms.
The butterfly-shaped coronal hole is roughly 500,000 kilometers wide, making it one of the largest ever observed.
Solar wind from this hole travels at speeds up to 800 km/s toward Earth.
Geomagnetic storms caused by this wind are rated G1 to G2 by NOAA, indicating minor to moderate effects.
These storms can disrupt GPS, satellites, and power grids while producing strong auroras near polar regions.
Its distinct butterfly shape differs from typical coronal holes, making it a notable solar observation.
Conclusion
The discovery of the butterfly-shaped coronal hole on the Sun highlights the dynamic and ongoing activity of our star. This large opening allows solar wind to reach Earth at high speeds, potentially causing geomagnetic storms that influence technology and natural displays like auroras. Monitoring such solar features is critical for preparing and protecting satellites, communication systems, and power infrastructure on Earth. This finding adds valuable knowledge to our understanding of the Sun-Earth connection and the impact of space weather on daily life.
