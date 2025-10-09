Which Academy awards the Nobel Prize? The Nobel Prize is among the world’s most prestigious honors that scientists get for their groundbreaking achievements in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace. The Nobel Prize was established by Alfred Nobel who was a Swedish chemist, inventor, engineer and businessman. He appointed four different institutions.

The Nobel Prizes are awarded by 4 Nobel Prize Awarding Institutions. Rather than a single awarding body, Nobel’s 1895 will assigned this responsibility to four respected institutions, each a leader in its field.

According to the Nobel Prize’s official organization, more than 900 individuals and 25 organizations have been honored since the first awards in 1901. Read on to know which academy awards the Nobel Prize and who decides the Nobel Prize laureates.