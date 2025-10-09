Key Points
- The 4 Nobel Prize Awarding Institutions award Nobel Prize Winners for different categories.
- Each institution forms a Nobel Committee of experts who decide the Nobel Prize Winners.
- The United States has the highest number of Nobel Prize laureates with over 420 winners.
Which Academy awards the Nobel Prize? The Nobel Prize is among the world’s most prestigious honors that scientists get for their groundbreaking achievements in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace. The Nobel Prize was established by Alfred Nobel who was a Swedish chemist, inventor, engineer and businessman. He appointed four different institutions.
The Nobel Prizes are awarded by 4 Nobel Prize Awarding Institutions. Rather than a single awarding body, Nobel’s 1895 will assigned this responsibility to four respected institutions, each a leader in its field.
According to the Nobel Prize’s official organization, more than 900 individuals and 25 organizations have been honored since the first awards in 1901. Read on to know which academy awards the Nobel Prize and who decides the Nobel Prize laureates.
Which Academy awards the Nobel Prize?
The Nobel Prize is awarded by four distinct institutions, not a single academy, each chosen by Alfred Nobel to uphold his vision for recognizing excellence in science, literature, and peace. Understanding which academies award the Nobel Prizes explains the rigor and reputation behind each selection.
|
Prize Category
|
Awarding Institution
|
Location
|
Physics, Chemistry, Economics
|
Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Physiology or Medicine
|
Karolinska Institutet
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Literature
|
Swedish Academy
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Peace
|
Norwegian Nobel Committee
|
Oslo, Norway
(Source- Nobel Prize Org)
-
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is based in Stockholm. This academy awards the Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, and Economic Sciences. It was founded in 1739 to promote the natural sciences & mathematics and is the foremost scientific body of Sweden.
-
The Swedish Academy is responsible for the Nobel Prize in Literature. It was founded in 1786 and has 18 members.
-
The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet selects Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine Winners. It is the world's foremost medical university. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet was formed in 1978 as a formal body.
-
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, in Oslo, is sole custodian of the Nobel Peace Prize. It was established in 1897 by the Norwegian Storting.
Who decides Nobel Prize winners?
The Nobel Prize symbolizes not just excellence, but also Nobel’s vision to foster global progress and peace. Learn who decides Nobel Prize winners below:
-
Each institution forms a Nobel Committee of experts who review nominations and select the laureates via confidential votes.
-
The final decision rests with the full assembly of the awarding institution, ensuring peer review and global credibility.
-
Nobel nomination and deliberation processes are kept secret for 50 years to maintain neutrality and integrity.
Who received the first Nobel Prize?
The first Nobel Prizes were presented on December 10, 1901, honoring achievements in science, literature, and peace. These inaugural awards set a precedent for recognizing exceptional contributions to humanity.
|
→ Nobel Prize for Physics Winner - Wilhelm Röntgen
→ Nobel Prize for Chemistry Winner - Jacobus Van’t Hoff
→ Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology Winner - Emil Von Behring
→ Nobel Prize for Literature Winner - Sully Prudhomme
→ Nobel Prize for Peace Winners - Jean-Henri Dunant and Frédéric Passy
Which country has the most Nobel Prizes?
The U.S. has the highest number of Nobel Prize Winners in 2025 leading with 428 Nobel laureates to date. The United Kingdom and Germany follow, with 143 and 115 laureates respectively. This reflects sustained investment in science, literature, and humanitarian efforts.
Read other GK Stories Here:
Nobel Prize in Chemistry Winner 2025: Who are the Winners?
9 Countries with Lowest Quality of Life Rankings 2025
Conclusion
The Nobel Prize is awarded by four distinct institutions, not a single academy, each chosen by Alfred Nobel to uphold his vision for recognizing excellence in science, literature, and peace. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, and Economic Sciences; the Karolinska Institutet confers the Prize in Physiology or Medicine; the Swedish Academy selects the Literature laureate; and the Norwegian Nobel Committee, appointed by the Norwegian Parliament, selects the Peace Prize winner.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation