JKBOSE 12th Syllabus 2025–26 Economics: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 13, 2025, 16:41 IST

JKBOSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025–26 -The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the official Class 12 Economics syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. Students preparing for their Class 12 examinations can now directly download the complete syllabus from this article, ensuring immediate access to vital study information.

JKBOSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 Economics Syllabus for the upcoming 2025–26 academic session. This announcement is crucial for all students, educators, and institutions affiliated with JKBOSE, providing a clear roadmap for the academic year. The new syllabus outlines the specific topics, learning objectives, and assessment patterns that will be followed, ensuring a standardized and comprehensive approach to the study of Economics at the higher secondary level. Students are advised to meticulously review the updated syllabus to understand the scope of their studies and prepare effectively for their examinations. 

Educators can use this detailed guide to structure their lesson plans, allocate appropriate time to each unit, and incorporate effective teaching methodologies. This proactive release by JKBOSE aims to provide ample time for all stakeholders to adapt to the new curriculum, promoting a smooth and efficient academic transition for the 2025–26 session.

JKBOSE 12th Economics Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution 

Component

Maximum Marks

Time Allowed

Theory

80

3 Hours

Internal Assessment

20

Total

100

3 Hours

Part

Unit

Marks

Part A

Introductory Microeconomics

40
 

Introduction

4
 

Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand

14
 

Producer Behaviour and Supply

14
 

Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect competition with simple applications

8

Part B

Introductory Macroeconomics

40
 

National Income and Related Aggregates

10
 

Money and Banking

6
 

Aggregate Demand & Aggregate Supply

12
 

Government Budget and the Economy

6
 

Balance of Payments & International Institutions

6
 

Theory Paper (Total of Part A and B)

80

Part C

Project Work

20
 

Grand Total

100

JKBOSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025–26 

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 12 Economics Syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year. This detailed syllabus is designed to enhance students' conceptual understanding, analytical thinking, and problem-solving abilities, which are crucial for advanced studies in science, engineering, and related disciplines. The syllabus is also in line with national educational standards.

Unit

Topic/Concept

Details Covered

Part A: Introductory Microeconomics

    

Unit 01: Introduction

Introduction to Economics

Meaning of micro-economics and macro-economics; positive and normative economics.
 

Central Problems

What is an economy? Central problems of an economy: what, how and for whom to produce; concepts of Production Possibility Frontier and Opportunity Cost.

Unit 02: Consumer Equilibrium and Demand

Consumer Equilibrium

Utility Approach: One and two commodity cases.
 

Demand

Market demand, determinants of demand, demand schedule, demand curve, movement along and shifts in demand curve.
 

Price Elasticity of Demand

Price elasticity of demand, measurement of price elasticity of demand: percentage, total expenditure, and geometric methods.

Unit 03: Producer Behaviour & Supply

Production

Meaning of Production Function (Short-Run and Long-Run); Total product, Average Product and Marginal Product; Returns to a factor.
 

Cost

Short run costs: Total Cost, Total Fixed Cost, Total Variable Cost; Average Cost; Average Fixed Cost, Average Variable Cost and Marginal Cost - meaning and their relationships.
 

Revenue

Total Revenue, Average Revenue and Marginal Revenue - meaning and their relationship.
 

Producer's Equilibrium

Meaning and its conditions in terms of Marginal Revenue-Marginal Cost approach.
 

Supply

Market supply, determinants of supply, supply schedule, supply curve and its slope, movements along and shifts in supply curve.
 

Price Elasticity of Supply

Price elasticity of supply; measurement of price elasticity of supply - percentage change method.

Unit 04: Forms of Market and Price Determination

Market Forms

Perfect competition - Features; Determination of market equilibrium and effects of shifts in demand and supply. (Short Run Only)
 

Simple Applications

Simple Applications of Demand and Supply: Price ceiling, Price floor.

Part B: Introductory Macroeconomics

    

Unit 05: National Income and Related Aggregates

Introduction to Macroeconomics

What is macro-economics?
 

Basic Concepts

Consumption goods, capital goods, final goods, intermediate goods; stocks and flows; gross investment and depreciation.
 

Circular Flow & Measurement

Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of calculating National Income: Value Added method, Expenditure and Income methods.
 

Related Aggregates

Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Real and Nominal GDP; GDP Deflator, GDP and Welfare.

Unit 06: Money and Banking

Money

Meaning and functions of money, supply of money (Currency held by the public and net demand deposits held by commercial banks).
 

Commercial Banking

Money creation by the commercial banking system.
 

Central Banking

Central bank and its functions (example of Reserve Bank of India): Bank of issue, Govt. Bank, Bankers Bank, Control of Credit through Bank Rate, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.

Unit 07: Determination of Income and Employment

Aggregate Demand

Aggregate demand and its components.
 

Consumption & Saving

Consumption Function- Meaning; Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal).
 

Equilibrium & Multiplier

Short-run equilibrium output; investment multiplier and its mechanism.
 

Employment Concepts

Meaning of full employment and involuntary unemployment.
 

Problems & Measures

Problems of excess demand and deficient demand; measures to correct them - changes in government spending, taxes and money supply.

Unit 08: Government Budget and the Economy

Government Budget

Government budget - meaning, objectives and components.
 

Classification of Receipts & Expenditure

Classification of receipts - revenue receipts and capital receipts; Classification of expenditure - revenue expenditure and capital expenditure.
 

Budget Balances & Deficits

Balanced, Surplus and Deficit Budget; measures of government deficit.

Unit 09: Balance of Payments

Balance of Payments Account

Balance of payments account - meaning and components; Balance of payments Surplus and Deficit.
 

Foreign Exchange Rate

Foreign exchange rate - meaning of fixed and flexible rates and managed floating.
 

Determination & Systems

Determination of exchange rate in a free market, Merits and demerits of flexible and fixed exchange rate. Managed Floating exchange rate system.

JKBOSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus - Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution

Section

Type of Question

Number of Questions

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Word Limit (Approx.)

A

Objective Type/Multiple Choice Questions

10

1

10

N/A

B

Very Short Answer Type Questions

10

2

20

20-30 words

C

Short Answer Type Questions (With Internal Choice)

8

4

32

100-150 words

D

Long Answer Type Questions (With Internal Choice)

3

6

18

150-200 words

Total

  

31

  

80

  

How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025–26 PDF

Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – jkbose.nic.in

Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”

Step 3  -  Select Class 12 and choose Botany from the subject list.
Step  4 -  Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.

The JKBOSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus (2025–26) is a blend of conceptual depth and practical application. With careful study and regular practice, students can build a strong foundation not only for board exams.

Also Check - JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26; Download Subject-wise PDF Here

