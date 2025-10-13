JKBOSE 12th Syllabus 2025–26 Economics: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 Economics Syllabus for the upcoming 2025–26 academic session. This announcement is crucial for all students, educators, and institutions affiliated with JKBOSE, providing a clear roadmap for the academic year. The new syllabus outlines the specific topics, learning objectives, and assessment patterns that will be followed, ensuring a standardized and comprehensive approach to the study of Economics at the higher secondary level. Students are advised to meticulously review the updated syllabus to understand the scope of their studies and prepare effectively for their examinations.

Educators can use this detailed guide to structure their lesson plans, allocate appropriate time to each unit, and incorporate effective teaching methodologies. This proactive release by JKBOSE aims to provide ample time for all stakeholders to adapt to the new curriculum, promoting a smooth and efficient academic transition for the 2025–26 session.