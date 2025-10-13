XAT 2026 Application Correction Window From Oct 14 to 16, Make Changes at xatonline.in

XAT 2026 Application Correction: XLRI Jamshedpur has announced the XAT 2026 application correction window schedule. According to the dates announced, students who have registered for the Xavier Aptitude Test 2026 can visit the login link to make all required changes in their filled application form. It must be noted that the XAT 2026 application process is still underway. The last date for candidates to register for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2025.

As per the dates announced, candidates who have registered and applied for XAT 2026 can make all required changes in their online application from tomorrow, October 14, to October 16, 2025. Candidates must make sure that they make the required changes to their application form within the given deadline.

The link for students to make the changes in the XAT 2026 applications will be available on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link to be provided here to login and make necessary changes.