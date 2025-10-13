RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
XAT 2026 Application Correction Window From Oct 14 to 16, Make Changes at xatonline.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 13, 2025, 15:54 IST

The XAT 2026 application correction window will open on October 14. Candidates can make all required changes in their application form until October 16. Make changes at xatonline.in

XAT 2026 Application Correction Window From Oct 14
Key Points

  • XAT 2026 application correction window from Oct 14 to 16
  • XAT 2026 applications to close on December 5, 2025
  • Complete XAT application correction at xatonline.in

XAT 2026 Application Correction: XLRI Jamshedpur has announced the XAT 2026 application correction window schedule. According to the dates announced, students who have registered for the Xavier Aptitude Test 2026 can visit the login link to make all required changes in their filled application form. It must be noted that the XAT 2026 application process is still underway. The last date for candidates to register for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2025. 

As per the dates announced, candidates who have registered and applied for XAT 2026 can make all required changes in their online application from tomorrow, October 14, to October 16, 2025. Candidates must make sure that they make the required changes to their application form within the given deadline. 

The link for students to make the changes in the XAT 2026 applications will be available on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link to be provided here to login and make necessary changes. 

XAT 2026 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing

Students who have submitted their applications are given the facility to make all required changes in some of the fields in their XAT 2026 applications. The fields open for editing are provided below

  • Academic Qualification
  • Work Experience
  • Test City Preference

Steps to Make Changes in XAT 2026 Applications

The XAT 2026 online application process is still underway. The last date to apply for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2025. Follow the steps provided below to make the changes in the XAT applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2026 login link

Step 3: Enter the name, email ID and mobile number

Step 4: Make the changes in the fields open for editing

Step 5: Save the changes made and click on submit

