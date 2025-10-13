BRO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 542 Posts at bro.gov.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

BRO Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has released recruitment notification for different posts in the Employment News October October (11-17), 2025. A total of 542 various posts including Vehicle Mechanic, MSW are to be filled in different trades such as Painter and DES. These positions are available in the General Reserve Engineer Force for which only Male candidates can apply. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website of BRO-http://www.bro.gov.in. BRO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Candidates can download the pdf for 542 different posts through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the announcement. Download the official notification through the link given below:

BRO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF BRO Recruitment 2025 Overview BRO had launched the recruitmnet drive for 542 various posts including Vehicle Mechanic and MSW. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Border Roads Organization (BRO) Post Name Vehicle Mechanic, MSW. Advt. No. 02/2025 Total Vacancies 542 Official Website http://www.bro.gov.in/ BRO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details A total of 542 various posts including Vehicle Mechanic, MSW posts are to be filled are to be filled through the recruitment drive. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts. Name of Posts Number of Posts Vehicle Mechanic 324 MSW Painter 13 MSW DES 305 Total 542

BRO 2025 Eligibility Criteria To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the detailed notification which will provide you with all the details including eligibility criteria and selection procedures, will be released soon on the official website.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts. How To Apply For BRO Recruitment 2025? Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for the entire application process. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below. Step 1: Visit to the official website http://www.bro.gov.in/ Step 2: Click on the link BRO recruitment 2025 on the homepage. Step 3: Provide the required details.