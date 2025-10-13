RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BRO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 542 Posts at bro.gov.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

By Manish Kumar
Oct 13, 2025, 15:54 IST

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

BRO Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has released recruitment notification for different posts in the Employment News October October (11-17), 2025. A total of 542 various posts including Vehicle Mechanic, MSW are to be filled in different trades such as Painter and DES. These positions are available in the General Reserve Engineer Force for which only Male candidates can apply. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website of BRO-http://www.bro.gov.in.

BRO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf for 542 different posts through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the announcement. Download the official notification through the link given below:

BRO Recruitment 2025  Notification PDF

BRO Recruitment 2025 Overview 

BRO had launched the recruitmnet drive for 542 various posts including Vehicle Mechanic and MSW. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Border Roads Organization (BRO) 
Post Name Vehicle Mechanic, MSW.
Advt. No. 02/2025
Total Vacancies 542
Official Website http://www.bro.gov.in/

 

BRO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 542 various posts including Vehicle Mechanic, MSW posts are to be filled are to be filled through the recruitment drive. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.

Name of Posts  Number of Posts 
Vehicle Mechanic   324
MSW Painter 13
MSW DES  305
Total 542

BRO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the detailed notification which will provide you with all the details including eligibility criteria and selection procedures, will be released soon on the official website.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

How To Apply For BRO Recruitment 2025?

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for the entire application process. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website http://www.bro.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link BRO recruitment 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide the required details.

Step 4: Submit the application form.

Step 5: Submit the required documents.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News