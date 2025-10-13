Current Affairs Quiz 13 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and general awareness readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz covers topics like the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, and Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025. 1. Which scheme was recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

A) PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

B) PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses

C) Mission Shakti Scheme

D) National Food Security Scheme

Answer: B) PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses On 11 October 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses. These initiatives aim to empower farmers, increase crop productivity, expand irrigation facilities, and promote self-reliance in pulses across India.

2. Dr. Sonali Ghosh recently made history by winning which prestigious international award?

A) Goldman Environmental Prize

B) Ramsar Award

C) IUCN WCPA-Kenton Miller Award

D) UNICEF Environment Award

Answer: C) IUCN WCPA-Kenton Miller Award Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, won the IUCN WCPA-Kenton Miller Award at the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress for her outstanding management and conservation work. She became the first Indian to receive this honor. 3. Deepika Padukone was recently appointed to which position by the Government of India?

A) Education Ambassador

B) Women Empowerment Ambassador

C) Mental Health Ambassador

D) Swachh Bharat Brand Ambassador

Answer: C) Mental Health Ambassador Deepika Padukone was appointed India’s first Mental Health Ambassador on World Mental Health Day 2025 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In this role, she will lead mental health awareness campaigns and work to reduce social stigma.