Current Affairs Quiz 13 Oct 2025: PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 13, 2025, 16:19 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 13 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and general awareness readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz covers topics like the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, and Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025.

1. Which scheme was recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
 A) PM Kisan Samman Nidhi
 B) PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses
 C) Mission Shakti Scheme
 D) National Food Security Scheme
Answer: B) PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses

On 11 October 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses. These initiatives aim to empower farmers, increase crop productivity, expand irrigation facilities, and promote self-reliance in pulses across India.

2. Dr. Sonali Ghosh recently made history by winning which prestigious international award?
 A) Goldman Environmental Prize
 B) Ramsar Award
 C) IUCN WCPA-Kenton Miller Award
 D) UNICEF Environment Award
Answer: C) IUCN WCPA-Kenton Miller Award

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, won the IUCN WCPA-Kenton Miller Award at the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress for her outstanding management and conservation work. She became the first Indian to receive this honor.

3. Deepika Padukone was recently appointed to which position by the Government of India?
 A) Education Ambassador
 B) Women Empowerment Ambassador
 C) Mental Health Ambassador
 D) Swachh Bharat Brand Ambassador
Answer: C) Mental Health Ambassador

Deepika Padukone was appointed India’s first Mental Health Ambassador on World Mental Health Day 2025 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In this role, she will lead mental health awareness campaigns and work to reduce social stigma.

4. The Indian Army went to which country to participate in “Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025”?
 A) Sri Lanka
 B) Japan
 C) Australia
 D) France
Answer: C) Australia

A 120-member contingent of the Indian Army participated in Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 at Perth from 13 to 26 October 2025. The joint exercise included the Indian and Australian armies and aims to strengthen defense cooperation and foster mutual trust.

5. Which ministry is organizing the ‘Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025’?
 A) Ministry of Human Resource Development
 B) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
 C) Ministry of Education
 D) Ministry of Science and Technology
 Answer: C) Ministry of Education 

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is India’s largest school hackathon, organized by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog. It aims to enhance creativity and problem-solving skills among students from classes 6 to 12.

