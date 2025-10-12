Top Employable Graduates in India 2025: MBA Students Rank Highest, Engineering Grads Secure 2nd Spot

According to the latest India Skills Report 2025 by Wheebox, a global education and talent solutions organisation, employable talent is increasingly concentrated across certain degrees and disciplines. The insights are based on more than 6.5 lakh candidates who took the Global Employability Test (G.E.T.) across India and select global regions, complemented by feedback from 1,000 corporations spanning 15 industries. The report highlights where India’s job-ready skills are emerging and which graduates are shaping the future of work. The report indicates that 78% of Master of Business Administration (MBA), 71.50% of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech), and 71% of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) graduates make up India’s most employable talent in 2025. More than half of India’s workforce scores above 60% on the GET ith a national employability rate of 54.81%, reflecting how India’s talent is becoming globally competitive.

Top Employable Graduates in India: Domain-wise Overview The 2025 data from Wheebox shows steady growth in employability across multiple streams over the years. Check the comparative view of graduate employability from 2019 to 2025: Year B.E./B.Tech (%) MBA (%) B.Arts (%) B.Com (%) B.Sc (%) MCA (%) ITI (%) Polytechnic (%) B.Pharma (%) 2019 57.09 36.44 29.30 30.06 47.37 43.10 NA 18.05 36.29 2020 49.00 54.00 48.00 47.00 34.00 25.00 NA 32.00 45.00 2021 46.82 46.59 42.72 40.30 30.34 22.42 NA 25.00 37.24 2022 55.15 55.09 44.20 42.62 38.06 29.30 31.3 21.42 44.63 2023 57.44 60.10 49.20 60.62 37.69 30.64 34.2 27.61 57.51 2024 64.67 71.16 47.11 48.12 51.27 64.63 40.0 22.37 54.00 2025 71.50 78.00 54.00 55.00 58.00 71.00 41.0 29.00 56.00

Top Employable Graduates in India India’s workforce is rapidly evolving, with certain graduates demonstrating exceptional employability. These graduates are highly sought after across industries for their skills, adaptability, and industry readiness. MBA Graduates MBA graduates remain at the forefront of India’s employability scenario in 2025. Their employability has surged from 36.44% in 2019 to 78% in 2025, reflecting the increasing demand for skilled management professionals. The rising employability of MBA graduates is driven by the expanding need for talent in e-commerce, analytics, customer success, and technology management. Corporations across India prioritize candidates who can merge strategic thinking with execution, making MBA graduates a preferred choice for consulting, finance, and leadership roles.

MBA graduates in 2025 demonstrate that business knowledge paired with soft skills, such as communication and decision-making, ensures high employability. B.Tech Graduates B.Tech graduates are central to India’s technology-driven economy. Their employability has risen from 57.09% in 2019 to 71.50% in 2025, reflecting the demand for technically skilled professionals. Technical expertise, flexibility, and exposure to emerging fields like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and web development make B.Tech graduates highly sought after. Both startups and established firms rely on these graduates to innovate and deliver scalable solutions. B.Tech graduates continue to demonstrate India’s technological prowess, making them a vital part of the country’s skilled workforce. MCA Graduates MCA graduates rank among the top employable streams in India, with employability increasing from 43.10% in 2019 to 71% in 2025.

B.Tech graduates cover broader engineering disciplines, but MCA graduates specialize in software development, programming, and system design. Their adaptability to emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity highlights their critical role in India’s digital economy. MCA graduates have become indispensable as India’s IT sector expands globally, emphasizing their contribution to the country’s technological growth. Also Check: 7 Emerging Workplace Trends to Expect in 2026 Employable Graduates in India with Other Streams The employability landscape is broadening beyond MBA, B.Tech, and MCA. Several other streams show notable growth: B.Sc graduates: Employability stands at 58%, reflecting their skills in analytics, data science, and research.

B.Arts graduates: 54% employability indicates increasing demand in creative, content, and communication roles.

B.Com graduates: 55% employability highlights opportunities in accounting, finance, and business analytics.

B.Pharma graduates: 56% employability reflects the demand in healthcare, research, and pharmaceutical sectors.

ITI and Polytechnic graduates: With 41% and 29% employability respectively, vocational skills are gradually gaining traction.

The rising employability across multiple streams underscores the synergy between technology and human skills. Industries increasingly value communication, ethics, and teamwork alongside technical ability. Careers with the Highest Demand in 2025 The following are several career paths are witnessing high demand due to India’s evolving economic and technological landscape: Data Science and Analytics: B.Sc and B.Tech graduates with analytical skills are increasingly employed in research, finance, and AI-driven projects. Digital Marketing and E-commerce: MBA graduates are crucial in shaping strategy, customer engagement, and online growth. Software Development and IT Management: MCA and B.Tech graduates lead digital transformation initiatives across industries. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals: B.Pharma graduates fill roles in research, hospitals, and clinical trials. Creative and Media Roles: B.Arts graduates find opportunities in content creation, communication, and design.