WB Police SI Expected Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Prelims Qualifying Marks for West Bengal Police Sub-Inspector Exam

WB Police SI Cut Off 2025 will be officially released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on its website. Candidates must check the WB Police SI Cut Off 2025 carefully, as it helps them understand their chances of selection.
The selection process for WB Police SI consists of five stages, and the cut-off for each stage is determined by the WBPRB. The WB Police SI Cut Off changes every year depending on factors such as the number of applicants, question difficulty, and overall performance of candidates. Only those candidates who meet the required marks in the previous stage can move to the next stage of the selection process. Candidates can check WBP SI Expected Cut Off as per the previous year trends in this article.
WB Police SI Expected Cut Off 2025
The expected cut off marks for WB Police SI 2025 are estimated based on various factors, including previous years’ trends and the level of competition. While these figures give candidates an idea of the likely cut-offs, the final WBPRB SI cut off will be officially released after each stage of the selection process.
Candidates can check WB Police SI Expected Cut Off in the table below:
|
Category
|
WBP SI Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025
|
UR
|
140
|
OBC
|
135
|
SC
|
115
|
ST
|
90
|
EXSM
|
70
Note: These marks are only indicative and may vary in the official notification. Candidates are advised to use this as a reference while preparing for the WB Police SI Exam 2025.
How to Check West Bengal Police SI Cut Off Marks 2025?
Candidates can check the WBP SI Cut Off 2025 on the official WBPRB website once they are released. Checking the cut-off helps candidates understand their chances of selection. Follow these simple steps to download the WB Police SI Cut Off Marks:
Step 1: Visit the official WBPRB website.
Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector (AB and UB).
Step 4: Click on the “RESULT” link for the West Bengal Police SI Preliminary Exam.
Step 5: Open the WBPRB Police result link.
Step 6: A PDF will open. Download it and check the name and roll number.
How to Calculate Marks for WB Police SI Exam 2025?
The WBPRB will provide the official WB Police SI Recruitment Notification, which includes the exam pattern and marking scheme. Candidates must note that qualifying the written exam alone is not enough; clearing the PET/PMT and Personality Test is also mandatory.
Candidates can estimate their marks for preliminary exams as follows:
-
The question paper has 100 questions divided into three sections. General Studies has 50 questions, Logical & Analytical Reasoning has 25 questions, and Arithmetic has 25 questions
-
Each correct answer gives 2 marks.
-
Each wrong answer deducts 0.25 marks.
-
Unattempted questions have no negative marking.
-
To estimate marks: Add marks for correct answers and subtract marks for wrong answers.
Candidates can estimate their marks for combined competitive exams as follows:
-
Each correct answer is awarded 2 marks.
-
Negative marking details are not yet announced.
-
No marks are deducted for unattempted questions.
-
Estimate marks similarly by adding correct answers and subtracting penalties for wrong answers.
Factors Affecting WB Police SI Cut Off Marks 2025
The cut-off marks for WB Police SI 2025 can vary every year based on several factors:
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Difficulty Level
-
Number of Candidates
The final cut-off marks and merit list released by WBPRB are final and binding. Candidates can, however, submit a written query to the board if required.
