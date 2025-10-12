WB Police SI Expected Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Prelims Qualifying Marks for West Bengal Police Sub-Inspector Exam

WB Police SI Cut Off 2025 will be officially released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on its website. Candidates must check the WB Police SI Cut Off 2025 carefully, as it helps them understand their chances of selection.

The selection process for WB Police SI consists of five stages, and the cut-off for each stage is determined by the WBPRB. The WB Police SI Cut Off changes every year depending on factors such as the number of applicants, question difficulty, and overall performance of candidates. Only those candidates who meet the required marks in the previous stage can move to the next stage of the selection process. Candidates can check WBP SI Expected Cut Off as per the previous year trends in this article.

WB Police SI Expected Cut Off 2025

The expected cut off marks for WB Police SI 2025 are estimated based on various factors, including previous years’ trends and the level of competition. While these figures give candidates an idea of the likely cut-offs, the final WBPRB SI cut off will be officially released after each stage of the selection process.