How many Ladders are required for the Dog to reach the Bone? Solve this Brain Teaser within 13 Seconds!

A brain teaser is a short, playful puzzle designed to challenge your mind and elicit a smile. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious. Instead of raw memorisation, it asks you to pause, notice patterns, question assumptions, and try alternate paths. In these types of puzzles, usually the answers are straightforward, but it is cleverly hidden somewhere in the image with an unexpected angle The real joy isn’t just solving it—it’s the little aha moment when the pieces suddenly click. Regularly tackling brain teasers can sharpen focus, boost creativity, and build patience, all while giving your brain a fun, low-pressure workout. Share them with friends to spark conversation, friendly, curious competition and laughter.

Are you ready for this brain teaser test? Today's brain teaser is cleverly designed to test your IQ Level and problem-solving skills. The image shows a cute brown puppy sitting on a grassy platform at the bottom, looking upward. Above it, there are several floating grassy platforms connected by red ladders, forming a kind of maze or puzzle.

At the very top left platform, there is a large white bone, which seems to be the puppy’s goal.

The arrangement of ladders creates multiple possible paths, but only one leads from the puppy at the bottom to the bone at the top.

The background is plain white, emphasising the challenge of finding the correct path for the puppy to reach the bone.

The challenge is to find the total number of Ladders required for the Dog to reach the Bone Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher and are a genius? Prove it by solving this Brain Teaser within 13 Seconds. Are You? I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 13 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time's Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the total number of Ladders required for the Dog to reach the Bone Brain in this Brain Teaser in 13 seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all have an IQ level of 140 or higher and are a genius and vigilant-eyed vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to find the total number of Ladders required for the Dog to reach the Bone Brain in this Brain Teaser in 13 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Solution for this Brain Teaser So, are you excited to know how many Ladders are required for the Dog to reach the Bone? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now move ahead step-by-step and take the help from the image given below, and to reach the bone, there are a total of 9 ladders are required for the Dog to reach the Bone.