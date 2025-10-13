WBPDCL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today for 793 Vacancies - Link Active at wbpdcl.co.in

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 13, 2025, 13:22 IST

WBPDCL Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has invited applications for multiple positions across technical and non-technical roles. The application window is closing today, and candidates must complete their applications before the deadline.The candidates can register through the official website, wbpdcl.co.in. Check the details on the application process, eligibility, application fees, and important dates on this page.

WBPDCL Apply Online 2025 Last Date
WBPDCL Recruitment 2025: WBPDCL apply online 2025 for various posts in the technical and non-technical domain ending today, 13 October 2025. The WBPDCL has announced around 793 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Manager, Technician, Overman, Mining Sirdar, and more. The application process began on 22 September 2025 and will end on 13 October 2025, 00:00 hrs

This recruitment includes 793 posts across multiple categories such as ITI, Diploma, Graduate level roles.

The separate notifications have been released for Overman & Mining Sirdar, Assistant Mines Manager, Welfare Officer, Colliery Engineer, Junior Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical), and Surveyor, and Assistant Teacher posts with similar application deadlines, Eligible candidates are advised to apply immediately on the official portal, as this is the final day to submit applications.

WBPDCL Recruitment 2025 Overview

The WBPDCL has released different notifications for the technical and non-technical posts. There are around 793 posts announced for roles like Overman & Mining Sirdar, Assistant Mines Manager, Welfare Officer, and Assistant Teacher.

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL)

Number of Posts

Around 793

Application Start Date

22 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

13 October 2025 (23:59 hrs)

Application Mode

Online 

Official Website

wbpdcl.co.in

Steps to Apply for WBPDCL Recruitment 2025

Follow these steps to submit your application before the deadline:

  • Visit the official website: wbpdcl.co.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the Careers section.

  • There will be displayed a list of Recruitment notifications with the links to apply online.

  • Click on the specific recruitment notification that you want to apply for and download the notification

  • Read the notification carefully for eligibility, age limit, post-wise requirements

  • Click on the “Apply Online” link provided after reading the notification.

  • Register or login (if an account is required).

  • Using the email address and password, login to your account and fill the application form.

  • Fill in the details such as personal, educational, residential, etc as has been required in the application form.

  • Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, educational & identity proofs in prescribed formats

  • Pay the application fee online and double check the application form before final submission.

  • Save the application form for future reference.

Candidates who are eligible for the posts announced by the WBPDCL can apply through the direct link for the official portal provided below. Visit the portal and apply according to the recruitment you are eligible for.

Direct Link to Apply for WBPDCL Recruitment 2025

WBPDCL Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

The candidates have to pay the application fee for the posts they are going to apply for. The application fee can be paid in online mode through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. The application fee is applied only for the notification- WBPDCL/Recruitment/2025/06. All the posts covered under this notification bear the application fee. Check the category-wise application fee here:

Category

Application Fee

UR/EWS and OBC candidates

₹1,000/- only

SC / ST / EC / PWBD / eligible WBPDCL Contractor workers & WBPDCL Departmental candidates

Exempted

