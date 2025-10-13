WBPDCL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today for 793 Vacancies - Link Active at wbpdcl.co.in

WBPDCL Recruitment 2025: WBPDCL apply online 2025 for various posts in the technical and non-technical domain ending today, 13 October 2025. The WBPDCL has announced around 793 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Manager, Technician, Overman, Mining Sirdar, and more. The application process began on 22 September 2025 and will end on 13 October 2025, 00:00 hrs.

This recruitment includes 793 posts across multiple categories such as ITI, Diploma, Graduate level roles.

The separate notifications have been released for Overman & Mining Sirdar, Assistant Mines Manager, Welfare Officer, Colliery Engineer, Junior Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical), and Surveyor, and Assistant Teacher posts with similar application deadlines, Eligible candidates are advised to apply immediately on the official portal, as this is the final day to submit applications.