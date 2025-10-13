RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 Countries with High-Speed Railway Length (2025)

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 13, 2025, 13:23 IST

China leads the world with over 40,000 km of high-speed rail, which is more than the rest of the world combined. Spain and Japan follow, with their respective AVE and Shinkansen networks. These countries are heavily investing in high-speed rail to boost connectivity, economic development, and sustainable transport.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The high-speed trains have reshaped travelling by making it comfortable, fast and green through which travelling across countries has never been quicker and more convenient than ever before. By 2025, nations all over the world are significantly spending in the development of these highly sophisticated structures, not only to facilitate the fast intra-city travelling, but also to achieve economic development, integration, and sustainability in cities.

Despite having ambitious countries many countries have only a few, with truly wide, thousands of kilometers, high-speed rail networks. Read along to know more about the top 10 countries that are having the highest number of high-speed railway lines in terms of the total length of such lines in operation.

Top 10 Countries by High-Speed Railway Length (2025)

Rank

Country

Length in Operation (km)

1

China

40,474

2

Spain

3,661

3

Japan

3,081

4

France

2,735

5

Germany

1,571

6

Turkey

1,052

7

Finland

1,120

8

Italy

921

9

South Korea

873

10

Sweden

860

China

China is the unchallenged world leader, with over 40,000 km of high-speed rail—more than the remainder of the globe altogether. The system connects all major cities and boasts record-breaking corridors like Beijing–Shanghai, with trains reaching up to 350 km/h speeds.

Spain

Spain comes in second with 3,661 km of in-service lines and huge plans to cover more than 5,500 km. AVE trains form the backbone of national travel, with their impressive coverage and reliability.

Japan

Japan's Shinkansen is still the leader and benchmark, with 3,081 km of in-service lines that are famous for punctuality, safety, and innovation. Key lines such as the Tokaido Shinkansen link Tokyo and Osaka, with network expansion on the cards.

France

France's renowned TGV network spans 2,735 km, linking Paris to French and European cities. The TGV marries engineering skills with beauty and comfort for passengers.

Check OutList of Top 7 Largest Stepwells in India

Germany

Germany's ICE trains travel 1,571 km of high-speed tracks, connecting the country's main economic centers like Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich, with further plans for European rail connections.

Turkey

Turkey has 1,052 km of high-speed lines connecting the cities of Ankara, Istanbul, and other key cities, reflecting its investment in rail infrastructure.

Finland

Finland has 1,120 km of high-speed rail and remains focused on upgrading its network for domestic as well as cross-border travel.

Italy

Italy has 921 km of high-speed rail connecting the Northern and Southern cities, and the Frecciarossa service is the backbone of national mobility.

South Korea

South Korea boasts 873 km of high-speed lines, with the KTX network connecting Seoul to Busan at remarkable velocities and high frequencies.

Sweden

Sweden boasts a fast-developing network with 860 km in service high-speed lines and in-place extension plans, enhancing Nordic connectivity.

The leading 10 nations with the most extensive high-speed rail networks demonstrate innovative spirit, devotion to mobility, and strategic investment in clean transport. China's record-breaking scale swamps all others, but countries such as Spain, Japan, and France continue to raise the bar on efficiency, safety, and growth. 

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News