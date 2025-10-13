Top 10 Countries with High-Speed Railway Length (2025)

The high-speed trains have reshaped travelling by making it comfortable, fast and green through which travelling across countries has never been quicker and more convenient than ever before. By 2025, nations all over the world are significantly spending in the development of these highly sophisticated structures, not only to facilitate the fast intra-city travelling, but also to achieve economic development, integration, and sustainability in cities. Despite having ambitious countries many countries have only a few, with truly wide, thousands of kilometers, high-speed rail networks. Read along to know more about the top 10 countries that are having the highest number of high-speed railway lines in terms of the total length of such lines in operation. Top 10 Countries by High-Speed Railway Length (2025)

Rank Country Length in Operation (km) 1 China 40,474 2 Spain 3,661 3 Japan 3,081 4 France 2,735 5 Germany 1,571 6 Turkey 1,052 7 Finland 1,120 8 Italy 921 9 South Korea 873 10 Sweden 860 China China is the unchallenged world leader, with over 40,000 km of high-speed rail—more than the remainder of the globe altogether. The system connects all major cities and boasts record-breaking corridors like Beijing–Shanghai, with trains reaching up to 350 km/h speeds. Spain Spain comes in second with 3,661 km of in-service lines and huge plans to cover more than 5,500 km. AVE trains form the backbone of national travel, with their impressive coverage and reliability. Japan Japan's Shinkansen is still the leader and benchmark, with 3,081 km of in-service lines that are famous for punctuality, safety, and innovation. Key lines such as the Tokaido Shinkansen link Tokyo and Osaka, with network expansion on the cards.

France France's renowned TGV network spans 2,735 km, linking Paris to French and European cities. The TGV marries engineering skills with beauty and comfort for passengers. Germany Germany's ICE trains travel 1,571 km of high-speed tracks, connecting the country's main economic centers like Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich, with further plans for European rail connections. Turkey Turkey has 1,052 km of high-speed lines connecting the cities of Ankara, Istanbul, and other key cities, reflecting its investment in rail infrastructure. Finland Finland has 1,120 km of high-speed rail and remains focused on upgrading its network for domestic as well as cross-border travel. Italy Italy has 921 km of high-speed rail connecting the Northern and Southern cities, and the Frecciarossa service is the backbone of national mobility.