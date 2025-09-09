KNRUHS Result 2025 OUT at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
By Sunil Sharma
Sep 9, 2025, 17:40 IST

KNRUHS Result 2025 OUT: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the KNRUSH result.

KNRUHS Result 2025: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has recently declared the semester/annual results for various courses like MBBS, BUMS, Post Basic BSc Nursing, BAMS, BPT  and other exams. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- knruhs.telangana.gov.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their KNRUHS result 2025 pdf through their roll number.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Results 2025

As per the latest update, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KNRUHS results on the official website of the University- knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check KNRUHS Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like MBBS, BUMS, Post Basic BSc Nursing, BAMS, BPT and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KNRUHS results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option available on the menu bar

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ option.

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “View”.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check KNRUHS Results 2025

Check here the direct link for KNRUHS results for various examinations.

Course Name

Result Date

Result Link

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BSc MLT First Year Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BSc MLT Second Year Examinations - July 2025 - Referred Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BSc MLT Second Year Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BSc MLT Final Year Examinations - July 2025 - Referred Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BSc MLT Final Year Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BAMS Second Year (Old Regulations) Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BUMS Second Year (Old Regulations) Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BPT Second Year Examinations - July 2025 - Referred Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BPT Second Year Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BPT Final Year Examinations - July 2025 - Referred Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BPT Final Year Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of Superspeciality Examinations - August 2025 - Backlog Candidates

September 09, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), is a state university situated in Warangal, Telangana. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 2014. The University is named after its poet, and political activist of Telangana – Kaloji Narayana Rao.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences: Highlights

University Name

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences 

Established

2014

Location

Warangal, Telangana

KNRUHS Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

