KNRUHS Result 2025 OUT at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

KNRUHS Result 2025: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has recently declared the semester/annual results for various courses like MBBS, BUMS, Post Basic BSc Nursing, BAMS, BPT and other exams. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- knruhs.telangana.gov.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their KNRUHS result 2025 pdf through their roll number. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Results 2025 As per the latest update, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KNRUHS results on the official website of the University- knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Result 2025 Click here Steps to Check KNRUHS Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like MBBS, BUMS, Post Basic BSc Nursing, BAMS, BPT and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KNRUHS results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - knruhs.telangana.gov.in Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option available on the menu bar Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ option. Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “View”. Step 5: The result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check KNRUHS Results 2025 Check here the direct link for KNRUHS results for various examinations.

Course Name Result Date Result Link Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BSc MLT First Year Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BSc MLT Second Year Examinations - July 2025 - Referred Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BSc MLT Second Year Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BSc MLT Final Year Examinations - July 2025 - Referred Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BSc MLT Final Year Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BAMS Second Year (Old Regulations) Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BUMS Second Year (Old Regulations) Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BPT Second Year Examinations - July 2025 - Referred Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BPT Second Year Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BPT Final Year Examinations - July 2025 - Referred Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of BPT Final Year Examinations - July 2025 - Backlog Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here Knruhs - Examinations - Results Of Superspeciality Examinations - August 2025 - Backlog Candidates September 09, 2025 Click here