CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme PDF

CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2022-23: CBSE board has released all sample question papers and marking schemes for the board examinations of 2022-23. Directly view and download the PDF of Geography sample paper and marking scheme at Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Geography Sample Paper 2022-23 for candidates in Class 12 is available on the official website of CBSE.



Along with sample papers for Geography, the board has also released the marking scheme for the subject.

Now that the CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2022-23 is out, candidates are all geared up to work hard and score the highest. But, remember that it is not all hard work. If planned and studied smartly using the help of resources provided by the board, students can easily get more marks.

Before going straight to the question paper, click here to check the syllabus for Class 12 Geography as prescribed by CBSE.



Let us now check out the sample paper for Geography 2022-23.

The sample question paper begins with 5 general instructions.

The general instructions provided in the CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Question Paper 2022-23 are as follows:

Maximum Marks: 70

Time: 3 hours

General Instructions:

Question paper is divided into 4 sections A ,B,C&D In section A question number 1 to 17 are MCQ type questions. In section B question number 18-23 are SA type questions(80-100 words). Question 18 & 19 are Source based questions. In section C question number 24 to 28 are Long Answer based questions (120-150 words). In section D question number 29 & 30 are Map based questions having 5 sub parts.

Students of class 12 can see the complete content of the CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Question Paper 2022-23 below and prepare for their upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022-23.

SECTION A

There are 17 questions in this section. All are mandatory.

Which two cities are connected by Channel Tunnel?

a. London with Barcelona

b. London with Berlin

c. London with Paris

d. London with Rome

2. Which of the following pairs is matched correctly?

NAME OF THE COUNTRY OIL PORT

a. Tunisia Tripoli

b. Lebanon Esskhira

c. Venezuela Maracaibo

d. Oman Aden

3. Which of the following may be interpreted as a spontaneous effortto achieve a better balance between population and resources?

a. Migration

b. Growth Rate

c. Birth Rate

d. Death Rate

4. Which of the following features is related to the second stage of Demographic Transition Theory?

Fertility and Mortality decline considerably Decline in Mortality but fertility remains high Fertility and Mortality are high Fertility declines and Mortality high

5. What is the major export from New Mangalore ports?

Coal Iron ore Copper Mica

6. Which of the following is a feature of Kandla Port?

It is the biggest port of the country Its harbour is situated at Zuari estuary It is situated at the head of Gulf of Kachchh It is the oldest port of India

7. Which of the following is incorrectly matched?

NAME OF THE STATE COAL MINING CENTRE a. Telangana Singareni b. Maharashtra Korba c. Odisha Talcher d. West Bengal Raniganj

8. Identify the correct order of location from west to east, for the given natural gas reserves of India.

Ankaleshwar, Tripura, Jaisalmer, Krishna Godavari basin Jaisalmer, Ankaleshwar, Krishna Godavari basin, Tripura Tripura, Jaisalmer, Krishna Godavari basin, Ankaleshwar Krishna Godavari basin, Ankaleshwar, Tripura, Jaisalmer

9. Which of the following are industrial towns of India?

Hugli, Salem, Bhilai Jamshedpur, Pushkar, Ujjain Coimbatore, New Delhi, Imphal Chandigarh, Mugalsarai, Shillong

10. Which of the following are the features of Urban Settlements in India?

Complex way of life, manufacturing of finished goods, nodes of economic growth. Intimate social relations, mainly primary economic activities, people are less mobile. Economy mainly based on primary activities, providing food and raw materials, and social relations are formal. Provide a variety of services, poor transport networks, social relations are intimate

The CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2022-23 is here in pdf format for you to download and print.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Question Paper 2022-23

The marking scheme of the CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format is attached below.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2022-23

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022-23.

Best of luck to all the candidates.