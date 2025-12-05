CU Result 2025 Released; Download Calcutta University Result, UG Marksheet PDF Link at cuexam.net

CU Result 2025 OUT: Calcutta University has recently released the 4th semester results of BCom (Under CCF & CBCS). Calcutta University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- cuexam.net. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their cuexam.net results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the cuexam.net result or exametc.com result by their roll number.
Calcutta University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Calcutta University released the 4th semester results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Calcutta University results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- cuexam.net/exametc.com.
How to Download cuexam.net Result 2025.
Candidates can check their 4th semester results for UG courses like BCom other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the CU result PDF 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of results- cuexam.net or exametc.com
Step 2: Click on your course
Step 3: Enter the roll number and captcha and click on ‘Show result”
Step 4: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Download CU Result PDF
Check here the direct link for CU Results for various examinations.
Course
|
Result Links
|
BCom (Under CCF & CBCS) 4th semester
|Click here
Calcutta University: Highlights
Calcutta University is located in Kolkata, West Bengal. The university was established on 24 January 1857 and is the oldest multidisciplinary university of Indian Subcontinent and South East Asian Region. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The university offers various UG, PG, and other courses in the departments like seven faculties: arts, commerce, social welfare and business management, education, journalism and library science, engineering and technology, fine arts, music and home science, law and science.
Presently, 151 colleges and 21 institutes and centres are affiliated with Calcutta University.
Calcutta University Highlights
University Name
Calcutta University, Kolkata
Established
1857
Calcutta University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
