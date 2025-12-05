CU Result 2025 Released; Download Calcutta University Result, UG Marksheet PDF Link at cuexam.net

HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
By Sunil Sharma
Dec 5, 2025, 15:05 IST

CU 4th Semester Result 2025 OUT: Calcutta University (CU) declared the 4th semester results of various semesters for UG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the cuexam.net result.

CU BCom 4th Semester Result 2025

CU Result 2025 OUT: Calcutta University has recently released the 4th semester results of BCom (Under CCF & CBCS). Calcutta University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- cuexam.net. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their cuexam.net results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the cuexam.net result or exametc.com result by their roll number.

As per the latest update, Calcutta University released the 4th semester results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Calcutta University results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- cuexam.net/exametc.com. 

Calcutta University Results 2025

Click here

How to Download cuexam.net Result 2025.

Candidates can check their 4th semester results for UG courses like BCom other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the CU result PDF 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of results- cuexam.net or exametc.com

Step 2:  Click on your course

Step 3: Enter the roll number and captcha and click on ‘Show result”

Step 4: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download CU Result PDF

Check here the direct link for CU Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

BCom (Under CCF & CBCS) 4th semester 

 Click here

Calcutta University: Highlights

Calcutta University is located in  Kolkata, West Bengal. The university was established on 24 January 1857 and is the oldest multidisciplinary university of Indian Subcontinent and South East Asian Region. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, and other courses in the departments like seven faculties: arts, commerce, social welfare and business management, education, journalism and library science, engineering and technology, fine arts, music and home science, law and science.

Presently, 151 colleges and 21 institutes and centres are affiliated with Calcutta University.

Calcutta University Highlights

University Name

Calcutta University, Kolkata

Established

1857

Calcutta University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

