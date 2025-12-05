BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check General, OBC, SC, EWS Cut Off Marks & Selection Status

BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off 2025 has been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission along with BSSC Office Attendant Result. A total of 1190 candidates have qualified. Individuals who have scored equal to or more than the cutoff marks are declared qualified and are now eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process i.e. Mains followed by Document Verification. They can check their marks by visiting the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off 2025 for all categories on December 5 at its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The cut-off marks for all categories are released separately. Candidates who secure more or equal to the minimum qualifying marks are eligible to appear for Mains exam. Aspirants who appeared for the exam can check the category-wise BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off below.