BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check General, OBC, SC, EWS Cut Off Marks & Selection Status

BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off 2025 has been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission along with BSSC Office Attendant Result. A total of 1190 candidates have qualified. Individuals who have scored equal to or more than the cutoff marks are declared qualified and are now eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process i.e. Mains followed by Document Verification. They can check their marks by visiting the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.
BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off 2025 Out
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off 2025 for all categories on December 5 at its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The cut-off marks for all categories are released separately. Candidates who secure more or equal to the minimum qualifying marks are eligible to appear for Mains exam. Aspirants who appeared for the exam can check the category-wise BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off below.
BSSC Office Attendant Result 2025 Link
BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off 2025 Category-wise
Bihar Office Attendant cut off depends on total vacancies available, difficulty level of the exam, and previous year cut off trend. Below we have shared the cut-off marks released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission.
Steps to Check Bihar DST Office Attendant Cut Off 2025 PDF
Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “विज्ञान, प्रावैधिकी एवं तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा प्रकाशित विज्ञापन संख्या – 02/2022 अंतर्गत कार्यालय परिचारी पद के प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के परीक्षाफल प्रकाशन सम्बन्धी आवश्यक सूचना”.
The cut off and result pdf will open, containing the category-wise cutoff marks and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.
Download it for future reference.
Factors Determining Bihar Office Attendant Cut Off Marks
BSSC Office Attendant Cut Off marks are the minimum qualifying scores that candidates must achieve to move forward in the selection process. These cut off marks are decided based on various factors such as:
Number of test-takers
Difficulty level of the exam
Total number of vacancies
Candidate's Performance
Reservation Rules
Previous year cut off trends
