IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025 Out: Check State-wise and Category-wise PO Clerk Vacancies

IBPS RRB PO and Clerk Vacancy 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB 2025 Notification, announcing 13217 vacancies for PO and Clerk posts. These vacancies have been allocated category-wise for Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale 2 & 3, and Office Assistants (Clerks) in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. Of the total, 7972 vacancies are announced for Clerk post and 3907 for PO post.
Interested candidates possessing bachelor's degree can submit their applications at ibps.in till September 21. They will be asked to mention their preferred banks and posts while filling IBPS RRB application form. Hence, it is important to check the vacancies breakdown and make a informed decision. In this article, we provide a complete breakdown of IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025 to help candidates understand the allocation and apply accordingly.
IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025 Out
IBPS has announced the 13217 vacancies separately for each state, bank, and category, allowing candidates to apply based on their preferred location and eligibility. Aspirants can either download the official IBPS RRB Notification PDF to check the complete vacancy distribution or scroll down for a detailed breakdown.
|
IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
Officer Scale II (Chartered Accountant)
|
69
|
Officer Scale II (Law)
|
48
|
Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager)
|
16
|
Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer)
|
854
|
Officer Scale II (IT)
|
87
|
Officer Scale II (Marketing)
|
15
|
Officer Scale II (Agriculture)
|
50
|
Officer Scale III
|
199
|
Clerk (Office Assistant – Multipurpose)
|
7972
|
Probationary Officer (PO) / Officer Scale I
|
3907
|
Total
|
13217
IBPS RRB Clerk Vacancy 2025
A total of 7972 vacancies are up for grabs for Clerk post. These vacancies will be filled across the country in various participating banks. It is an ideal position for candidates who want to join banking sector.
|
STATE
|
BANK
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
TOTAL
|
ANDHRA
PRADESH
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
GRAMEENA BANK
|
23
|
11
|
41
|
15
|
60
|
150
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
ARUNACHAL
PRADESH RURAL BANK
|
0
|
15
|
0
|
3
|
17
|
35
|
ASSAM
|
ASSAM GRAMIN VIKASH BANK
|
25
|
12
|
45
|
16
|
69
|
167
|
BIHAR
|
BIHAR GRAMIN BANK
|
55
|
27
|
99
|
36
|
148
|
365
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
CHHATTISGARH
RAJYA GRAMIN BANK
|
37
|
40
|
31
|
31
|
156
|
295
|
GUJARAT
|
GUJARAT GRAMIN
BANK
|
19
|
57
|
74
|
27
|
123
|
300
|
HIMACHAL
PRADESH
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
GRAMIN BANK
|
7
|
3
|
13
|
5
|
23
|
51
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
JAMMU AND KASHMIR GRAMEEN
BANK
|
0
|
19
|
0
|
5
|
26
|
50
|
JHARKHAND
|
JHARKHAND RAJYA
GRAMIN BANK
|
18
|
6
|
22
|
12
|
27
|
85
|
KARNATAKA
|
KARNATAKA
GRAMEENA BANK
|
128
|
56
|
216
|
80
|
320
|
800
|
KERALA
|
KERALA GRAMIN
BANK
|
35
|
4
|
94
|
35
|
182
|
350
|
MADHYA
PRADESH
|
MADHYA PRADESH
GRAMIN BANK
|
81
|
107
|
81
|
54
|
215
|
538
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
MAHARASHTRA
GRAMIN BANK
|
15
|
8
|
27
|
10
|
40
|
100
|
MANIPUR
|
MANIPUR RURAL
BANK
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
8
|
MEGHALAYA
|
MEGHALAYA RURAL
BANK
|
0
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
10
|
22
|
MIZORAM
|
MIZORAM RURAL
BANK
|
0
|
13
|
1
|
3
|
13
|
30
|
NAGALAND
|
NAGALAND RURAL
BANK
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
ODISHA
|
ODISHA GRAMEEN
BANK
|
50
|
69
|
34
|
30
|
126
|
309
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
PUDUVAI BHARATHIAR
GRAMA BANK
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
PUNJAB
|
PUNJAB GRAMIN
BANK
|
16
|
0
|
11
|
5
|
25
|
57
|
RAJASTHAN
|
RAJASTHAN GRAMIN
BANK
|
293
|
224
|
345
|
172
|
691
|
1725
|
HARYANA
|
SARVA HARYANA
GRAMIN BANK
|
36
|
0
|
51
|
19
|
84
|
190
|
TAMIL NADU
|
TAMIL NADU GRAMA
BANK
|
88
|
4
|
126
|
46
|
204
|
468
|
TELANGANA
|
TELANGANA
GRAMEENA BANK
|
72
|
32
|
121
|
45
|
180
|
450
|
TRIPURA
|
TRIPURA GRAMIN
BANK
|
8
|
15
|
0
|
5
|
22
|
50
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
UTTAR PRADESH
GRAMIN BANK
|
210
|
10
|
270
|
100
|
410
|
1000
|
UTTRAKHAND
|
UTTARAKHAND
GRAMIN BANK
|
39
|
6
|
28
|
21
|
124
|
218
|
WEST BENGAL
|
WEST BENGAL
GRAMIN BANK
|
22
|
11
|
39
|
14
|
58
|
144
|
Total
|
7972
IBPS RRB PO Vacancy 2025
The number of vacancies announced for Officer Scale (I, II and III) are lower than Clerk post. A total of 3907 vacancies have been announced for various specialisations such as specialisations such as General Banking Officer, IT, Chartered Accountant, Law, Treasury, Marketing, and Agriculture.
|
IBPS RRB PO Vacancy 2025
|
STATE
|
BANK
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
TOTAL
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
ANDHRA PRADESH GRAMEENA BANK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH RURAL BANK
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
ASSAM
|
ASSAM GRAMIN VIKASH BANK
|
27
|
13
|
49
|
18
|
78
|
185
|
BIHAR
|
BIHAR GRAMIN BANK
|
29
|
14
|
52
|
19
|
78
|
192
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
CHHATTISGARH RAJYA GRAMIN BANK
|
18
|
30
|
20
|
14
|
67
|
149
|
GUJARAT
|
GUJARAT GRAMIN BANK
|
39
|
19
|
71
|
26
|
108
|
263
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH GRAMIN BANK
|
4
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
12
|
27
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
JAMMU AND KASHMIR GRAMEEN BANK
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
15
|
JHARKHAND
|
JHARKHAND RAJYA GRAMIN BANK
|
7
|
3
|
13
|
3
|
24
|
50
|
KARNATAKA
|
KARNATAKA GRAMEENA BANK
|
75
|
37
|
135
|
50
|
203
|
500
|
KERALA
|
KERALA GRAMIN BANK
|
37
|
19
|
67
|
25
|
102
|
250
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
MADHYA PRADESH GRAMIN BANK
|
45
|
23
|
81
|
30
|
122
|
301
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
MAHARASHTRA GRAMIN BANK
|
15
|
8
|
27
|
10
|
40
|
100
|
MANIPUR
|
MANIPUR RURAL BANK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
MEGHALAYA
|
MEGHALAYA RURAL BANK
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
7
|
15
|
MIZORAM
|
MIZORAM RURAL BANK
|
8
|
2
|
13
|
3
|
14
|
40
|
NAGALAND
|
NAGALAND RURAL BANK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
ODISHA
|
ODISHA GRAMEEN BANK
|
22
|
11
|
40
|
15
|
62
|
150
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
PUDUVAI BHARATHIAR GRAMA BANK
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
PUNJAB
|
PUNJAB GRAMIN BANK
|
11
|
8
|
16
|
7
|
28
|
70
|
RAJASTHAN
|
RAJASTHAN GRAMIN BANK
|
75
|
37
|
135
|
50
|
203
|
500
|
HARYANA
|
SARVA HARYANA GRAMIN BANK
|
4
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
15
|
32
|
TAMIL NADU
|
TAMIL NADU GRAMA BANK
|
30
|
15
|
54
|
20
|
81
|
200
|
TELANGANA
|
TELANGANA GRAMEENA BANK
|
34
|
17
|
68
|
22
|
91
|
225
|
TRIPURA
|
TRIPURA GRAMIN BANK
|
4
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
15
|
32
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
UTTAR PRADESH GRAMIN BANK
|
75
|
38
|
135
|
25
|
227
|
500
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
UTTARAKHAND GRAMIN BANK
|
7
|
3
|
13
|
5
|
22
|
50
|
WEST BENGAL
|
WEST BENGAL GRAMIN BANK
|
8
|
3
|
14
|
5
|
20
|
50
|
Total
|
3907
IBPS RRB Vacancy Trend Analysis
IBPS conducts IBPS RRB exam every year to fill PO and Office Assistant posts. You can check the number of vacancies announced in last 6 years below. Going by the trend, the maximum number of vacancies were announced in FY 2020 followed by FY 2018. Refer to the table to know the IBPS RRB Post-wise Vacancy below:
|
Posts
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
RRB Clerk
|
5538
|
4483
|
7001
|
5076
|
3688
|
5249
|
RRB PO
|
2485
|
2676
|
4846
|
4201
|
3381
|
3312
|
Agriculture Officer
|
60
|
12
|
26
|
100
|
106
|
72
|
Marketing Officer
|
3
|
6
|
42
|
8
|
45
|
38
|
Treasury Manager
|
8
|
10
|
10
|
3
|
11
|
17
|
Law Officer
|
24
|
18
|
28
|
26
|
19
|
32
|
CA
|
21
|
19
|
33
|
26
|
24
|
21
|
IT
|
68
|
57
|
60
|
59
|
76
|
81
|
General Banking Officer
|
332
|
745
|
940
|
838
|
893
|
1208
|
Scale III Officer
|
73
|
80
|
215
|
156
|
157
|
160
|
Total
|
8612
|
8106
|
13201
|
10493
|
8400
|
10190
