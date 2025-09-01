IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025 Out: Check State-wise and Category-wise PO Clerk Vacancies

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 1, 2025, 18:21 IST

IBPS RRB Clerk PO Vacancy 2025 Out: IBPS has released 13217 vacancies for Clerk (Office Assistant), Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III in multiple categories. check the IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025 for all posts, states and banks here. Also, check the previous year IBPS RRB Vacancy trend.

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025
IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025

IBPS RRB PO and Clerk Vacancy 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB 2025 Notification, announcing 13217 vacancies for PO and Clerk posts. These vacancies have been allocated category-wise for Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale 2 & 3, and Office Assistants (Clerks) in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. Of the total, 7972 vacancies are announced for Clerk post and 3907 for PO post.

Interested candidates possessing bachelor's degree can submit their applications at ibps.in till September 21. They will be asked to mention their preferred banks and posts while filling IBPS RRB application form. Hence, it is important to check the vacancies breakdown and make a informed decision. In this article, we provide a complete breakdown of IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025 to help candidates understand the allocation and apply accordingly.

Also, read:

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025 Out

IBPS has announced the 13217 vacancies separately for each state, bank, and category, allowing candidates to apply based on their preferred location and eligibility. Aspirants can either download the official IBPS RRB Notification PDF to check the complete vacancy distribution or scroll down for a detailed breakdown.

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025

Post

Vacancies

Officer Scale II (Chartered Accountant)

69

Officer Scale II (Law)

48

Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager)

16

Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer)

854

Officer Scale II (IT)

87

Officer Scale II (Marketing)

15

Officer Scale II (Agriculture)

50

Officer Scale III

199

Clerk (Office Assistant – Multipurpose)

7972

Probationary Officer (PO) / Officer Scale I

3907

Total

13217

IBPS RRB Clerk Vacancy 2025

A total of 7972 vacancies are up for grabs for Clerk post. These vacancies will be filled across the country in various participating banks. It is an ideal position for candidates who want to join banking sector.

STATE

BANK

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

TOTAL

ANDHRA

PRADESH

ANDHRA PRADESH

GRAMEENA BANK

23

11

41

15

60

150

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

ARUNACHAL

PRADESH RURAL BANK

0

15

0

3

17

35

ASSAM

ASSAM GRAMIN VIKASH BANK

25

12

45

16

69

167

BIHAR

BIHAR GRAMIN BANK

55

27

99

36

148

365

CHHATTISGARH

CHHATTISGARH

RAJYA GRAMIN BANK

37

40

31

31

156

295

GUJARAT

GUJARAT GRAMIN

BANK

19

57

74

27

123

300

HIMACHAL

PRADESH

HIMACHAL PRADESH

GRAMIN BANK

7

3

13

5

23

51

JAMMU & KASHMIR

JAMMU AND KASHMIR GRAMEEN

BANK

0

19

0

5

26

50

JHARKHAND

JHARKHAND RAJYA

GRAMIN BANK

18

6

22

12

27

85

KARNATAKA

KARNATAKA

GRAMEENA BANK

128

56

216

80

320

800

KERALA

KERALA GRAMIN

BANK

35

4

94

35

182

350

MADHYA

PRADESH

MADHYA PRADESH

GRAMIN BANK

81

107

81

54

215

538

MAHARASHTRA

MAHARASHTRA

GRAMIN BANK

15

8

27

10

40

100

MANIPUR

MANIPUR RURAL

BANK

0

3

1

1

3

8

MEGHALAYA

MEGHALAYA RURAL

BANK

0

9

1

2

10

22

MIZORAM

MIZORAM RURAL

BANK

0

13

1

3

13

30

NAGALAND

NAGALAND RURAL

BANK

0

6

0

0

2

8

ODISHA

ODISHA GRAMEEN

BANK

50

69

34

30

126

309

PUDUCHERRY

PUDUVAI BHARATHIAR

GRAMA BANK

1

0

2

1

3

7

PUNJAB

PUNJAB GRAMIN

BANK

16

0

11

5

25

57

RAJASTHAN

RAJASTHAN GRAMIN

BANK

293

224

345

172

691

1725

HARYANA

SARVA HARYANA

GRAMIN BANK

36

0

51

19

84

190

TAMIL NADU

TAMIL NADU GRAMA

BANK

88

4

126

46

204

468

TELANGANA

TELANGANA

GRAMEENA BANK

72

32

121

45

180

450

TRIPURA

TRIPURA GRAMIN

BANK

8

15

0

5

22

50

UTTAR PRADESH

UTTAR PRADESH

GRAMIN BANK

210

10

270

100

410

1000

UTTRAKHAND

UTTARAKHAND

GRAMIN BANK

39

6

28

21

124

218

WEST BENGAL

WEST BENGAL

GRAMIN BANK

22

11

39

14

58

144

Total

7972

IBPS RRB PO Vacancy 2025

The number of vacancies announced for Officer Scale (I, II and III) are lower than Clerk post. A total of 3907 vacancies have been announced for various specialisations such as specialisations such as General Banking Officer, IT, Chartered Accountant, Law, Treasury, Marketing, and Agriculture.

IBPS RRB PO Vacancy 2025

STATE

BANK

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

TOTAL

ANDHRA PRADESH

ANDHRA PRADESH GRAMEENA BANK

0

0

0

0

0

0

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

ARUNACHAL PRADESH RURAL BANK

1

0

1

1

2

5

ASSAM

ASSAM GRAMIN VIKASH BANK

27

13

49

18

78

185

BIHAR

BIHAR GRAMIN BANK

29

14

52

19

78

192

CHHATTISGARH

CHHATTISGARH RAJYA GRAMIN BANK

18

30

20

14

67

149

GUJARAT

GUJARAT GRAMIN BANK

39

19

71

26

108

263

HIMACHAL PRADESH

HIMACHAL PRADESH GRAMIN BANK

4

2

7

2

12

27

JAMMU & KASHMIR

JAMMU AND KASHMIR GRAMEEN BANK

0

2

5

1

7

15

JHARKHAND

JHARKHAND RAJYA GRAMIN BANK

7

3

13

3

24

50

KARNATAKA

KARNATAKA GRAMEENA BANK

75

37

135

50

203

500

KERALA

KERALA GRAMIN BANK

37

19

67

25

102

250

MADHYA PRADESH

MADHYA PRADESH GRAMIN BANK

45

23

81

30

122

301

MAHARASHTRA

MAHARASHTRA GRAMIN BANK

15

8

27

10

40

100

MANIPUR

MANIPUR RURAL BANK

0

0

0

0

1

1

MEGHALAYA

MEGHALAYA RURAL BANK

2

1

4

1

7

15

MIZORAM

MIZORAM RURAL BANK

8

2

13

3

14

40

NAGALAND

NAGALAND RURAL BANK

0

0

0

0

1

1

ODISHA

ODISHA GRAMEEN BANK

22

11

40

15

62

150

PUDUCHERRY

PUDUVAI BHARATHIAR GRAMA BANK

1

0

1

1

1

4

PUNJAB

PUNJAB GRAMIN BANK

11

8

16

7

28

70

RAJASTHAN

RAJASTHAN GRAMIN BANK

75

37

135

50

203

500

HARYANA

SARVA HARYANA GRAMIN BANK

4

2

8

3

15

32

TAMIL NADU

TAMIL NADU GRAMA BANK

30

15

54

20

81

200

TELANGANA

TELANGANA GRAMEENA BANK

34

17

68

22

91

225

TRIPURA

TRIPURA GRAMIN BANK

4

2

8

3

15

32

UTTAR PRADESH

UTTAR PRADESH GRAMIN BANK

75

38

135

25

227

500

UTTARAKHAND

UTTARAKHAND GRAMIN BANK

7

3

13

5

22

50

WEST BENGAL

WEST BENGAL GRAMIN BANK

8

3

14

5

20

50

Total

3907 

IBPS RRB Vacancy Trend Analysis

IBPS conducts IBPS RRB exam every year to fill PO and Office Assistant posts. You can check the number of vacancies announced in last 6 years below. Going by the trend, the maximum number of vacancies were announced in FY 2020 followed by FY 2018. Refer to the table to know the IBPS RRB Post-wise Vacancy below:

Posts

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

RRB Clerk

5538

4483

7001

5076

3688

5249

RRB PO

2485

2676

4846

4201

3381

3312

Agriculture Officer

60

12

26

100

106

72

Marketing Officer

3

6

42

8

45

38

Treasury Manager

8

10

10

3

11

17

Law Officer

24

18

28

26

19

32

CA

21

19

33

26

24

21

IT

68

57

60

59

76

81

General Banking Officer

332

745

940

838

893

1208

Scale III Officer

73

80

215

156

157

160

Total

8612

8106

13201

10493

8400

10190

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News