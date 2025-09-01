IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025 Out: Check State-wise and Category-wise PO Clerk Vacancies

IBPS RRB PO and Clerk Vacancy 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB 2025 Notification, announcing 13217 vacancies for PO and Clerk posts. These vacancies have been allocated category-wise for Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale 2 & 3, and Office Assistants (Clerks) in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. Of the total, 7972 vacancies are announced for Clerk post and 3907 for PO post.

Interested candidates possessing bachelor's degree can submit their applications at ibps.in till September 21. They will be asked to mention their preferred banks and posts while filling IBPS RRB application form. Hence, it is important to check the vacancies breakdown and make a informed decision. In this article, we provide a complete breakdown of IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025 to help candidates understand the allocation and apply accordingly.