CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Paper, Download Last 5 Year Papers PDF

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 5, 2025, 16:04 IST

CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Paper - Practicing with the last 5 years' CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Papers is crucial for exam preparation. These papers help students grasp the latest exam pattern, important questions, chapter weightage, and difficulty level. Regular practice improves writing skills, accuracy, and time management. Downloading and solving these papers in PDF format is a highly effective strategy for achieving high scores

CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Paper
CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Paper

CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Paper -  Preparing for the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam becomes much easier when students practice with Previous Year Question Papers. These last 5 years’ English papers help you understand the latest exam pattern, important questions, weightage of chapters, and the overall difficulty level. By solving these papers regularly, students can improve their writing skills, boost accuracy, and enhance time-management during the exam. If you’re aiming for high scores in the CBSE Class 10 English exam, downloading and practicing the previous year question papers in PDF format is one of the most effective strategies for success.

CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Paper – Overview Table

Category

Details

Board Name

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

Class 10

Subject

English (Language & Literature)

Exam Year

2026

Resource Type

Previous Year Question Papers (Last 5 Years)

Format Available

PDF Download

Includes

Solved Papers, Marking Scheme, Important Questions

Purpose

Improve exam preparation, understand pattern, boost writing skills

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen & Paper)

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

Also Check - CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Paper -  Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Papers help students understand the latest exam pattern and important question types. Practicing these papers boosts speed, accuracy, and confidence for scoring high in the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Previous Year Question Paper 2025

CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Previous Year Question Paper 2025

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Previous Year Question Paper 2024

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Previous Year Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Previous Year Question Paper 2022

Tips to Score 90+ in CBSE Class 10 English

  1. Solve Previous Year Papers RegularlyThis helps you understand the question pattern, important topics, and expected difficulty level.

  2. Focus on Reading Section for Easy MarksPractice at least one unseen passage daily to improve speed and accuracy.

  3. Strengthen Grammar BasicsRevise tenses, modals, reported speech, determiners, and subject–verb agreement for error-free answers.

  4. Practice Writing Skills with FormatLearn the correct format for formal letters and paragraph writing as per the latest CBSE guidelines.

  5. Master Extract-Based QuestionsRead literature chapters thoroughly and practice solving prose/poetry extracts.

  6. Prepare Short and Long Answers SmartlyFrame answers in a structured way—introduction, body, conclusion.

  7. Improve Vocabulary and Sentence FormationUse simple, clear, and grammatically correct language in all answers.

  8. Revise NCERT Literature Chapters Multiple TimesFocus on themes, character sketches, message, and important lines.

  9. Time Management During Practice TestsSolve sample papers in 3 hours to simulate the actual exam environment.

  10. Attempt All Questions in the ExamAvoid leaving any question blank—attempting increases your chance of scoring better.

Also Check - CBSE Class 10  Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

How to Use Previous Year Papers for Effective Preparation

Step

How to Use PYQs

Benefit

1. Start with Exam Pattern Analysis

Check question types, marks distribution, and difficulty level.

Helps you understand what CBSE expects.

2. Solve Papers in Exam Conditions

Set a 3-hour timer and attempt the paper honestly.

Improves speed and time-management.

3. Compare Answers with Solutions

Cross-check with marking scheme or sample answers.

Identifies mistakes and weak areas.

4. Note Repeated Question Types

Observe commonly asked themes & formats.

Helps prioritize important chapters.

5. Improve Writing & Presentation

Practice correct format for letters, paragraphs, and literature answers.

Boosts scoring potential in subjective questions.

6. Analyse Mistakes Carefully

Focus on grammar, vocabulary, and conceptual errors.

Avoids repeating the same mistakes in board exams.

7. Revise Weak Chapters/Topics

Re-study areas where mistakes were frequent.

Strengthens overall preparation.

8. Solve Multiple PYQs & Sample Papers

Complete at least 5 previous papers.

Builds confidence and exam readiness.

 

Also Check - 

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2026

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26

