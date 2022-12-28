CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: Check CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet, Time Table & Download Admit Card @www.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Class 12th annual board examination date sheet for the candidates of 2022-23 academic session is going to be out ANYTIME now. The practical exam dates are already published. Candidates can check it either on CBSE's website or view and download the complete date sheet directly from this article.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education is soon going to publish the official datesheet for CBSE class 12th on its official and academic websites at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. As of now, the dates and guidelines for the practical exams of class 12th has been published by the board.

The practical examination for CBSE Class 12th would start from January 02, 2023 and the last date for the same is February 14, 2023.

How to download the date sheet for CBSE class 12th?

To download the date sheet of CBSE classes 10th and 12th from CBSE's website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or the academic website of the board cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available to download the Date Sheet of class 10th.

Step 3: Download the PDF/ word file that opens up.

CBSE Class 12 Date sheet 2022-23

Candidates will be able to download CBSE board exam date sheet 2023 with a simple click on the link attached below as soon as the date sheet is published: Download CBSE Class 12th Date sheet 2022-23 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Exam Day Instructions

Following the rules and regulations as instructed by the board is extremely essential.

Each year CBSE board instructs the students with all the protocol and guidelines to be followed in the exam hall during the examinations.



We will also provide the students with the detailed guidelines here.

CBSE Class 12 Practical examinations 2022-23

CBSE has announced the commencement of practical exams for CBSE class 12th from January 02, 2023. CBSE has asked its schools to conduct the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment strictly according to the details and guidelines given on the Board’s academic website.

CBSE Practical Exam 2023 for Class 12th

Dates Commencement of practical examination, project, internal assessment January 2, 2023 Last date for completion of practical examination, project, internal assessment February 14, 2023 Commencement of uploading of marks, internal grades January 2, 2023 Last date for uploading of marks, internal grades February 14, 2023

Students can check and directly download the complete guidelines issued by CBSE board below:

Additionally, specific instruction for the appointment of external examiner for class 12th practical examination states that CBSE itself will appoint External Examiners in each school for conducting Practical Examinations and Project Assessments.

The school authorities would not be authorised to make alternate arrangements for the conduct of practical examination/project assessment at the local level under any circumstance. The practical examination can only be conducted by an examiner appointed by the Board.

