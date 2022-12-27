CBSE date sheet 2023 board exam for classes 10, 12: Date sheet of CBSE classes 10th and 12th board examination 2022-23 session is expected to be live soon on CBSE's website. CBSE Practical exam dates are already OUT. Candidates will be able to check the date sheet directly from this article. Also get the direct link to download CBSE Board date sheet from here.

CBSE date sheet 2023 board exam for classes 10, 12: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the official date sheet for CBSE classes 10th and 12th on its official website at cbse.gov.in and also its academic website at cbse.nic.in ANYTIME now.

CBSE Board has already announced the date sheet for CBSE board Practical exams for classes 10th and 12th on its official website on December 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, CBSE had already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15, 2023 for classes 10 and 12 in the early months of 2022.

How to download the date sheet for CBSE class 10th and 12th?

To download the date sheet of CBSE classes 10th and 12th from CBSE's website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or the academic website of the board cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available to download Date Sheet of class 10th OR click on the link available to download Date Sheet of class 12th

Step 3: Download the PDF/ word file that opens up.

CBSE Board Practical Exam Dates 2022-23

CBSE Board released the dates for Practical exams for classes 10th and 12th on December 27th, 2022.

CBSE Practical Exam 2023 for Class 10, 12 Dates Commencement of practical examination, project, internal assessment January 2, 2023 Last date for completion of practical examination, project, internal assessment February 14, 2023 Commencement of uploading of marks, internal grades January 2, 2023 Last date for uploading of marks, internal grades February 14, 2023

Along with the practical exam date sheet, CBSE has also released the set of guidelines to be followed in the board examinations for the academic year 2022-23.

Recently CBSE had also announced the commencement of practical exams for CBSE classes 10th and 12th from January 01, 2023. Now, the date sheet for practical exams are out.

CBSE Class 10 Date sheet 2022-23

Once the CBSE date sheet for Class 10 is out, you will be able to download the PDF easily by clicking on the link given below: Download CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2022-23 PDF



CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2022-23

Once the CBSE date sheet for Class 12 is out, you will be able to download the PDF very easily by simply clicking on the link given below: Download CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2022-23 PDF

To sum it up,

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Details

Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education Classes 10th, 12th Stream All subjects of class 10th All streams of class 12th: Arts, Commerce and Science Academic Year 2022-2023 Category CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2022-23 CBSE Board Exam Date February 15, 2023 (expected) CBSE Board Practical Exam Date January 02, 2023 to February 14, 2023 Official website cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme 2022-23

The sample question paper and marking scheme of all the subjects in CBSE Classes 10th and 12th are available on CBSE's website. With the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample questions papers 2022-23, students will know more about the types of questions, revised exam patterns, marking schemes and other important details. Students will have an idea about all the different sections of the question paper and the type of answers required to secure full marks by going through the CBSE marking scheme.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Syllabus 2022-23

Although CBSE is covering 100 per cent syllabus for both classes 10th and 12th, the curriculum has undergone rationalisation.



CBSE Class 10, 12 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23

Candidates do not need to waste time on verifying or being confused on what to study and what to not. To avoid unnecessary doubts, we have created this list of deleted topics and chapters from the curriculum of classes 10th and 12th.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Previous Year Questions for 2022-23

Previous year questions are no less than a time machine into the experiences of the candidates of the CBSE board exams in the years prior to the current.



