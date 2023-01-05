CBSE Class 10th Sample Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Sample Paper 2022-23: CBSE has published the CBSE board class 10th sample papers and marking scheme PDF on its official website. Students can directly view and download the subject-wise CBSE class 10th sample papers for 2022-23 from Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 10th Sample Paper 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releases the sample question papers and marking scheme of each subject annually to help the students have an idea of the question paper. For the academic year 2022-23, the sample papers of CBSE for Class 10th board exams have been published. Students can download the CBSE sample papers 2022-23 from the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

We have provided below the steps to follow to download the sample question paper and marking scheme.

Students can directly get these subject wise sample question papers PDFs along with the PDF of the marking scheme from the table given below in this article.

With the help of CBSE sample papers 2022 -23, students can get an overview of different types of questions that will be asked in the exam.

How To Download CBSE Class 10th Sample Papers 2023?

Go to the CBSE official website cbse.gov.in. Click and go to the academic website. Click on the drop down menu for Sample Question paper. Select SQP 2022-2023 Click on Class 10. The page with the complete list of subject wise Sample Question Paper and Marking scheme will open. Click on the option of the Sample Question Paper and the Marking Scheme against the name of the subject for which you want these. Both Sample Paper and the Marking Scheme will get downloaded in PDF as two different files.

CBSE Board Class 10 Subject-Wise Sample Papers 2023



