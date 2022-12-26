CBSE Class 10 Important Questions 2023: All Subjects and Chapters 

CBSE Class 10 Important Questions: In this article, candidates will get access to view and download in PDF the important questions and answers from all subjects for CBSE Class 10 Board examinations 2022-23.

CBSE Class 10 Important Questions: Candidates appearing in CBSE Class 10 board examinations have about a month and a half left to prepare and revise. It is important for the students to make good use of this time by not just working hard but also working smart. All candidates are working hard to ace their first board examination and therefore, we are providing these important questions and answers for the students to help them in their smart work.

These important questions and answers for each chapter in each subject have been prepared by subject experts using the previous year question papers, sample papers released by the board, marking scheme for the current academic year and most importantly, the rationalised syllabus content for the current academic year 2022-23.

CBSE Class 10 Important Questions 2023

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics curriculum has a written theory paper of 80 marks and internal assessment for 20 marks.

The important questions in the link attached below have been prepared in such a way that they will be useful for both Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic candidates.

There are seven units in CBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus.

Units Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 06 II ALGEBRA 20 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 06 IV GEOMETRY 15 V TRIGONOMETRY 12 VI MENSURATION 10 VII STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 11 Total 80

Class 10 Science syllabus by CBSE board covers Chemistry, Physics and Biology within five units.

In the link attached below , students will be able to get the important questions and answers for every chapter within all five units of the CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus. These five units are based on seven broad themes: Food; Materials; The World of The Living; How Things Work; Moving Things, People and Ideas; Natural Phenomenon and Natural Resources. Check the list below:

Unit No. Unit Marks I Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour 25 II World of Living 25 III Natural Phenomena 12 IV Effects of Current 13 V Natural Resources 05 Total 80 Internal assessment 20 Grand Total 100

The Social Science curriculum of CBSE class 10th takes its elements from History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.

There are 4 units in the syllabus and each of these units are dedicated to four aforementioned aspects.

In the link attached below, you would be able to find the important questions for each chapter in each unit. The answers have also been prepared and attached in PDF.

You can see the course structure of CBSE Class 10 Social Science course here:

No Units Marks 1 India and the Contemporary World -II 20 2 Contemporary India - II 20 3 Democratic Politics -II 20 4 Understanding Economic Development 20

What is the importance of studying Important Questions for CBSE class 10 board examinations?

Be it Social Science, Science or Mathematics, the key to success i.e scoring good marks in the examination, is a balance of hard work and smart work.

Here, hard work is preparing for the board exam of each subject with regular and dedicated time slots for each subject, practising and revising regularly, making notes for each topic, attempting to solve questions, and so on.

On the other hand, smart work is referring to the best resources in the preparation, analysing which areas need improvement, checking which topics carry more weightage, reflecting and trying to foresee whether certain topics carry more importance than the other and so on.

In such a scenario, these important questions and answers for CBSE Class 10 board examination are exactly the resource you need!

These important questions and answers have been compiled after careful analysis so that students appearing for 2022-23 board exams can smartly use their time and energy on working on the topics that would benefit them the most in answering in the board exam and hence, scoring good marks.

