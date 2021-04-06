CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Social Science Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: Get here the past years' CBSE question papers of Class 10 Social Science. Students must practice these question papers to revise the complete syllabus of Social Science and prepare effectively for the upcoming board exam 2022-23.

CBSE Social Science Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: Solving the previous years' question papers is considered as the best practice to remove the stress and anxiety related to board exams. It helps you know the topics which are frequently asked in the exams and also in evaluating your preparation level for the exam.

It is good to make yourself take a mock examination based on the old question papers as it will help you to estimate the time taken for each section, and then review your performance to improve it for the main exam.

Solving the CBSE board question papers of previous years helps to indicate the questions or sections in the paper which would take more time to solve. This analysis will help you in the proper time management for each section, and writing your exam smoothly and correctly.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years Question Papers

We are providing here the CBSE Class 10 Social Science previous years' question papers from the year 2015 to 2021. These papers will serve you with a variety of questions to revise the huge syllabus of Class 10 Social Science effectively in less time.

Links to download the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years’ Question Papers are given below:

What is the importance of the Social Science Question Paper for the CBSE Class 10 Students?

Most of the students consider Social Science as a boring subject as learning this subject requires cramming of facts and answers rather than understanding the logic or practical knowledge. Therefore students find it difficult to prepare the vast syllabus of Social Science. However knowing the selective and important topics, they can manage their preparations easily. For this, previous years' question papers can be of great help.

Why should one solve Social Science Previous Year’s Question Papers?

By solving the previous years' board exam papers students would have a sure-shot way of covering a good part of the syllabus effectively in a short time.

Students should clearly know the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science while making preparations for their internal or Annual Board Exams in the current academic session 2020-2021. They should practice questions based on the topics prescribed in the CBSE syllabus only.

While preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam students must follow a few tips to learn the subject more effectively. Some important tips are listed below:

While revising the syllabus prioritize the topics based on the marks weightage and the level of difficulty.

Take notes for specific points you feel are important and you are likely to forget. Read these notes repeatedly until you have learned those topics well.

Create a chart with important dates and revise it as often as possible. You will find that you can easily remember the dates.

Practice map work by tracing the important locations which are required to be remembered for the exam. Then try locating these places on a blank map. Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2022-23.

Going through the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years Question Papers and the preparation tips given above in this article, students can get an edge over their preparations for the Board Exam 2021 and manage to score good marks.

