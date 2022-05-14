CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022 with Solution - Download Now! Check Paper Analysis, Student Feedback

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Paper was conducted today between 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Download the question paper of today's exam in PDF here. Check question paper solution to know answers by experts. Also, check the full paper analysis.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2022: Get here the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022. Students who appeared for the Social Science exam today and those who will be appearing next year can check and download the question paper in PDF. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), conducted the Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Paper in a subjective pattern. The format of the paper was exactly the same as of the latest CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper. Students found the paper a little difficult due to some twisted and time taking questions. However, experts reviewed it as a balanced paper. The paper analysis and students' feedback for today's Class 10 Social Science exam can also be checked from the following link:

*Answer Key of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper will be shared here shortly.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper Pattern 2022:

(i) The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2022 had 13 questions.

(ii) All questions were compulsory. However, internal choices were provided in a few questions.

(iii) The paper was divided into five sections:

Section-A: Very Short Answer Type Questions - Question no. 1 to 5 of 2 marks each.

Section-B: Short Answer Type Questions - Question no. 6 to 8 of 3 marks each.

Section-C: Long Answer Type Questions - Question no. 9 and 10 of 5 marks each.

Section-D: Case Study Questions - Question no. 11 and 12 of 4 marks each.

Section-E: Map Questions - Question no. 13 of 3 marks.

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2022 (Term 2):

Download the full question paper in PDF from the link provided below:

