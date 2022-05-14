CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Paper Solution 2022: Check Answers by Experts - Download Question Paper in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Paper Solution is provided here. This solution is composed by the subject experts. Check the correct answers to all questions and calculate your expected marks in the Social Science paper.

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key Term 2 below:

1. Mention the views of the Federation of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) towards the Civil Disobedience Movement.

Answer:

(i) FICCI supported the Civil Disobedience Movement for criticising the colonial control over the Indian economy.

(ii) FICCI believed that through the force of this movement and self determination would end the colonial restrictions on business.

2. How can the industrial pollution of fresh water be reduced?

Answer:

Industrial pollution of fresh water can be reduced by following methods:

(i) Minimising use of water for processing by reusing and recycling it in two or more successive stages. (ii) Treatment of hot water and affluents before releasing them in rivers and ponds.

3. Classify industries on the basis of raw materials.

Answer:

(i) Agro-Based Industries

(ii) Mineral Based Industries

(iii) Marine Based Industries

(iv) Forest-Based Industries

4. Differentiate between ruling and opposition parties.

Answer:

The party which wins the majority of seats in the election and forms a government is known as the ruling party whereas the party which is not able to get the majority seats is known as the opposition party.

5.1. From which source of credit Megha has taken loan?

5.2. Explain the terms of credit given in the source.

Answer:

5.1: Megha has taken the housing loan from a bank.

5.2:

6.(a) Explain, why banks do not lend credit to certain borrowers?

Answer:

The banks do not lend credit to certain borrowers for the following reasons:



(i) The borrowers who have not repaid previous loans, the banks might not be willing to lend them further.

(ii) The banks might not be willing to lend credit to those entrepreneurs who are going to invest in the business with high risks.

OR

(b)Explain the functions of "Self Help Group.

7."Workers too had their own understanding of Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and the notion of Swaraj." Explain the statement with the example of Assam.

7."Workers too had their own understanding of Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and the notion of Swaraj." Explain the statement with the example of Assam.

