Which Is The First City In India To Install Removable Solar Panels Between Railway Tracks? 

India is surging in achieving Net-Zero Carbon emissions, which is to be achieved by 2070 and 70% by 2030. Indian Railway has taken a significant step toward achieving to complete it target.

Recently, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) has become the first city in India to install removable solar panels between railway tracks.

This initiative was launched by Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW). This project not only promotes renewable energy in India but also makes use of unused track space, avoiding the need for land acquisition.

On August 18, 2025