Which Is The First City In India To Install Removable Solar Panels Between Railway Tracks? 

By Prabhat Mishra
Aug 24, 2025, 14:01 IST

Varanasi has become the first city in India to install removable solar panels between railway tracks, launched by Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW). This innovative project generates renewable energy using unused track space, supports India’s Net-Zero 2070 target, and showcases a scalable, eco-friendly model for Indian Railways’ sustainable future.

India is surging in achieving Net-Zero Carbon emissions, which is to be achieved by 2070 and 70% by 2030. Indian Railway has taken a significant step toward achieving to complete it target.

Recently, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) has become the first city in India to install removable solar panels between railway tracks. 

This initiative was launched by Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW). This project not only promotes renewable energy in India but also makes use of unused track space, avoiding the need for land acquisition.

On August 18, 2025, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) became the first city in India to install removable solar panels between railway tracks. 

Highlights of the Project

Location: It is located in the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi

Type of Project: This is India’s first removable solar panel system between railway tracks

Length of Installation: Approx 70 metres

Number of Panels: It has 28 panels

Capacity: It has a capacity of 15 kWp

Power Density: 2It has 40 kWp/km power Density

Energy Generation: ~960 units per km per day

Potential Output: 3.5 lakh units per km per year

What are the technical features of the solar panels

Technical features of the solar panels

Technology Used: Half-cut mono-crystalline PERC bifacial cells

Efficiency: 20.15%

Voltage (mp): 41.78 V

Current (mp): 13.24 A

Durability: Removable design for maintenance & seasonal adjustments

Junction Box: IP68 (waterproof & dustproof)

Technical Details of the Pilot Project

Parameter

Details

Track Length Covered

70 metres

No. of Panels

28

Total Capacity

15 kWp

Power Density

240 kWp/km

Daily Energy Generation

960 units/km/day

Annual Energy Potential

3.5 lakh units/km


What is the significance of the solar panels between the railway tracks?

  • No Land Acquisition: Uses existing track space.

  • Eco-Friendly: Reduces dependence on fossil fuels.

  • Scalable Model: With 1.2 lakh km of railway track in India, the potential is massive.

  • Supports Net-Zero Goal: A step toward Indian Railways’ 2030 target.

  • Innovative Design: Removable solar panels for flexible maintenance.

Conclusion

Toward the Net-Zero Carbon Emmison, India is now moving towards the cut of emissions of carbon by the installation of portable solar panels in Varanasi, marking a historic first for Indian Railways. If replicated nationwide, this model could revolutionise renewable energy generation in India, making rail transport cleaner and more sustainable.


