Words That Start with S: Nouns, Action, Describing and Everyday Use Words

By Simran Akhouri
Aug 24, 2025, 14:29 IST

Looking to broaden your vocabulary with words starting with "S"? This article presents a varied assortment of "S" words, helpfully organized into nouns, verbs, and adjectives for easy exploration.

Words Starting with S
Words Starting with S

Looking for words that start with the letter 'S' for your children? This article offers a comprehensive collection of words beginning with 'S', showcasing the letter's significant contribution to the rich and diverse English vocabulary. The words cover a wide range of meanings, grammatical functions, and origins, from common terms to more specialized vocabulary, providing a glimpse into the vast linguistic possibilities that 'S' offers.

For easier navigation and understanding, the words are categorized by their various uses and contexts. While this list aims for comprehensiveness, it's important to remember that the English language is constantly evolving, with new words emerging and existing ones acquiring new nuances. Explore the article below to discover words starting with 'S'.

Everyday Words with Letter S

Here’s a list of everyday use words starting with “S” that kids and adults often use in daily life:

30 Everyday Words Starting with S

Here’s a list of simple, everyday-use words that start with the letter S, suitable for kids:

  • Sun

  • Sit

  • Sad

  • Sea

  • See

  • Sip

  • Set

  • Snow

  • Soap

  • Sand

  • Song

  • Star

  • Sock

  • Shop

  • Smile

  • Sweet

  • Snake

  • Shirt

  • Small

  • Skate

  • Stone


  • School

  • Sister

  • Spoon

  • Sleep

  • Story

  • Shoes

  • Salt

Simple Words that Start with Letter S

Here are 30 simple words with the letter S (easy for kids):

  • Sun

  • Sit

  • See

  • So

  • Sip

  • Sad

  • Sea

  • Star

  • Sand

  • Salt

  • Sock

  • Shop

  • Stop

  • Sing

  • Snow

  • Soap

  • Ship

  • Smile

  • Sleep

  • Small

  • Spoon

  • Seed

  • Sky

  • Step

  • Story

  • School

  • Shoes

  • Sister

  • Slide

  • Stone

Adjective that Starts with letter S

 30 simple adjectives starting with the letter S, perfect for kids:

  • Small

  • Short

  • Sweet

  • Soft

  • Silly

  • Smart

  • Slow

  • Sad

  • Safe

  • Shy

  • Simple

  • Sour

  • Strong

  • Smooth

  • Softly

  • Sunny

  • Spicy

  • Sticky

  • Straight

  • Silent

  • Sleepy

  • Sharp

  • Special

  • Shiny

  • Sweetest

  • Swift

  • Slim

  • Serious

  • Sparkling

  • Smelly

Noun with letter S words 

30 Simple Nouns with S

  • Sun

  • Star

  • Sand

  • School

  • Spoon

  • Sock

  • Ship

  • Shoe

  • Snake

  • Stone

  • Seed

  • Sky

  • Street

  • Story

  • Shop

  • Sea

  • Salt

  • Snow

  • Shirt

  • Sister

  • Song

  • Soap

  • Sheep

  • Slide

  • Smoke

  • Swing

  • Street

  • Sofa

  • Shell

  • Station

20 common verbs starting with the letter “S” 

30 Simple Verbs with S

  • Sit

  • See

  • Say

  • Sing

  • Sleep

  • Skip

  • Stand

  • Start

  • Stop

  • Swim

  • Shine

  • Show

  • Send

  • Smile

  • Stay

  • Save

  • Search

  • Speak

  • Spill

  • Sweep

  • Swing

  • Stick

  • Spin

  • Share

  • Shout

  • Solve

  • Spend

  • Sign

  • Serve

  • Select

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

