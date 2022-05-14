CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Paper Analysis 2022: Check Expert Review, Student Feedback, Question Paper PDF & Answer Key

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Paper has been successfully conducted today in various examination centres. Students found the paper of average difficulty level. Check the full paper analysis here and download question paper with answer key.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 2 Exam of Class 10 Social Science was conducted today from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Since Social Science is one of the important subjects, we are here with the expert analysis and students' feedback for today's paper. After the exam got over, we contacted a few students who appeared for the Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam. When asked about the difficulty level of the paper, students rated it as a moderate to easy paper. They said the paper was lengthy and had a few difficult questions as well. However, the experts are calling the paper a balanced one. Let's check below the detailed analysis of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper 2022. Download the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Papers in PDF with its solution from the links mentioned below.

Experts Analysis of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022

The Class 10 Social Science teachers said the social science paper was a combination of simple and some tricky questions. Most of the questions were from the textbook. Thus, overall the paper contained good questions for the students to attempt.

One more teacher from a CBSE school said the paper was well balanced and apart from a few questions, most of them were easily answerable. It was a paper that had questions for all kind of students.

Students' Reaction on CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam

Students found the Social Science paper of average level. They said the paper was balanced with a few twisted questions. A few students also said that The questions were quite easy and one who solved NCERT well, could expect a good score. Some students found the sample papers and practice papers provided by Jagran Josh quite helpful in solving the Social Science Term 2 Paper. General feedback of students is shared below:

Difficulty level of the Social Science Term 2 Paper - Moderately to easy The most difficult part of the paper - A few questions in 3 markers and 5 markers Was the paper lengthy - Yes the paper was quite lengthy The easiest section of the paper - Sections A and Case Study questions Expected marks out of 40 - 28-32 marks (averagely)

Thus, based on the various reactions, we can come to a conclusion that the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper was balanced and students with a thorough knowledge of the syllabus can score good marks. Now, the next major paper in class 10 will be Hindi (Course A) and Hindi (Course B).