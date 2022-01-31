CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Sample Paper, Marking Scheme 2022 (Term 2): Download in PDF

CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper of Class 10 Hindi A is provided here with CBSE Marking Scheme. Check both these resources to know the paper pattern and marking scheme for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2): CBSE Class 10 students can download from here the Hindi A Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme to prepare for the Term 2 Board Exam 2022. CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper is helpful to know the design of question paper for the upcoming board exam. They can know the format, weightage and level of questions to be asked in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Exam 2022. With the help of all these examination details, students can make preparations for the exam in the right way. CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper mentions the answer hints to all questions given in the sample paper. The marking scheme can also be referred to for understanding the right format in which answers of different marks should be written in the board exam. Students can download both the CBSE Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Class 10 Hindi A from the links provided at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A (002) Sample Question Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 2 Hours

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains 9questions.

2. The question paper is divided into three parts.

Apathitavbodhnam: Question no. 1

Rachnatmak Karyam: Question no. 2-4

Pathitavbodhnam: Question no. 5-9

3. All questions are compulsory. However, internal choices are provided in some

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Sample Paper Marking Scheme

Note: Students must notice from the this latest sample paper that there is no question based on unseen passage. The first section of the paper has questions based on the Hindi textbook and supplementary reader. So, students should prepare for their Term 2 Exam keeping the same pattern in mind.

