CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022: 50% Syllabus, Sample Papers, Questions and Important Resources for Effective Preparation

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct the Term 2 Exams in March-April 2022. The second term exams will be held in subjective type format in offline mode. The board will soon release the date sheet for the Term 2 In these last days before the exams, students Exam 2022. If we talk about the exam preparations, then this is the best time to kick start your preparations so that you don’t have to feel the burden at the end moment. In this article, we have provided important resources for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam preparations. All these resources will help you plan your revisions in the best way assisting you in your endeavors to score high in the board exam.

1. CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus

CBSE syllabus for the Term 2 Exam includes only the contents that were not covered in Term 1 (2021). Students must be aware of the 50% syllabus that will be assessed in the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022. We have provided here the latest CBSE Class 10 Syllabus based on which the descriptive type Term 2 Exam 2022 will be organised. Check the complete syllabus and make sure you prepare all the chapters and topics mentioned in the syllabus.

2. Latest CBSE Sample Papers (Subjective-type)

Sample papers were awaited by everyone to know what would be the format of questions in the term 2 exam. The Board released the subject-wise sample papers and their marking schemes for CBSE Class 10. Students can clearly know the paper pattern, type and level expected level of questions. This is really helpful to prepare appropriate material and practice the right type of questions for the exam so that they can write their board exam confidently. Marking scheme must be referred to know the right format in which descriptive type answers should be written in the board exam.

3. Important Questions for Effective Revision

Reading the books and memorizing the chapters is only going to be helpful if you practice a lot of questions. Since, in the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam, you will have subjective type questions of 2, 3 and 4 marks. To score well in these questions, you need to practice writing accurate and crisp answers. So, do practice with the important question banks for each subject. We have collated important questions for the major class 10 subjects. These, questions are based on the analysis of previous years exams.

4. NCERT Books, Solutions, Exemplar Solutions

Read the term 2 chapters from NCERT Books thoroughly, solve all exercise questions and examples. Read the books line by line as questions in CBSE exams are generally based on the NCERT Books. You will get to learn how to write an apt explanation for different questions in exams. For more variety of questions, use NCERT Exemplar as a practice book. Mostly, the tricky type of questions in CBSE Exams are taken from NCERT Exemplar. We have provided precise answers to all questions given in NCERT Books and NCERT Exemplar. Get the latest and exclusive NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions (subject-wise) from the following links:

5. Previous Years’ Question Papers:

Previous years’ papers are the best sources to know important questions that are repeatedly asked in CBSE Board Exams. Though, the old question papers were based on the full syllabus, go through the papers to find out questions relevant for the Term 2 Exam. You will have an idea of the important concepts and get a chance to revise them. Thus, it would help you enhance your confidence and perform well in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022. Subject-wise previous years’ question papers can be accessed from the following link:

