CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022: Check Deleted Portion of Syllabus for April Board Exam; Download Subject-wise Reduced Curriculum Here!

Check the names of chapters and topics which will not be considered for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam. You can check below the deleted portion of term 2 syllabus for the major subjects of class 10.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to conduct the second phase of the CBSE Board Exam 2021-22. The board will start conducting the Term 2 Exams for Classes 10th and 12th from 26th April, 2022. The pattern of the exam is now clear as the board has stated that the papers will be subjective in Term 2 Exam. The format of the papers will be similar to the sample papers released in January. The exam will be conducted in offline mode following all Covid-19 protocols. Therefore, students should now start making preparations for their subjective type exam without getting worried about the pandemic situation.

The most essential thing to consider while preparing for the CBSE Term 2 Exam is revising the reduced and revised syllabus. This would ensure that you are preparing the right content for the exam and do not miss the major topics. At the same time, students also need to be aware of the deleted portion of the syllabus. There are some chapters that were neither included in the Term 1 Syllabus nor are a part of the Term 2 Syllabus. Besides these chapters, there are some topics from the chapters mentioned in the Term 2 syllabus that will not be evaluated in the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. So, to help students know such excluded chapters and topics, we have mentioned below the subject-wise deleted syllabus of CBSE Class 10. Students must check this deleted syllabus to avoid reading the irrelevant content and prepare for their exams in the right way.

Check CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus of Major Subjects for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Students can also download the CBSE Class 10 Reduced Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022 from the link mentioned below and check it thoroughly to prepare only the chapters, topics prescribed in this latest syllabus.

The question papers in the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam will have questions of different formats. In almost all major subjects of class 10, there will be questions of very short answer type, short answer type and long answer type with the weightage assigned as 2, 3 and 4 (or 5) marks respectively. Therefore, students must thoroughly practice questions of different format to score good marks in their CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam. They must go through the latest CBSE sample papers to get an idea of the expected questions and thus prepare accordingly for the exam. The link to the CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers is given below:

