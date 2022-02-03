JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2022: Check Chapters, Topics Removed for Term 2 Exam

Check here deleted portion of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Term 2. This includes the names of chapters and topics that will not be evaluated in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

Created On: Feb 3, 2022 10:39 IST
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for Term 2 Exam
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22: Check here the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022. With this deleted syllabus, you will get to know the names of chapters and list of topics that will not be assessed in the upcoming board exam. This means, you should not prepare these excluded chapters and topics. Thus knowing bout the deleted portion of Class 10 Social Science Syllabus is going to make your exam preparation easy by concentrating only on the content mentioned in the reduced CBSE Syllabus.

Check below deleted portion of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Term 2 Exam:

Unit 1: India And Contemporary World II (History)

Chapters

Deleted Portion

Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies

Chapter 3: Making of a Global World

Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialism

These chapters will be assessed in the periodic test only and will not be evaluated in the board examination. 

Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics

Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World

Full Chapters Removed

Unit 2: Contemporary India II (Geography)

Chapters

Deleted Portion

Chapter 2: Forest and wildlife

Full Chapter Removed

Chapter 5: Mineral and Energy resources

The theoretical aspect of chapter to be assessed in the Periodic Tests only and will not be evaluated in Board Examination. However, the map items of this chapter will be evaluated in Board Examination

Unit 3: Democratic Politics II (Political Science)

Chapters

Deleted Portion

Chapter 3: Democracy & Diversity

 

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste

 

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and movements

 

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

 

Full Chapters Removed

Unit 4: Understanding Economic Development (Economics)

Chapter

Deleted Portion

Chapter 5: Consumer Rights

This chapter to be done as Project Work.

Weightage assigned to all the four units of Class 10 Social Science for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 is as follows:

Unit-wise weightage for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam

Name of Unit

Marks

1. India and the Contemporary World -II

10

2. Contemporary India – II

10

3. Democratic Politics – II

10

4. Economics

10

Total

40

You should go through the reduced syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science thoroughly to clearly know which chapters you have to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022. Also, there are some chapters from which only the map work will be assessed in the Term 2 Exam. Check all such important details from the following link:

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Reduced Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Pattern for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Pattern in the Term 2 Exam will be as mentioned below:

(i)The Social Science paper will have total 13 questions.

(ii)These questions will be divided into five sections A, B, C, D and E.

(iii)All questions will be compulsory.

(iv)Section A will include Q. No. 1-5 of 2 marks each.

(v)Section B will include Q. No. 6-8 of 3 marks each.

(vi)Section C will include Q. No. 9 & 10 of 5 marks each.

(vii)Section D will include Q. No. 11 & 12 based on case study.

(vi)Section E will include Q. No. 13. It will be a map question of 3 marks.

Check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper for Term 2 below to know the question paper design in detail:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Best Study Material for Term 2 Exam 2022

