CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2022: Check Chapters, Topics Removed for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22: Check here the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022. With this deleted syllabus, you will get to know the names of chapters and list of topics that will not be assessed in the upcoming board exam. This means, you should not prepare these excluded chapters and topics. Thus knowing bout the deleted portion of Class 10 Social Science Syllabus is going to make your exam preparation easy by concentrating only on the content mentioned in the reduced CBSE Syllabus.
Check below deleted portion of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Term 2 Exam:
Unit 1: India And Contemporary World II (History)
Chapters
Deleted Portion
Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies
Chapter 3: Making of a Global World
Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialism
These chapters will be assessed in the periodic test only and will not be evaluated in the board examination.
Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics
Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World
Full Chapters Removed
Unit 2: Contemporary India II (Geography)
Chapters
Deleted Portion
Chapter 2: Forest and wildlife
Full Chapter Removed
Chapter 5: Mineral and Energy resources
The theoretical aspect of chapter to be assessed in the Periodic Tests only and will not be evaluated in Board Examination. However, the map items of this chapter will be evaluated in Board Examination
Unit 3: Democratic Politics II (Political Science)
Chapters
Deleted Portion
Chapter 3: Democracy & Diversity
Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste
Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and movements
Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy
Full Chapters Removed
Unit 4: Understanding Economic Development (Economics)
Chapter
Deleted Portion
Chapter 5: Consumer Rights
This chapter to be done as Project Work.
Weightage assigned to all the four units of Class 10 Social Science for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 is as follows:
Unit-wise weightage for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam
Name of Unit
Marks
1. India and the Contemporary World -II
10
2. Contemporary India – II
10
3. Democratic Politics – II
10
4. Economics
10
Total
40
You should go through the reduced syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science thoroughly to clearly know which chapters you have to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022. Also, there are some chapters from which only the map work will be assessed in the Term 2 Exam. Check all such important details from the following link:
Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Reduced Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Pattern for Term 2 Exam 2022
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Pattern in the Term 2 Exam will be as mentioned below:
(i)The Social Science paper will have total 13 questions.
(ii)These questions will be divided into five sections A, B, C, D and E.
(iii)All questions will be compulsory.
(iv)Section A will include Q. No. 1-5 of 2 marks each.
(v)Section B will include Q. No. 6-8 of 3 marks each.
(vi)Section C will include Q. No. 9 & 10 of 5 marks each.
(vii)Section D will include Q. No. 11 & 12 based on case study.
(vi)Section E will include Q. No. 13. It will be a map question of 3 marks.
Check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper for Term 2 below to know the question paper design in detail:
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022
