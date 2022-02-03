CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2022: Check Chapters, Topics Removed for Term 2 Exam

Check here deleted portion of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Term 2. This includes the names of chapters and topics that will not be evaluated in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22: Check here the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022. With this deleted syllabus, you will get to know the names of chapters and list of topics that will not be assessed in the upcoming board exam. This means, you should not prepare these excluded chapters and topics. Thus knowing bout the deleted portion of Class 10 Social Science Syllabus is going to make your exam preparation easy by concentrating only on the content mentioned in the reduced CBSE Syllabus.

Check below deleted portion of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Term 2 Exam:

Unit 1: India And Contemporary World II (History) Chapters Deleted Portion Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies Chapter 3: Making of a Global World Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialism These chapters will be assessed in the periodic test only and will not be evaluated in the board examination. Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World Full Chapters Removed Unit 2: Contemporary India II (Geography) Chapters Deleted Portion Chapter 2: Forest and wildlife Full Chapter Removed Chapter 5: Mineral and Energy resources The theoretical aspect of chapter to be assessed in the Periodic Tests only and will not be evaluated in Board Examination. However, the map items of this chapter will be evaluated in Board Examination Unit 3: Democratic Politics II (Political Science) Chapters Deleted Portion Chapter 3: Democracy & Diversity Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and movements Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy Full Chapters Removed Unit 4: Understanding Economic Development (Economics) Chapter Deleted Portion Chapter 5: Consumer Rights This chapter to be done as Project Work.

Weightage assigned to all the four units of Class 10 Social Science for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 is as follows:

Unit-wise weightage for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam

Name of Unit Marks 1. India and the Contemporary World -II 10 2. Contemporary India – II 10 3. Democratic Politics – II 10 4. Economics 10 Total 40

You should go through the reduced syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science thoroughly to clearly know which chapters you have to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022. Also, there are some chapters from which only the map work will be assessed in the Term 2 Exam. Check all such important details from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Pattern for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Pattern in the Term 2 Exam will be as mentioned below:

(i)The Social Science paper will have total 13 questions.

(ii)These questions will be divided into five sections A, B, C, D and E.

(iii)All questions will be compulsory.

(iv)Section A will include Q. No. 1-5 of 2 marks each.

(v)Section B will include Q. No. 6-8 of 3 marks each.

(vi)Section C will include Q. No. 9 & 10 of 5 marks each.

(vii)Section D will include Q. No. 11 & 12 based on case study.

(vi)Section E will include Q. No. 13. It will be a map question of 3 marks.

Check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper for Term 2 below to know the question paper design in detail:

