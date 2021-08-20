CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 2: Download Revised Curriculum in PDF

CBSE revised syllabus of Class 10 Social Science is available here for Term 2 of the current academic session 2021-2022. Download the latest syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-2022 mentions the course structure and examination pattern for the Second Term only. This syllabus has been released by the Board according to the new assessment scheme for Class 10th. Students can read the full syllabus from this article. We have also provided the option to download the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Syllabus in PDF format so that students may refer to the syllabus as and when required.

COURSE Structure Class 10th Term 2 (2021-2022)

Marks - 40

No. Units No. of Periods Marks I India and the Contemporary World -II 34 10 II Contemporary India – II 19 10 III Democratic Politics – II 14 10 IV Economics 22 10 Total 89 40

COURSE CONTENT - Class 10th Term 2 (2021-2022)

TERM- II Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – II Themes Learning Objectives Section 1: Events and Processes 2. Nationalism in India • The First World War, Khilafat and Non - Cooperation • Differing Strands within the Movement • Towards Civil Disobedience • The Sense of Collective Belonging • Recognize the characteristics of Indian nationalism through a case study of Non-Cooperation and Civil Disobedience Movement. • Analyze the nature of the diverse social movements of the time. • Familiarize with the writings and ideals of different political groups and individuals. • Appreciate the ideas promoting Pan Indian belongingness. Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies Note: Any one theme of the following. The theme selected should be assessed in the periodic test only and will not be evaluated in the board examination: 3. The Making of a Global World • The Pre-modern world • The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914) • The Inter war Economy • Rebuilding a World Economy: The Post-War Era • Show that globalization has a long history and point to the shifts within the process. • Analyze the implication of globalization for local economies. • Discuss how globalization is experienced differently by different social groups. 4. The Age of Industrialization • Before the Industrial Revolution • Hand Labour and Steam Power • Industrialization in the colonies • Factories Come Up • The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth • Market for Goods • Familiarize with the Pro- to-Industrial phase and Early – factory system. • Familiarize with the process of industrialization and its impact on labour class. • Enable them to understand industrialization in the colonies with reference to Textile industries. Unit 2: Contemporary India – II Themes Learning Objectives 5. Minerals and Energy Resources • What is a mineral? • Mode of occurrence of Minerals • Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Minerals • Non-Metallic Minerals • Rock Minerals • Conservation of Minerals • Energy Resources o Conventional and Non-Conventional • Conservation of Energy Resources Note: The theoretical aspect of chapter ‘Minerals and Energy Resources’ to be assessed in the Periodic Tests only and will not be evaluated in Board Examination. However, the map items of this chapter as given in the Map List will be evaluated in Board Examination • Identify different types of minerals and energy resources and places of their availability • Feel the need for their judicious utilization 6. Manufacturing Industries • Importance of manufacturing • Contribution of Industry to National Economy • Industrial Location • Classification of Industries • Spatial distribution • Industrial pollution and environmental degradation • Control of Environmental Degradation • Bring out the importance of industries in the national economy as well as understand the regional disparities which resulted due to concentration of industries in some areas. • Discuss the need for a planned industrial development and debate over the role of government towards sustainable development. 7. Life Lines of National Economy • Transport – Roadways, Railways, Pipelines, Waterways, Airways • Communication • International Trade • Tourism as a Trade • Explain the importance of transport and communication in the ever-shrinking world. • Understand the role of trade and tourism in the economic development of a country. Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II Themes Learning Objectives 6. Political Parties • Why do we need Political Parties? • How many Parties should we have? • National Political Parties • State Parties • Challenges to Political Parties • How can Parties be reformed? • Analyze party systems in democracies. • Introduction to major political parties, challenges faced by them and reforms in the country. 7. Outcomes of Democracy • How do we assess democracy’s outcomes? • Accountable, responsive and legitimate government • Economic growth and development • Reduction of inequality and poverty • Accommodation of social diversity • Dignity and freedom of the citizens • Evaluate the functioning of democracies in comparison to alternative forms of governments. • Understand the causes for continuation of democracy in India. • Distinguish between sources of strengths and weaknesses of Indian democracy. Unit 4: Economics Themes Learning Objectives 3. Money and Credit • Money as a medium of exchange • Modern forms of money • Loan activities of Banks • Two different credit situations • Terms of credit • Formal sector credit in India • Self Help Groups for the Poor • Understand money as an economic concept. • Understand the role of financial institutions from the point of view of day to- day life. 4. Globalization and the Indian Economy • Production across countries • Interlinking production across countries • Foreign Trade and integration of markets • What is globalization? • Factors that have enabled Globalization • World Trade Organization • Impact of Globalization on India • The Struggle for a fair Globalization • Explain the working of the Global Economic phenomenon.

LIST OF MAP ITEMS CLASS X (2021-22) TERM – II

A.HISTORY (Outline Political Map of India)

Chapter - 2 Nationalism in India – (1918 – 1930) for Locating and Labelling / Identification

1.Indian National Congress Sessions:

a.Calcutta (Sep. 1920)

b.Nagpur (Dec. 1920)

c.Madras (1927)

2.Important Centres of Indian National Movement

a.Champaran (Bihar) - Movement of Indigo Planters

b.Kheda (Gujarat) - Peasant Satyagrah

c.Ahmedabad (Gujarat) - Cotton Mill Workers Satyagraha

d.Amritsar (Punjab) - Jallianwala Bagh Incident

e.Chauri Chaura (U.P.) - Calling off the Non-Cooperation Movement

f.Dandi (Gujarat) - Civil Disobedience Movement

B.GEOGRAPHY (Outline Political Map of India)

Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources Power Plants-(Locating and Labelling only)

a.Thermal

• Namrup •

Singrauli

• Ramagundam

b.Nuclear

• Narora

• Kakrapara

• Tarapur

• Kalpakkam

Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling Only)

Cotton Textile Industries:

a.Mumbai b. Indore c. Surat d. Kanpur e. Coimbatore

Iron and Steel Plants:

a.Durgapur b. Bokaro c. Jamshedpur d. Bhilai e. Vijaynagar f. Salem

Software Technology Parks:

a.Noida b. Gandhinagar c. Mumbai d. Pune e. Hyderabad f. Bengaluru g. Chennai h. Thiruvananthapuram

Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy

Major Ports: (Locating and Labelling)

a.Kandla b. Mumbai c. Marmagao d. New Mangalore e. Kochi f. Tuticorin g. Chennai h. Vishakhapatnam i. Paradip j. Haldia

International Airports:

a.Amritsar (Raja Sansi) b. Delhi (Indira Gandhi International) c. Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji) d. Chennai (Meenam Bakkam) e. Kolkata (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose) f. Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi)

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

PROJECT WORK

CLASS X (2021-22)

05 Marks

1.Every student has to compulsorily undertake any one project on the following topics:

Consumer Awareness

OR

Social Issues

OR

Sustainable Development

2.Objective: The overall objective of the project work is to help students gain an insight and pragmatic understanding of the theme and see all the Social Science disciplines from interdisciplinary perspective. It should also help in enhancing the Life Skills of the students.

Students are expected to apply the Social Science concepts that they have learnt over the years in order to prepare the project report.

If required, students may go out for collecting data and use different primary and secondary resources to prepare the project. If possible, different forms of Art may be integrated in the project work.

S. No. Aspects Marks a. Content accuracy, originality and analysis 2 b. Presentation and creativity 2 c. Viva Voce 1

3.The distribution of marks over different aspects relating to Project Work is as follows:

4.The projects carried out by the students in different topics should subsequently be shared among themselves through interactive sessions such as exhibitions, panel discussions, etc.

5.All documents pertaining to assessment under this activity should be meticulously maintained by concerned schools.

6.A Summary Report should be prepared highlighting:

→ objectives realized through individual work and group interactions;

→ calendar of activities;

→ innovative ideas generated in the process (like comic strips, drawings, illustrations, script play etc.);

→ list of questions asked in viva voce.

7.It is to be noted here by all the teachers and students that the projects and models prepared should be made from eco-friendly products without incurring too much expenditure.

8.The Project Report should be handwritten by the students themselves.

9.Records pertaining to projects (internal assessment) of the students will be maintained for a period of three months from the date of declaration of result for verification at the discretion of Board. Subjudiced cases, if any or those involving RTI / Grievances may however be retained beyond three months.

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

1.India and the Contemporary World-II (History) - Published by NCERT

2.Contemporary India II (Geography) - Published by NCERT

3.Democratic Politics II (Political Science) - Published by NCERT

4.Understanding Economic Development - Published by NCERT

5.Together Towards a Safer India - Part III, a textbook on Disaster Management - Published by CBSE

6.Learning Outcomes at the Secondary Stage – Published by NCERT

