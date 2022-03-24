CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam Pattern 2022: Check Questions Format, Weightage Distribution, and Important Details for Good Marks

Check exam pattern for CBSE Class 10 Social Science to prepare effectively for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. Know the number and format of questions along with marking scheme.

CBSE: CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam pattern for term 2 exam 2022 is explained below in this article to help students prepare appropriately for the exam. The detail of the paper pattern, number of questions, weightage distribution, marking scheme and internal assessment are discussed here. Knowing all these examination related elements, students will be able to prepare for their Social Science exam in the right way. Links to some other important articles are also provided here that will be helpful in effective preparation and quick revision for the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Long & Short Answer Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit-wise Weightage Term 2 (2021-22)

Evaluation scheme for Social Science theory paper is mentioned below:

Unit Chapters Marks I. India and the Contemporary World - II Chapter 2: Nationalism in India 10 Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World (Not for Theory Paper) Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialization (Not for Theory Paper) II. Contemporary India - II Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources (Not for Theory Paper) 10 Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries Chapter 7: Life Lines of National Economy III. Democratic Politics - II Chapter 6: Political Parties 10 Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy IV. Economics Chapter 3: Money and Credit 10 Chapter 4: Globalization and the Indian Economy Total 40

Design of the Question Paper

i. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper will have 13 questions divided into five sections -Section A, B, C, D and E.

Section Q. No. Type of Questions Marks Word Limit A 1 to 5 Very Short Answer 2x5=10 Maximum 40 B 6 to 8 Short Answer 3x3=9 Maximum 80 C 9 to 10 Long Answer 5x2=10 Maximum 120 D 11 to 12 Case Based Questions 2x4=8 E 13 Map 2x1=2(Geography) 1x1=1(History) 40 Marks

ii. All questions will be compulsory.

iii. There will be no overall choice in the question paper. However, internal choice would be provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions would have to be attempted.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022 will be of total 50 marks with the following distribution:

Theory Paper of 40 Marks

Internal Assessment of 10 Marks

The paper pattern and marking scheme discussed above is entirely based on the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Sample Paper and the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Syllabus. The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022 will be based on the pattern of the latest sample paper including questions from the term 2 syllabus only. Students can benefit from the important examination details mentioned above by preparing in accordance with the same.

Also Read

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Best Study Material for Term 2 Exam 2022