CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam Pattern 2022: Check Questions Format, Weightage Distribution, and Important Details for Good Marks

Check exam pattern for CBSE Class 10 Social Science to prepare effectively for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. Know the number and format of questions along with marking scheme.

Created On: Mar 24, 2022 16:04 IST
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam Pattern 2022
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam Pattern 2022

CBSE: CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam pattern for term 2 exam 2022 is explained below in this article to help students prepare appropriately for the exam. The detail of the paper pattern, number of questions, weightage distribution, marking scheme and internal assessment are discussed here. Knowing all these examination related elements, students will be able to prepare for their Social Science exam in the right way. Links to some other important articles are also provided here that will be helpful in effective preparation and quick revision for the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit-wise Weightage Term 2 (2021-22)

Evaluation scheme for Social Science theory paper is mentioned below:

Unit

Chapters

Marks

I. India and the Contemporary World - II

Chapter 2: Nationalism in India

10

Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World (Not for Theory Paper)

Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialization (Not for Theory Paper)

II. Contemporary India - II

Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources (Not for Theory Paper)

10

Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries

Chapter 7: Life Lines of National Economy

III. Democratic Politics - II

Chapter 6: Political Parties

10

Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy

IV. Economics

Chapter 3: Money and Credit

10

Chapter 4: Globalization and the Indian Economy

Total

 

40

Design of the Question Paper

i. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper will have 13 questions divided into five sections -Section A, B, C, D and E.

Section

Q. No.

Type of Questions

Marks

Word Limit

A

1 to 5

Very Short Answer

2x5=10

Maximum 40

B

6 to 8

Short Answer

3x3=9

Maximum 80

C

9 to 10

Long Answer

5x2=10

Maximum 120

D

11 to 12

Case Based Questions

2x4=8

 

E

13

Map

2x1=2(Geography)

1x1=1(History)

 

 

 

 

40 Marks

 

ii. All questions will be compulsory.

iii. There will be no overall choice in the question paper. However, internal choice would be provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions would have to be attempted.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022 will be of total 50 marks with the following distribution:

  • Theory Paper of 40 Marks
  • Internal Assessment of 10 Marks

The paper pattern and marking scheme discussed above is entirely based on the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Sample Paper and the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Syllabus. The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022 will be based on the pattern of the latest sample paper including questions from the term 2 syllabus only. Students can benefit from the important examination details mentioned above by preparing in accordance with the same.

