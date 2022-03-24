CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam Pattern 2022: Check Questions Format, Weightage Distribution, and Important Details for Good Marks

CBSE: CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam pattern for term 2 exam 2022 is explained below in this article to help students prepare appropriately for the exam. The detail of the paper pattern, number of questions, weightage distribution, marking scheme and internal assessment are discussed here. Knowing all these examination related elements, students will be able to prepare for their Social Science exam in the right way. Links to some other important articles are also provided here that will be helpful in effective preparation and quick revision for the exam.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit-wise Weightage Term 2 (2021-22)
Evaluation scheme for Social Science theory paper is mentioned below:
|
Unit
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
I. India and the Contemporary World - II
|
Chapter 2: Nationalism in India
|
10
|
Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World (Not for Theory Paper)
|
Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialization (Not for Theory Paper)
|
II. Contemporary India - II
|
Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources (Not for Theory Paper)
|
10
|
Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries
|
Chapter 7: Life Lines of National Economy
|
III. Democratic Politics - II
|
Chapter 6: Political Parties
|
10
|
Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy
|
IV. Economics
|
Chapter 3: Money and Credit
|
10
|
Chapter 4: Globalization and the Indian Economy
|
Total
|
|
40
Design of the Question Paper
i. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper will have 13 questions divided into five sections -Section A, B, C, D and E.
|
Section
|
Q. No.
|
Type of Questions
|
Marks
|
Word Limit
|
A
|
1 to 5
|
Very Short Answer
|
2x5=10
|
Maximum 40
|
B
|
6 to 8
|
Short Answer
|
3x3=9
|
Maximum 80
|
C
|
9 to 10
|
Long Answer
|
5x2=10
|
Maximum 120
|
D
|
11 to 12
|
Case Based Questions
|
2x4=8
|
|
E
|
13
|
Map
|
2x1=2(Geography)
1x1=1(History)
|
|
|
|
|
40 Marks
|
ii. All questions will be compulsory.
iii. There will be no overall choice in the question paper. However, internal choice would be provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions would have to be attempted.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022 will be of total 50 marks with the following distribution:
- Theory Paper of 40 Marks
- Internal Assessment of 10 Marks
The paper pattern and marking scheme discussed above is entirely based on the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Sample Paper and the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Syllabus. The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022 will be based on the pattern of the latest sample paper including questions from the term 2 syllabus only. Students can benefit from the important examination details mentioned above by preparing in accordance with the same.
