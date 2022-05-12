CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Sample Paper by Experts: Practice to Pass the Exam with Flying Colours

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper is best to practice questions from the most important topics for quick revision at last minute. This sample paper is prepared by experienced teachers and is provided with the complete solution.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam on 14th May, 2022 (Saturday). Often, students find it difficult to complete the paper in time as writing descriptive answers makes the paper lengthy. Therefore, students need to practice writing answers quickly. They can do this with the help of the sample paper provided below. This CBSE Class 10 Social Science sample paper has been set by experienced teachers and is the best source of important questions to be prepared for the board exam. Along with this sample paper, students will also find the solution containing correct answers to all questions given in the paper. Thus, the CBSE Class 10 SSt Sample Paper by Experts is best for last minute revision before the exam helping you score maximum marks. Download the sample paper and its solution in PDF from the links mentioned below in this article.

Check below CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper by Experts for Term 2 Exam 2022:

SECTION- A

Very Short Answer Questions

1. Explain the reasons for launching Non-Cooperation Movement in 1920. (2)

2. Differentiate favourable and unfavourable balance of trade. (2)

3. State any two demerits of Multi Party System. (2)

4. Define terms of credit. (2)

5. Read the data in the table given below and answer the question that follow:

5.1 What change you notice in the production of fertiliser after 1960s. 1

5.2 Why do we expand fertiliser Industry in India?

Section – B

Short Answer type Questions

6. Why do we extend formal sector credit in rural area? (3)

OR

SHG will help to eradicate poverty in rural areas. Do you agree with the Statement. Why?

7. What were the major decisions taken by Lahore session of the INC in 1929? (3)

8. We cannot think about modern democracy without political parties. Comment. (3)

Section – C

Long Answer Type Questions

9. Do you think Democracy is the best political system available? Comment. (5)

OR

Explain challenges faced by political parties?

10. Globalisation has become a reality now. Describe the steps taken by the government for globalisation process. (5)

OR

Assess the positive impact of Globalisation in India.

Download the full paper and its solutions from the links provided below:

