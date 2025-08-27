School Holiday on 28 August 2025 (Thursday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 28th August, 2025: On Thursday, August 28, 2025, schools in a number of Indian states are still closed, which continues to have an impact on the academic calendar. State and local governments have declared holidays in several areas due to a combination of excessive rains, flood risks, and ongoing regional celebrations. Officials claim that the decision was made with consideration for both local cultural observances and student safety. For state-by-state school holiday updates for August 28, 2025, as well as regional celebrations related to Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam, see this article. Jammu and Kashmir: Schools closed on 28th August, 2025 The bad weather in Jammu and Kashmir will keep both public and private schools closed. Heavy rains and poor visibility have been plaguing the UTs for a few days. To announce the closure of schools and colleges, Sakina Itoo, Minister of School/Hr Education, Health & Medical Education, and Social Welfare, Government of J&K, took to Platform X.

Due to severe rainfall, schools and colleges in Jammu & Kashmir will be closed tomorrow, August 28. Schools and Colleges across Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed tomorrow (28.08.2025) in view of inclement weather. — Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) August 27, 2025 State-wise Schools Closed on 27th August, 2025 Gujarat Schools Closed Today: Schools in Gujarat are closed on account of Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) today.

AP Schools Closed in View of Vinayaka Chavithi: According to the official calendar of 2025, educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh is closed today in observance of Vinayaka Chavithi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi.

Telangana Schools to Remain Closed: Schools in Telangana is closed today in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi (Vinayaka Chavithi).

Schools in Telangana is closed today in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi (Vinayaka Chavithi). Karnataka Schools Closed Today: According to the official holiday calendar 2025, schools in Karnataka will remain closed today in occasion of Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata.

Weather-Related School Closures on 28 August 2025 (Thursday) School Holiday on 28 August 2025 in Himachal Pradesh From August 27, 2025, to September 2, 2025, IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of severe rainfall throughout the state. As of right now, there is no official confirmation that any districts in Himachal Pradesh will have school breaks on August 28, 2025.

Districts with warning of Yellow Alert: Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur Punjab: Schools Closed Till 30 August Punjab is still the state most affected by the ongoing rains. All state-run and private schools are to be shuttered from August 27 to August 30, 2025, according to a clear instruction from the state government. Water releases from the Ranjit Sagar and Bhakra dams, as well as rising water levels in rivers like the Satluj, Beas, and Ravi, have caused flooding in numerous districts, according to authorities.

Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar are among the cities where educational institutions have been negatively affected. The state would not jeopardize student safety, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann informed parents, thus the reopening has been delayed until things improve. Once flood warnings are canceled, schools will only reopen on August 31, 2025. In light of this, Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said that all public and private schools in the area will be closed until Wednesday. The decision was made with the safety of the staff and students in mind, she noted, because a number of the roads that lead to the schools are flooded. The meteorological department has forecast additional rain in the upcoming days, and the district education officers in charge of elementary and secondary education have been instructed to make sure that the directive is followed.

Uttarakhand and Jammu Division: Possible Extended Closures The continuous rains in the Jammu Division and Uttarakhand have caused landslides, waterlogging, and serious damage to road connectivity. In these areas, a number of districts had previously announced holidays earlier in the week. If the weather doesn't improve right away, local authorities are likely to keep closing schools on August 28, 2025. According to officials, based on local circumstances, each district magistrate has the power to issue new advisories. In the worst-hit towns and villages, schools are predicted to stay closed for another day, but in other regions, they might reopen if the weather improves. Festival Holidays in Southern States As the northern regions struggle with severe weather, the southern states are adjusting their school calendars to accommodate festivals. Observed on August 27, 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most cherished celebrations of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Goa, and Kerala. To enable students and families to take part in pujas, processions, and community festivals, schools in these states proclaimed that day a vacation.

Due to the fact that festival-related vacations are often only observed on one day, the majority of these states are expected to resume classes on August 28, 2025. After Thursday, schools in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Panaji, and Kochi are expected to operate normally, barring district-level extensions. To prevent confusion, parents should still review the official notices sent out by each school. Kerala School Holiday for Onam 2025 Onam, Kerala's most important cultural celebration, will take place from August 26 to August 28, 2025.

Onam is a lively communal celebration that includes the Onam Sadya (great feast), Vallam Kali (boat racing), Pulikali (tiger dance), and Pookalam (floral rangoli).

Onam is a lively communal celebration that includes the Onam Sadya (great feast), Vallam Kali (boat racing), Pulikali (tiger dance), and Pookalam (floral rangoli).

Why Frequent Holidays Are Being Declared The rainy season and festival schedules have caused several interruptions in schools during the last few weeks. Due to heavy rainfall, a number of states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Jammu Division, have had to quickly announce emergency holidays. However, there are now more scheduled non-working days due to regional celebrations like Raksha Bandhan, Onam, and Ganesh Chaturthi. For students, particularly those in upper classes getting ready for board-level evaluations or competitive tests, this has caused concern. By switching to online instruction or scheduling make-up classes when classes resume, several schools are making up for the lost academic days. Key Takeaways for 28 August 2025 Punjab: Schools closed statewide until 30 August due to floods and heavy rainfall.

Uttarakhand and Jammu Division: Schools likely to remain closed, depending on local weather conditions.

Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala: Schools closed on 27 August for Ganesh Chaturthi; expected to reopen on 28 August.