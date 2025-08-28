Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2025 Released For Various Posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2025 : Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the detailed Admit Card uploading schedule for the forthcoming Preliminary/Mains Examinations on its official website. Hall ticket download link will be activated from today i.e. from August 28 onwards. Candidates who have applied successfully for various posts including Section Officer, Assistant Professor and others can download their hall ticket through the official website-https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The details Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2025 Update is also available here and you can download the same directly through the link given below.
The Commission will be conducting the prelims/mains exam for these posts in coming monit including September/October 2025. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notice regarding exam and admit card upload schedule.
GPSC Admit Card 2025 Overview
Earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Section Officer, Assistant Professor and others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
|Post Name
|Section Officer, Assistant Professor and others
|Admit Care Status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/
How To Download Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2025?
- Visit the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
- Click on the link Important Notice for Call Letters to be downloaded in the month of August-2025, September-2025 and till 5th October 2025 flashing on the homepage.
- You will get a PDF of the Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2025 Update in a new page.
- Download Gujarat PSC Admit Card 20255 and save it for future reference.
