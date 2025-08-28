Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2025 Released For Various Posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2025 : Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the detailed Admit Card uploading schedule for the forthcoming Preliminary/Mains Examinations on its official website. Hall ticket download link will be activated from today i.e. from August 28 onwards. Candidates who have applied successfully for various posts including Section Officer, Assistant Professor and others can download their hall ticket through the official website-https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The details Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2025 Update is also available here and you can download the same directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2025 Notice

The Commission will be conducting the prelims/mains exam for these posts in coming monit including September/October 2025. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notice regarding exam and admit card upload schedule.