CBSE Class 12 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

36

The reliability of a COVID PCR test is specified as follows: Of people having COVID, 90% of the test detects the disease but 10% goes undetected. Of people free of COVID, 99% of the test is judged COVID negative but 1% are diagnosed as showing COVID positive. From a large population of which only 0.1% have COVID, one person is selected at random, given the COVID PCR test, and the pathologist reports him/her as COVID positive Based on the above information, answer the following (i) What is the probability of the ‘person to be tested as COVID positive’ given that ‘he is actually having COVID? (ii) What is the probability of the ‘person to be tested as COVID positive’ given that ‘he is actually not having COVID’? (iii) What is the probability that the ‘person' is actually having COVID given that ‘he is tested as COVID positive’?