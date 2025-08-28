GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 12 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Aug 28, 2025, 10:46 IST

For students getting ready for their midterm exams, the CBSE Class 12 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper for the academic year 2025–2026 is an important resource. The purpose of this sample paper is to assist students in assessing their comprehension of important subjects. Students can become acquainted with the exam format and the various question types they might face by preparing with this sample question paper.

The CBSE Class 12 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper for 2025-26 is an essential resource for students preparing for their mid-term exams. This sample paper is designed to help them evaluate their knowledge of the Mathematics syllabus, including topics like Calculus, Algebra, Vectors, and Probability. By practicing with this resource, students can familiarize themselves with the exam format, manage their time effectively, and identify the types of questions they might face.

This sample paper serves as a valuable tool for students aiming to score well in their exams, typically held in September or October. It provides a clear overview of the exam pattern and helps students gain confidence by allowing them to self-assess their preparation. Using this resource is a convenient way to revise coursework and focus on areas that need improvement before the actual examination. 

CBSE Class 12 Maths Units and Weightage (2025-26)

The CBSE Class 12 Maths curriculum majorly divided into different sections which are as follows:

No.

Units

Marks

1.

Relations & Functions

08

2.

Algebra

10

3.

Calculus

35

4.

Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry

14

5.

Linear Programming 

05

6.

Probability

08

Total

 

80

 

Internal Assessment

  • Periodic Tests (Best 2 out of 3 tests conducted) 

  • Mathematics Activities

20

10

10

Grand Total

 

100

CBSE Class 12 Maths Term 1 Sample Paper 2025-26

Class -XII                                                                                                      

Subject – Mathematics (041) 

Max. Marks - 80                                                                                            

Max. Time – 3 Hrs.

General Instructions:

  1. This question paper contains 38 questions divided into three sections- A, B, C & D

  2. All questions are compulsory.

  3. Section - A contains 20 very short answer type (VSA) of 1 mark each.

  4. Section - B contains 5 short answer type (SA-I) questions of 2 marks each.

  5. Section - C contains 6 short answer type (SA-II) of 3 marks each.

  6. Section -D contains 4 long answer type questions (LA) of 5 marks each.

  7. Section -E contains 3 case based questions (CBQ) of 4 marks each.

Screenshot 2025-08-28 103546

Screenshot 2025-08-28 103715

SECTION-B

21

Find the principal value of cos 13π6.                    OR

Find the value of(3) --2.

2

22

If x=a tan3θ and y=a sec3, then find dydx  .

2

23

Evaluate :

sec2xtan2x+4dx                                         OR                        1-sin 2x dx, 4<x<2.

2

24

If a =2, b =7 and a b =-3i+j+2k, find the angle between a and b .

2

25

Let X be a random variable which assumes values x1, x2, x3, x4 such that 2PX=x1=3PX=x2=PX=x3=5PX=x4. Find the probability distribution of X.

OR

A die, whose faces are marked 1, 2, 3 in red and 4, 5, 6 in green is tossed. Let, A be the event “number obtained is even” and B be the event “number is marked red”. Find whether the events A and B are independent or not.

2

SECTION C

Sl. No.

Question

Marks

26.

Let X denote the number of hours you study during a randomly selected school day. The probability 

         that X can take the values x, has the following form, where k is some unknown constant.

  1. (a)  Find the value of k. 

  2. (b)  What is the probability that you study at least two hours ?

  3. (c) What is the probability that you study at most two hours?

3

27.

Evaluate 5x+3x2+4x+10dx

3

28.

Solve the differential equation (y  –x)dy=(1+y2)dx.

OR

Show that the family of curves for which the slope of the tangent at any point (x,y)

    on it is x2+y22xy, is given by x2-y2=cx

3

29.

Evaluate 04sin x+cos x   9+16sin 2x  dx

OR

    Evaluate 04x+x-2+x-4dx

3

30.

If y=ex , -1≤x≤1, show that1-x2d2ydx2-x dydx-m2y=0

3

31.

Find the maximum value of Z = 3x + 4y subjected to constraints 

x + y ≤ 40, x+ 2y ≤ 60, x ≥ 0 and y ≥ 0.

OR 

Find the point where the minimum value of Z occurs : Z=2x+y, subject to constraints 

3x + y ≥ 9,

x + y ≥ 7,

x + 2y ≥ 8,

x ≥ 0, y ≥ 0.

3


SECTION D

Sl.No.

Question

Marks

32

If A = 2 3 1 -3 2 1 5 -4 -2     , find A-1   and use it to solve the system of equations:

2x – 3y + 5z = 11,     3x + 2y – 4z = - 5,        x + y – 2z = - 3

5

33

Screenshot 2025-08-28 103837

5

34

If A(1,2,-3) , B(4,0,3) and C(6,4,9) be the vertices of triangle ABC . If AD be the median then Find (i)Equation of side BC

(ii) Equation of Median AD 

(iii)Angle between AD and BC.(2+3 marks)

 Screenshot 2025-08-28 104006

                                        OR

Find equation of line which passes through (1, 1, 1) and perpendicular to both the following lines

     x-12=y-23=z-34   and    x+21=3-y-2=z+14.

5

35

Using integration find the area of region bounded by 

 2x-y+2=0,  x=-2,  x=3 and x axis.

5

SECTION E

Sl.No.

Question

Marks

36

The reliability of a COVID PCR test is specified as follows:

Of people having COVID, 90% of the test detects the disease but 10% goes undetected. Of people free of COVID, 99% of the test is judged COVID negative but 1% are diagnosed as showing COVID positive. From a large population of which only 0.1% have COVID, one person is selected at random, given the COVID PCR test, and the pathologist reports him/her as COVID positive

    Based on the above information, answer the following

 (i) What is the probability of the ‘person to be tested as COVID positive’ given that ‘he is actually having COVID?

(ii) What is the probability of the ‘person to be tested as COVID positive’ given that ‘he is actually not having COVID’? 

(iii) What is the probability that the ‘person' is actually having COVID given that ‘he is tested as COVID positive’?

4

37

An architect designs a garden in a residential complex. The garden is in the shape of a rectangle inscribed in a large circle of radius 20 m as shown in the following figure. If the length and breadth of rectangle garden are 2x and 2y meters respectively.

Screenshot 2025-08-28 104100

Based on the above information answer the following 

(i) find the area A of the green grass of garden also find dAdx

(ii) find the maximum area of the garden.

4

38

Ishaan left his village on the weekend. First, he travelled up to the temple. After this , he left for the Zoo. After this, he left to go shopping in a mall. The position of Ishaan at different Places is given in the following graph 

Based on the above information, answer the following

(i) find the position vector of B and D in term i & j

(ii) find the length of vector AD .

(iii) find the vector BC . and if M =4 j+3 k then find the unit vector of M .

4

CBSE Class 12 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025-26: Answer Key

SECTION A

Sl. no.

Answer

Marks

1

D

1

2

A

1

3

C

1

4

A

1

5

B

1

6

D

1

7

A

1

8

C

1

9

D

1

10

B

1

11

A

1

12

D

1

13

D

1

14

C

1

15

C

1

16

B

1

17

B

1

18

B

1

19

D

1

20

A

1


SECTION B

Sl.No.

Answer

Marks

21

We know that, cos x =x, if x0, . 

Now, 

cos 136

=cos 2+6 , 1360,

=cos 6 , cos 2+x=cos x 

=6, 60,

OR

(3) --2

=3--2 , -x=-x 

=3--3

=3-23

=-3

2









2

22

x = a tan 3 θ 

Differentiating w.r.t.  θ

             dx = a 3 tan2 θ sec2 θ 

Again, y = a sec3 θ

Differentiating w.r.t.  θ

            dy = a 3 sec2 θ sec θ tan θ  = 3 a tan θ sec3 θ

             dydx = dydx=3 a tan θ sec3 θ/ a 3 tan2 θ sec2 θ 

                    =  sec θ  tan θ

                    = cosec θ

2

23

sec2xtan2x+4dx

Let,tan x=z

sec2x dx=dz

=dzz2+22

=log z+z2+22+c

=log tan x +tan2x+4+c

OR

1-sin 2x dx, 4<x<2

=sin2x+cos2x-2.sin x .cos x  dx

=sin x -cos x 2dx

=sin x -cos x dx,  in 4<x<2, sin x  is greater than cos x 

=-cos x -sin x +c

2

24

a b =a b sin θ  n , where n is a unit vector.

a b =a b sin θ n

-32+12+22=a b sin   n

9+1+4=2.7.sin   .1

14=14 sin  

1414= sin  

114= sin  

sin   =114

sin 114

θ=114

2

25

Let, 2PX=x1=3PX=x2=PX=x3=5PX=x4=k

∴PX=x1=k2, PX=x2=k3, PX=x3=k, PX=x4=k5   

Now,

PX=x1+PX=x2+PX=x3+PX=x4=1

k2+k3+k+k5=1

15k+10k+30k+6k30=1

61k30=1

k=3061

X

x1

x2

x3

x4

PX

30122

30183

3061

30305

OR

S=1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

A= 2, 4, 6

B=1, 2, 3

A∩B=2

PA=36=12

PB=36=12

PA∩B=16

PA.PB=12.12=14

∴PA∩B≠PA.PB

 Hence,A and B are not independent

2
















2



SECTION C

Sl.No.

Answer

Marks

26

The probability distribution of X is 

3

27

3

28

3

29

OR 

For correct solution = 20

3

30

(1-x2)dydx =my

Again diff. w.r.t. x and solve we get 

3

31

Maximum value = 140

OR 



From the table, we find that 8 is the minimum value of Z at G(1, 6). Since the region is unbounded we have to check that the inequality 2x + y < 8 in the open half plane has any point in common or not. 

Since, it has no point in common. So, Z is minimum at G (1, 6) and the minimum value of Z is 8.

3


SECTION D

Sl.No.

Answer

Marks

32

New Doc 10-30-2024 19.12_2

5

33

New Doc 10-30-2024 19.40

5

34

New Doc 10-30-2024 20.29

OR

New Doc 10-30-2024 20.16_2

5

35

New Doc 10-30-2024 19.58

5
To download the full PDF of the sample paper and its solutions, please click on the link provided below. Practicing these papers will significantly enhance your understanding and boost your scores

CHECK: CBSE Class12 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

Also Check:

Class 12 Maths Case-Based Questions with Solutions

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Sample Paper 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News