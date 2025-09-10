Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Half Yearly Exam 2025 with Answer Key

Periodic Tests (Best 2 out of 3 tests conducted)

Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry

Check: CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26

Here are 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for CBSE Class 12 Maths Half Yearly Exam

If f(x) = |x|, for x < 0, f(x) is equal to: (A) x (B) -x (C) 0 (D) 1 Correct Answer: (B) -x

The principal value of inverse sine of (-1/2) is: (A) pi/6 (B) -pi/6 (C) pi/3 (D) -pi/3 Correct Answer: (B) -pi/6

A matrix having 6 elements can have how many possible orders? (A) 2 (B) 3 (C) 4 (D) 6 Correct Answer: (C) 4

If matrix A = [2 1; 3 4] and matrix B = [1 0; 2 1], then A + B is: (A) [3 1; 5 5] (B) [3 1; 1 3] (C) [3 0; 6 4] (D) [1 1; 1 3] Correct Answer: (A) [3 1; 5 5]

The value of the determinant of an upper triangular matrix with diagonal elements 1, 2, 3 is: (A) 1 (B) 2 (C) 3 (D) 6 Correct Answer: (D) 6

If y = sin(x squared), then dy/dx is: (A) cos(x squared) (B) -cos(x squared) (C) 2x cos(x squared) (D) -2x cos(x squared) Correct Answer: (C) 2x cos(x squared)

For a function to be continuous at a point 'a', the limit of f(x) as x approaches 'a' must be equal to: (A) f(a) (B) 0 (C) infinity (D) Not defined Correct Answer: (A) f(a)

The rate of change of the circumference of a circle with respect to its radius r is: (A) pi (B) 2pi (C) 2r (D) pi*r squared Correct Answer: (B) 2pi

The derivative of inverse tan(x) is: (A) 1 / (1 - x squared) (B) 1 / (1 + x squared) (C) tan x (D) cot x Correct Answer: (B) 1 / (1 + x squared)

Integral of sec squared(x) dx is: (A) tan x + C (B) cot x + C (C) sec x + C (D) sin x + C Correct Answer: (A) tan x + C

The order of the differential equation (dy/dx) + y = sin x is: (A) 0 (B) 1 (C) 2 (D) Not defined Correct Answer: (B) 1

If y = e to the power x, then dy/dx is: (A) x * e to the power x-1 (B) e to the power x (C) log x (D) 1 / x Correct Answer: (B) e to the power x

The function f(x) = x squared has a local minimum at x =: (A) 1 (B) -1 (C) 0 (D) 2 Correct Answer: (C) 0

Definite integral of 1 / (1 + x squared) from 0 to 1 is: (A) pi/2 (B) pi/4 (C) 0 (D) 1 Correct Answer: (B) pi/4

The area under the curve y = x from x = 0 to x = 1 is: (A) 1 unit squared (B) 0.5 unit squared (C) 2 unit squared (D) 0 unit squared Correct Answer: (B) 0.5 unit squared

If matrix A = [1 0; 0 1], then A inverse is: (A) [1 0; 0 1] (B) [0 1; 1 0] (C) [-1 0; 0 -1] (D) [0 0; 0 0] Correct Answer: (A) [1 0; 0 1]

A relation R on set A is called reflexive if: (A) (a, a) is in R for all a in A (B) (a, b) is in R implies (b, a) is in R (C) (a, b) and (b, c) are in R implies (a, c) is in R (D) R is empty Correct Answer: (A) (a, a) is in R for all a in A

If y = log(x), then dy/dx is: (A) x (B) 1/x (C) e to the power x (D) log x Correct Answer: (B) 1/x

Integral of 1 dx is: (A) 0 (B) x + C (C) 1 (D) x squared / 2 + C Correct Answer: (B) x + C

The general solution of dy/dx = 1 is: (A) y = x (B) y = x + C (C) y = 1 (D) y = 0 Correct Answer: (B) y = x + C

The derivative of sin inverse(x) is: (A) 1 / (sqrt(1 - x squared)) (B) -1 / (sqrt(1 - x squared)) (C) cos inverse(x) (D) tan inverse(x) Correct Answer: (A) 1 / (sqrt(1 - x squared))

The slope of the tangent to the curve y = x squared at x = 2 is: (A) 2 (B) 4 (C) 0 (D) -2 Correct Answer: (B) 4

If the rows of a determinant are identical, its value is: (A) 1 (B) -1 (C) 0 (D) Undefined Correct Answer: (C) 0

A matrix is called a symmetric matrix if: (A) A = Transpose of A (B) A = - Transpose of A (C) All elements are zero (D) It is a square matrix Correct Answer: (A) A = Transpose of A

Integral of e to the power x dx is: (A) e to the power x (B) e to the power x + C (C) x * e to the power x-1 (D) log x + C Correct Answer: (B) e to the power x + C

The area under the curve y = cos x from x = 0 to x = pi/2 is: (A) 0 (B) 1 (C) -1 (D) pi/2 Correct Answer: (B) 1

The general solution of dy/dx = sin x is: (A) y = cos x + C (B) y = -cos x + C (C) y = sin x + C (D) y = -sin x + C Correct Answer: (B) y = -cos x + C

The domain of sin inverse(x) is: (A) (-1, 1) (B) [-1, 1] (C) [0, 1] (D) (-infinity, infinity) Correct Answer: (B) [-1, 1]

If y = log(sin x), then dy/dx is: (A) cos x (B) -cos x (C) cot x (D) -cot x Correct Answer: (C) cot x

The slope of the normal to the curve y = x squared at x = 1 is: (A) 2 (B) -1/2 (C) 1/2 (D) -2 Correct Answer: (B) -1/2

If a relation R is reflexive and symmetric, it is always: (A) Transitive (B) An equivalence relation (C) Neither transitive nor equivalence (D) Identity relation Correct Answer: (C) Neither transitive nor equivalence

If A is an invertible matrix of order 2, then det(A inverse) is: (A) det(A) (B) 1 / det(A) (C) 0 (D) 1 Correct Answer: (B) 1 / det(A)

Integral of 1/x dx is: (A) log |x| + C (B) 1 + C (C) x squared / 2 + C (D) -1/x squared + C Correct Answer: (A) log |x| + C

The area of a circle with radius 'r' is: (A) pi * r (B) 2 * pi * r (C) pi * r squared (D) 4 * pi * r squared Correct Answer: (C) pi * r squared

A differential equation of the form dy/dx + P(x)y = Q(x) is called a: (A) Variable separable form (B) Homogeneous differential equation (C) Linear differential equation (D) Exact differential equation Correct Answer: (C) Linear differential equation

The value of tan inverse(1) is: (A) 0 (B) pi/4 (C) pi/2 (D) pi Correct Answer: (B) pi/4

If y = e to the power (2x), then dy/dx is: (A) e to the power (2x) (B) 2 * e to the power (2x) (C) 2x * e to the power (2x-1) (D) e to the power x Correct Answer: (B) 2 * e to the power (2x)

A function f(x) is strictly increasing if f'(x) is: (A) Less than 0 (B) Greater than 0 (C) Equal to 0 (D) Not defined Correct Answer: (B) Greater than 0

If x = t squared and y = t cubed, then dy/dx is: (A) 3t/2 (B) 2t/3 (C) 3/2 (D) t Correct Answer: (A) 3t/2

Definite integral of x dx from -1 to 1 is: (A) 0 (B) 1 (C) 2 (D) -1 Correct Answer: (A) 0

The area bounded by the line y = x and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 2 is: (A) 1 unit squared (B) 2 unit squared (C) 4 unit squared (D) 0 unit squared Correct Answer: (B) 2 unit squared

The general solution of dy/dx = y is: (A) y = Ce to the power x (B) y = x + C (C) y = log x + C (D) y = e to the power x + C **Correct Answer: (A) y = Ce to the power x**

If A is a square matrix, then (A - Transpose of A) is a: (A) Symmetric matrix (B) Skew-symmetric matrix (C) Diagonal matrix (D) Identity matrix Correct Answer: (B) Skew-symmetric matrix

For continuity at a point, Left Hand Limit = Right Hand Limit = : (A) 0 (B) f(a) (C) 1 (D) Infinity Correct Answer: (B) f(a)

The minimum value of f(x) = x squared is: (A) 1 (B) 0 (C) -1 (D) 2 Correct Answer: (B) 0

Integral of 1 / sqrt(1 - x squared) dx is: (A) sin inverse(x) + C (B) cos inverse(x) + C (C) tan inverse(x) + C (D) log x + C Correct Answer: (A) sin inverse(x) + C

The degree of the differential equation (dy/dx) squared + y = 0 is: (A) 0 (B) 1 (C) 2 (D) Not defined Correct Answer: (C) 2

If matrix A = [1 2; 3 4], then 2A is: (A) [2 4; 6 8] (B) [1 4; 9 16] (C) [2 2; 3 4] (D) [1 2; 6 8] Correct Answer: (A) [2 4; 6 8]

If y = x cubed, then the second derivative (d squared y / dx squared) is: (A) 3x squared (B) 6x (C) 6 (D) x cubed Correct Answer: (B) 6x