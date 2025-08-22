CBSE Class 12 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution

The CBSE Class 12 Term I Question Paper for the academic year 2025-26 is a crucial tool for students getting ready for their mid-term tests. Sample papers are valuable tools for students to assess their comprehension of subjects and familiarize themselves with the final exam structure and potential question types. Through consistent practice, students can identify their strengths and areas requiring further attention. This helps them prepare better for the end term exam. The CBSE Class 12 Mid Term Question Paper 2025-26 is an important resource for students preparing for their mid-term exams, typically held in September and October. These sample papers are made by experts as an invaluable resource for students preparing for their Half-Yearly exams. They offer a clear understanding of the exam pattern, highlight crucial topics, and familiarize students with potential question types. Students can easily access and download these papers, which serve as an excellent tool for self-assessment and revision. This article comprehensively covers all relevant topics and important questions, enabling students to practice and aim for high scores. After reviewing the questions, students can download the sample paper and its solutions in PDF format.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Half Yearly Marking Scheme 2025-26 Sections No.of Questions Marks A 16 16 B 5 10 C 7 21 D 2 08 E 3 15 Total 33 70 CBSE Class 12 Biology Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025-26 Section A 1. Evolutionary convergence is development of a (a) common set of functions in groups of different ancestry. (b) dissimilar set of functions in closely related groups. c) common set of structures in closely related groups. (d) dissimilar set of functions in unrelated groups 2. A sample of normal double-stranded DNA was found to have thymine content of 27%. What will be the expected proportion of guanine in this strand? A. 23% B. 32% C. 36% D. 73% 3. Given below are four contraceptive methods and their modes of action. Select the correct match:

(a) a)–(i) b)–(ii) c)– (iii) d)–(iv) (b) a)–(ii) b)–(iii) c)–(iii) d) – (i) (c) a)–(iii) b)–(iv) c)–(ii) d)–(i) (d) a)–(iv) b)–(i) c)– (iii) d)–(ii) 4. In E.coli, the lac operon gets switched on when lactose is A. present in the medium and it binds to the repressor. B. not present in the medium and the repressor binds to the operator. C. not present in the medium and RNA polymerase binds to the operator. D. Active lactose present in the medium binds to RNA polymerase. 5. Which of the following amino acid residues will constitute the histone core? (a) Lysine and Arginine (b) Asparagine and Arginine (c) Glutamine and Lysine (d) Asparagine and Glutamine 6. Idli – dosa dough rises due to production of which of the following gas? A. CO B. CO2 C. NO D. NO2 7. Apis mellifera are killer bees possessing toxic bee venom. Identify the treatment and the type of immunity developed from the given table to treat a person against the venom of this bee

8. During the secondary treatment of sewage, which of the following change in the effluent occur due to flocs? A. Reduction in BOD B. Increase in BOD C. Decrease in DO D. No change in DO or BOD 9. Sea Anemone gets attached to the surface of the hermit crab. The kind of population interaction exhibited in this case is (a) amensalism. (b) commensalism. (c) mutualism. (d) parasitism. 10. The figure below shows the structure of a plasmid. A foreign DNA was ligated at BamH1. The transformants were then grown in a medium containing antibiotics tetracycline and ampicillin. Choose the correct observation for the growth of bacterial colonies from the given table 11. Adaptive radiation leads to which of the following? A. Increased competition among species B. Decreased speciation rates C. Limited morphological diversity among species

D. Rapid divergence of traits among populations inhabiting a given geographical area. 12. Eco R1 cuts the DNA between bases G and A only when the sequence of GAATTC is present. The number of nucleotides present in the resultant sticky ends that will be formed in each of the two strands of DNA after this enzyme cuts the DNA will be: Question No. 13 to 16 consist of two statements – Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Answer these questions selecting the appropriate option given below: A. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. B. Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A. C. A is true but R is false. D. A is False but R is true 13. Assertion (A): A floating cover placed over the slurry in a biogas plant keeps on rising. Reason (R): This cover keeps on rising due to the gas produced in the tank by the microbial activity

14. Assertion: Apomictic embryos are genetically identical to the parent plant. Reason: Apomixis is the production of seeds without fertilization. 15. Assertion (A): Deoxyribonucleoside triphosphates serve dual purposes. Reason (R): They act as proof readers and provide energy. 16. Given below is the Age Pyramid of population in one of the states in India as per 2011 census. It depicts the male population on the left hand side, female population on the right hand side, newborns towards the base and gradually increasing age groups as we move from base to the top, with the oldest population at the top. Study this pyramid and comment upon the appropriateness of the Assertion and the Reason. Assertion: It is a stable population. Reason: The pre-reproductive and reproductive individuals are almost in equal numbers and the post-reproductive individuals are relatively fewer.

Also Check - CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download Section B 17. CTTAAG GAATTC (a) What are such sequences called? Name the enzyme used that recognizes such nucleotide sequences. (b) What is their significance in biotechnology? 18. A culture plate of Lactobacillus shows blue-coloured colonies and colourless colonies. Explain the principle involved in the formation of such variance in the colour of colonies. 19. 20. (a) Name the organs which secrete the hormones represented in parts A and B. (b) State the impact of the hormones in part B on the uterus of the human female during 6 to 15 days of menstrual cycle? 21. A true breeding pea plant, homozygous dominant for inflated green podsis crossed with another pea plant with constricted yellow pods (ffgg). With the help of punnett square show the above cross and mention the results obtained phenotypically and genotypically in F1 generation?

Section C 22. State the agent(s) which helps in pollinating in the following plants. Explain the adaptations in these plants to ensure pollination: (a) Corn (b) Water hyacinth (c) Vallisneria 23. Highlight the structural importance of an antibody molecule with a diagram. Name the four types of antibodies found to give a humoral immune response, mentioning the functions of two of them you have studied. OR (a) Explain the Life cycle of Plasmodium starting from its entry in the body of female Anopheles till the completion of its life cycle in humans. (b) Explain the cause of periodic recurrence of chill and high fever during malarial attack in humans. 24. Describe the steps involved in Southern blot hybridisation using radiolabeled VNTR as a probe. 25. (a) There was loss of biodiversity in an ecosystem due to a new construction project in that area. What would be its impact on the ecosystem? State any three.

(b) List any three major causes of loss of biodiversity? 26. (a) Identify the polarity of x to x’ in the diagram below and mention how many more amino acids are expected to be added to this polypeptide chain. (b) Mention the codon and anticodon for alanine. (c) Why are some untranslated sequences of bases seen in mRNA coding for a polypeptide? Where exactly are they present on mRNA? 27. The image below shows two germinated seeds X and Y which belong to the same species. Seed X is produced by apomixis whereas seed Y is a product of sexual reproduction. A. Write the number of embryo(s), embryo sac(s) and ovules in the ovary of seed X. B. How multiples embryos are formed in citrus fruits? C. What advantage will plants developed from seed Y have over seed X? For visually impaired students Each Mango fruit contains one seed. Two mango seeds, X and Y were sown in the soil. From Seed X, 3 plant saplings germinated but from seed Y only 1 plant sapling germinated.

A. For seed X which is apomictic, calculate the number of: i) Embryo(s) ii) Embryo sac(s) iii) Ovules in this seed’s ovary B. How multiples embryos are formed in citrus fruits? C. What advantage will plants developed from seed Y have over seed X? 28. Explain how PCR technique can be used for amplification of a small amount of DNA template Section D 29. Given below is the pattern of temperature in a person suffering from a non-viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes. Study the graph and answer the questions that follow: A. Explain the factor(s) responsible for this pattern of temperature. (1) B. How does this pathogen multiply in the human body? (2) Attempt either subpart C or D. C. How is this infection transmitted to humans? (1) OR D. Which stages of the life cycle of this pathogen are completed in the mosquito’s gut?

For visually impaired students A. A non-viral disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes causes recurring fever in an infected person. Explain giving reason(s). (1) B. How does this pathogen multiply in the human body? (2) Attempt either subpart C or D. C. How is this infection transmitted to humans? (1) OR D. Which stages of the life cycle of this pathogen are completed in the mosquito’s gut? 30. The data below shows the concentration of nicotine smoked by a smoker taking 10 puffs/ minute. (a) With reference to the above graph explain the concentration of nicotine in blood at 10 minutes. (b) How will this affect the concentration of carbon monoxide and haembound oxygen at 10 minutes? (c) How does cigarette smoking result in high blood pressure and increase in heart rate? OR (c) How does cigarette smoking result in lung cancer and emphysema?

Section E 31. Oil spill is a major environmental issue. It has been found that different strains of Pseudomonas bacteria have genes to break down the four major groups of hydrocarbons in oil. Trials are underway to use different biotechnological tools to incorporate these genes and create a genetically engineered strain of Pseudomonas - a ‘super-bug’, to break down the four major groups of hydrocarbons in oil. Such bacteria might be sprayed onto surfaces polluted with oil to clean thin films of oil. (a) List two advantages of using bacteria for such biotechnological studies? (b) For amplification of the gene of interest PCR was carried out. The PCR was run with the help of polymerase which was functional only at a very low temperature. How will this impact the efficiency of the PCR? Justify.

(c) If such bacteria are sprayed on water bodies with oil spills, how will this have a positive or negative effect on the environment? Discuss. OR Insects in the Lepidopteran group lay eggs on maize crops. The larvae on hatching feed on maize leaf and tender cob. In order to arrest the spread of three such Lepidopteran pests, Bt maize crops were introduced in an experimental field. A study was carried out to see which of the three species of lepidopteran pests was most susceptible to Bt genes and its product. The lepidopteran pests were allowed to feed on the same Bt-maize crops grown on 5 fields (A-E). The graph below shows the leaf area damaged by these three pests after feeding on maize leaves for five days. Insect gut pH was recorded as 10, 8 and 6 respectively for Species I, II and III respectively.

(a) Evaluate the efficacy of the Bt crop on the feeding habits of the three species of stem borer and suggest which species is least susceptible to Bt toxin. (b) Which species is most susceptible to Bt-maize, explain why? (c) Using the given information, suggest why similar effect was not seen in the three insect species? 32. Attempt either option A or B. A. Cryptorchidism is a condition in which the testes fail to descend into the scrotum. It can also lead to compromised Sertoli cell function and has an impact on Leydig cell function. (i) Identify at least 3 parameters of male fertility which get affected due to cryptorchidism. (ii) Which process will be affected if mature spermatids are not released from Sertoli cells? (iii) Name and explain one assisted reproductive technology (ART process) in which the sperm/semen is used to assist fertilization.

(iv) Name and explain the assisted reproductive technology that should be used to complete the development of embryos I and II shown in the figure given below. For visually impaired students (iv) An infertile couple decided to use ART to conceive. After IVF they decided for Embryo transfer of the following 2 embryos. Embryo 1 consisted of 8 blastomeres and Embryo 2 consisted of 16 blastomeres. Name and explain the techniques they should deploy to complete further development of the given embryos. OR B. (i) Explain the significance of each of the following features present in plants given below: a) In rose-bay plant the stamens ripen before the stigma. b) In certain species of primrose, the flowers have short stamen and long style. c) The bisexual flower of mustard exhibits rejection of self-pollen grain.

(ii) Explain how autogamy is prevented in castor and papaya plant respectively. 33. Trace the events from copulation to zygote formation in a human female. OR Trace the development of a megaspore mother cell to the formation of mature embryo sac in a flowering plant. CBSE Class 12th Biology Half Yearly Sample Paper with Solutions PDF - Download Here CBSE Class 12 Biology Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025-26 - Answer Key Section A Q.No Answer Key 1. (a) common set of characters in groups of different ancestry 2. A. 23% According to Chargaff’s rules, in DNA, A =T and G=C; Thus, A +T+G+C =100 Given T = 27% so A=T =27% Thus A+T = 27 +27 =54% Thus, G+C =100 – 54 = 46% Since G = C so G = 46/2 =23% 3. (c) a) - iii, b) - iv, c) - ii, d) - i 4. A. present in the medium, and it binds to the repressor. 5. (a) Lysine and Arginine 6. B. CO2 7. (c) Preformed Antibodies, Passive 8. A. Reduction in BOD 9. (b) commensalism 10. (b) No growth, growth 11. D. Rapid divergence of traits among populations inhabiting a given geographical area. 12. A. 1& 5; 5 &1 Question No. 13 to 16 consist of two statements – Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Answer these questions selecting the appropriate option given below: A. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A B. Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A C. A is true but R is false D. A is False but R is true 13. A. Both A and R are true and R is correct explanation of A. 14. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A 15. C. A is true but R is false. 16. (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

Section B 17. (a) Palindromic sequences (0.5), endonuclease enzyme (½ Mark) (b) Restriction enzymes can make complementary cut counterparts forming sticky ends for recombination DNA / RDNA technology/ to facilitate ligation of vector and foreign DNA.(1 Mark) 18. The variation in colour of colonies is due to the principle of insertional inactivation. (0.5)

In this, a recombinant DNA is inserted within the coding sequence of an enzyme, β-galactosidase. This results into inactivation of the enzyme, which is referred to as insertional inactivation. (0.5)

The presence of a chromogenic substrate gives blue-coloured colonies if the plasmid in the bacteria does not have an insert. (0.5)

Presence of insert results into insertional inactivation of the β - galactosidase and the colonies do not produce any colour, these are identified as recombinant colonies. (0.5) 19. (a) Inverted pyramids of biomass are seen in aquatic conditions where a small standing crop of phytoplankton supports a large standing crop of zooplankton/fish/In terrestrial ecosystem where a large number of insects are feeding on the leaves of a tree. (1 Mark) (b) No, the Pyramid of energy is always upright, and can never be inverted because when energy flows from one trophic level to the next trophic level some amount of energy is always lost as heat at each step. (1 Mark) (a) Inverted pyramid because a large number of insects feed on one tree. (b) No, the Pyramid of energy is always upright, and can never be inverted because when energy flows from one trophic level to the next trophic level some amount of energy is always lost as heat at each step. (1 x 2 = 2 marks) 20. (a) A –Pituitary gland; B: Ovary(½ x 2 =1 Mark) (b) Endometrium of the uterus regenerates through proliferation. (1 Mark) 21. Making the correct punnett square (1 mark) Phenotype - All Inflated green pods (½ mark) Genotype –FfGg (½ mark)

Section C 22. (a) Corn: Wind. Numerous flowers are packed in an inflorescence; the tassels seen in the corn cob are the stigma and style which wave in the wind to trap pollen grains. (b) Water hyacinth: Insects or wind. In water hyacinth the flowers emerge above the level of water and are pollinated by insects or wind as in most of the land plants. (c) Vallisneria: Water, In Vallisneria - the female flower reaches the surface of water by the long stalk and the male flowers or pollen grains are released onto the surface of water. They are carried passively by water currents; some of them eventually reach the female flowers and the stigma. 23. An antibody molecule consists of four polypeptide chains, two are long called heavy (H) chains while other two are short called light (L) chains. Both are arranged in the shape of Y. Hence, the antibody is represented as H2 L2. (Diagram with Labels – Light chain (½ mark), Heavy Chain (½ Mark) Types of Antibody – IgA, IgM, IgE,IgG (1mark awarded when all 4 types are stated) IgA – Lactating Mother to protect their infant(½ Mark) Ig E – To protect from allergen(½ Mark) OR (a) When a female Anopheles mosquito bites an infected person, the parasites enter the mosquito’s body as gametocytes(½ mark). It leads to fertilization and development in the gut (½Mark)of the mosquito and undergoes further development to form sporozoites that are stored in salivary glands (½ Mark) until their transfer to human body. In the human body – the sporozoites reach the liver and reproduce asexually (½ Mark), bursting the cells and releasing them into the RBCs as gametocytes (½ Mark). (Labeled diagram explaining the mentioned stages can also be considered) (b) The rupture of RBCs releases a toxic substance called haemozoin, (1/2 Mark) which is responsible for the chill and high fever. 24. isolation of DNA,

digestion of DNA by restriction endonucleases,

separation of DNA fragments by electrophoresis,

transferring (blotting) of separated DNA fragments to synthetic membranes, such as nitrocellulose or nylon,

hybridisation using labelled VNTR probe, and

detection of hybridised DNA fragments by autoradiography. (0.5 x 6 =3) 25. Impacts of loss of biodiversity on the ecosystem: (a) (i) Decline in plant production (ii) Lowered resistance to environmental perturbations such as drought (iii) Increased variability in certain ecosystems – processes such as plant productivity, water use, pest and disease cycles. (½ x 3 = 1 ½ marks) (b) (i) Habitat loss and fragmentation (ii) Over-exploitation (iii) Alien invasive species (iv) Co-extinctions. (Any three - ½ x 3 = 1½) 26. (a) x to x’ is 5′———– > 3′ (½ Mark) No more amino acids will be added(½ Mark) (b) GCA(½ Mark) Anticodon is CGU (½ Mark) (c) The untranslated regions are required for an efficient translation process. (½Mark) They are present before the initiation codon at the 5’ – end and after the stop/termination codon, at the 3’ – end (½ Mark) 27. A. Seed X- 3 embryos; 1embryo sac; 1ovule; (0.5 x 3=1.5) B. The nucellar cells grow mitotically and develop into the embryos by asexual reproduction. (0.5) C. The plants growing from seed X will have to share the resources/endosperm so there is a possibility of some plant being undernourished/; only one plant in seed Y will use the entire endosperm for its growth or as the plants of seed X are clones they will not show variation and may succumb to environmental stress;/ plants from seed Y will have genetic variation and so can show greater adaptability. (1) For visually impaired students A. Seed X- 3 embryos; 1embryo sac; 1ovule; (0.5 x 3=1.5) B. The nucellar cells grow mitotically and develop into the embryos by asexual reproduction. (0.5) C. The plants growing from seed X will have to share the resources/endosperm so there is a possibility of some plant being undernourished/; only one plant in seed Y will use the entire endosperm for its growth or as the plants of seed X are clones they will not show variation and may succumb to environmental stress;/ plants from seed Y will have genetic variation and so can show greater adaptability. (1) 28. PCR stands for Polymerase Chain Reaction. In this reaction, multiple copies of the gene (or DNA) of interest are synthesised in vitro using two sets of primers (small chemically synthesised oligonucleotides that are complementary to the regions of DNA) and the enzyme DNA polymerase. The enzyme extends the primers using the nucleotides provided in the reaction and the genomic DNA as template. (1) If the process of replication of DNA is repeated many times, the segment of DNA can be amplified to approximately billion times, i.e., 1 billion copies are made. Such repeated amplification is achieved by the use of a thermostable DNA polymerase (isolated from a bacterium, Thermus aquaticus), which remains active during the high temperature induced denaturation of double stranded DNA. The amplified fragment if desired can now be used to ligate with a vector for further cloning. (1) Each cycle has three steps: (i) Denaturation, (ii) Annealing and (iii) Extensions.



Section D 29. A. The rupture of RBCs associated with the release of toxic substance haemozoin is responsible for the chills and fever/recurring every 3 - 4 days. (1) B. - The parasite reproduces asexually in liver cells, bursting the cell and releasing into the blood. (1) - Parasite further reproduces asexually in red blood cells. Released parasite infects new red blood cells. Sexual stages (gametocytes) develop in red blood cells. (1) Student to attempt either subpart C or D. C. The infection is caused by the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito which introduces the sporozoites in the human body. (1) OR D. Fertilisation and development take place in the mosquito’s gut. For visually impaired students A. The rupture of RBCs associated with the release of toxic substance haemozoin is responsible for the chills and fever/recurring every 3-4 days. (1) B. - The parasite reproduces asexually in liver cells, bursting the cell and releasing into the blood. (1) Parasite further reproduces asexually in red blood cells. Released parasite infects new red blood cells. Sexual stages (gametocytes) develop in red blood cells. (1) Student to attempt either subpart C or D. C. The infection is caused by the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito which introduces the sporozoites in the human body. (1) OR D. Fertilisation and development take place in the mosquito’s gut. (1) 30. (a) Concentration of nicotine is maximum at 10 minutes/ conc. of nicotine increases steadily in the blood to reach 45mg/cm3 (1 Mark) (b) The Concentration of CO will increase resulting in reduced concentration of haemboundoxygen.(1 Mark) (c) Nicotine results in stimulating the adrenal gland which results in release of adrenaline / nor - adrenaline in the blood resulting in increase of blood pressure and heart rate. (2 Marks)