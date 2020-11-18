CBSE Class 10 Social Science Complete Study Material for Board Exam 2021 - Best Guide for Board Exam Preparation

Get here the CBSE Study Material for Class 10 Social Science. This study material has been specially prepared for the upcoming board exam. Subject experts at Jagran Josh have prepared and put all the important resources in one place so that students don't have to waste their time in searching for these resources one by one. From here they will get all the resources that will help them prepare best for their upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2021. They don't even need anyone's assistance or guidance for their exam preparation. The study material provided here is al enough to cover the whole syllabus of Class 10 Social Science and revise it effectively with the help of the practice material provided below in this article. The study package available here includes the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science, NCERT Books, NCERT Solutions, Chapter-Wise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Sample Papers, Question Papers and many other resources necessary for the effective learning of the subject and the board exam preparation. So, follow the CBSE Study Material by Jagran Josh to obtain excellent marks in your CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2021.

Check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Study Material 2020-2021 below:

Revised CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Social Science

This is the most essential part of the CBSE study material for Class 10 Social Science. Without having a clear idea of the topics and content prescribed by the CBSE Board, you won't be able to study the subject in the right way. The board has reduced the Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for the current academic session. Therefore, students should carefully go through the new syllabus and study the chapters accordingly. Check the revised syllabus form the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Revised Syllabus for 2020-2021 - Download in PDF

While going through this latest CBSE Syllabus, you should be very careful about the deleted topics. Keep a list of all the topics and chapters removed from the syllabus with you. For this you may check the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

Check latest NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions for 2020-2021:

Chapter-wise links to access NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions are given below:

NCERT Book and NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science History

Chapter Name NCERT Book NCERT Solution Chapter 1: The Rise of Nationalism in Europe View/Download View/Download Chapter 2: Nationalism in India View/Download View/Download Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World View/Download View/Download Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation View/Download View/Download Chapter 5: Print Culture and The Modern World View/Download View/Download

NCERT Book and NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Geography

Chapter Name NCERT Book NCERT Solution Chapter 1: Resources and Development View/Download View/Download Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources View/Download View/Download Chapter 3: Water Resources View/Download View/Download Chapter 4: Agriculture View/Download View/Download Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources View/Download View/Download Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries View/Download View/Download Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy View/Download View/Download

NCERT Book and NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Political Science

Chapter Name NCERT Book NCERT Solution Chapter 1: Power Sharing View/Download View/Download Chapter 2: Federalism View/Download View/Download Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity View/Download View/Download Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste View/Download View/Download Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements View/Download View/Download Chapter 6: Political Parties View/Download View/Download Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy View/Download View/Download Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy View/Download View/Download

NCERT Book and NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Economics

Chapter Name NCERT Book NCERT Solution Chapter 1: Development View/Download View/Download Chapter 2: Sectors of the Indian Economy View/Download View/Download Chapter 3: Money and Credit View/Download View/Download Chapter 4: Globalisation and the Indian Economy View/Download View/Download Chapter 5: Consumer Rights View/Download View/Download

Check Chapter-Wise Multiple Choice Questions (with Answers)

MCQs are not only important for the exam preparations but also are very helpful to revise the key concepts in a short time. We have prepared chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science. All the questions have been provided with answers. You can download all the questions by clicking on the following link:

MCQs with Answers for CBSE Class 10 Social Science - All Chapters in PDF

Check Previous Years Question Papers and Sample Papers

Question papers and sample papers are also an important part of the study material for Class 10 Social Science as they help you to revise your syllabus in a very effective way. They help you identify the part of the syllabus which you are not good at. Thus, you get a chance to work on your weaker areas. At the same time, you also get to prepare important questions and topics for the exam. You can download the previous years' question papers and CBSE sample papers from the following links:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years' Board Question Papers

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Years' Sample Question Papers

All the resources provided above should be followed thoroughly to learn Social Sciences properly and perform outstandingly in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam.

