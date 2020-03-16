CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important MCQs with Answers for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper of the Board Examination 2020 will be conducted on Wednesday, 18th March. This year, for the first time, paper will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the section A. To do well in these questions, students must be good at the basic concepts and should have knowledge about all the important events and facts. But at this last moment, it might not be possible for you to revise the syllabus line-by-line. To help you make the most of your time and prepare effectively for the exam, we are providing here the important MCQs for Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020. You will find here the chapter-wise important MCQs for History, Geography, Political Science and Economics parts of the Class 10 Social Science. All these MCQs are provided with answers to help you in quick and effective preparations.

Important features of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science MCQs are:

All the questions are prepared by experts exhibiting in-depth knowledge of the subject.

Questions have been prepared after thoroughly analysing the previous year question papers.

Most of the important topics and concepts occurring in NCERT have been covered.

Questions are prepared for each chapter of Class 10 Social Science.

Correct answer is written after each question.

These questions are very helpful for quick revision at the last moment before the exam.

We are providing below the links of important MCQs for all four parts - History, Geography, Political Science and Economics of CBSE Class 10 Social Science. Read the chapter-wise MCQs with answers to prepare well for the exam and score high marks.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important MCQs for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper in the upcoming board exam will have twenty objective type questions. All these questions will be asked in different formats like multiple choices type questions, fill in the blank, match the column, short answer type questions, assertion-reason type quetsions and questions based on the pictorial representation of a certain fact or incident. All these questions can be attempted with the good understanding of all basic concepts used in Class 10 Social Science. For this reading each and every line of NCERT can be of great benefit as this book is best to clear all basic and advanced level concepts. However, at this time, you can also take help of the questions provided by Jagran Josh. MCQs provided here are really helpful to revise the important concepts which can be asked in the 1 mark questions. Practicing these questions will make you able to answer other questions like fill in the blanks, match the columns and picture based questions.

