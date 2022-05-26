CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2022-23: Check List of Map Items to be Prepared for Annual Exam

CBSE Class 10th students can check here the list of map items in Social Science that have been prescribed for the session 2022-2023. Check the revised map work syllabus to be prepared for the CBSE Class 10 Annual Board Exams.

CBSE Class 10 Map Work Syllabus 2022-23: Map pointing is an important part of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Course Curriculum. Map questions carry a good weightage in the board exams. Therefore, students should understand the map work syllabus properly and learn to locate the items mentioned in it on the political map of India. We have provided below the latest syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work which has been released for the 2022-2023 session. Students can read as well as download the CBSE Class 10 Map Work Syllabus 2022-2023 in PDF below.

LIST OF MAP ITEMS CLASS X (2022-23)

A. HISTORY (Outline Political Map of India)

Chapter - 3 Nationalism in India – (1918 – 1930) for locating and labelling / Identification

1.Indian National Congress Sessions:

a. Calcutta (Sep. 1920)

b. Nagpur (Dec. 1920)

c. Madras (1927)

2.Important Centres of Indian National Movement

a. Champaran (Bihar) - Movement of Indigo Planters

b. Kheda (Gujarat) - Peasant Satyagrah

c. Ahmedabad (Gujarat) - Cotton Mill Workers Satyagraha

d. Amritsar (Punjab) - Jallianwala Bagh Incident

e. Chauri Chaura (U.P.) - Calling off the Non-Cooperation Movement

f. Dandi (Gujarat) - Civil Disobedience Movement

B. GEOGRAPHY (Outline Political Map of India)

Chapter 1: Resources and Development (Identification only)

a. Major soil Types

Chapter 3: Water Resources (Locating and Labelling)

Dams:

a. Salal

b. Bhakra Nangal

c. Tehri

d. Rana Pratap Sagar

e. Sardar Sarovar

f. Hirakud

g. Nagarjuna Sagar

h. Tungabhadra

Chapter 4: Agriculture (Identification only)

a. Major areas of Rice and Wheat

b. Largest / Major producer states of Sugarcane, Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Cotton and Jute

Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources Minerals (Identification only)

a. Iron Ore mines

Mayurbhanj

Durg

Bailadila

Bellary

Kudremukh

b. Coal Mines

Raniganj

Bokaro

Talcher

Neyveli

c. Oil Fields

Digboi

Naharkatia

Mumbai High

Bassien

Kalol

Ankaleshwar

Power Plants (Locating and Labelling only)

a. Thermal

Namrup

Singrauli

Ramagundam

b. Nuclear

Narora

Kakrapara

Tarapur

Kalpakkam

Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling Only)

Software Technology Parks:

a. Noida

b. Gandhinagar

c. Mumbai

d. Pune

e. Hyderabad

f. Bengaluru

g. Chennai

h. Thiruvananthapuram

Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy Major Ports: (Locating and Labelling)

a. Kandla

b. Mumbai

c. Marmagao

d. New Mangalore

e. Kochi

f. Tuticorin

g. Chennai

h. Vishakhapatnam

i. Paradip

j. Haldia

International Airports:

a. Amritsar (Raja Sansi - Sri Guru Ram Dass jee)

b. Delhi (Indira Gandhi)

c. Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji)

d. Chennai (Meenam Bakkam)

e. Kolkata (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose)

f. Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi)

Note: Items of Locating and Labelling may also be given for Identification.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF)