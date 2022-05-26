CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2022-23: Check List of Map Items to be Prepared for Annual Exam

CBSE Class 10 Map Work Syllabus 2022-23: Map pointing is an important part of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Course Curriculum. Map questions carry a good weightage in the board exams. Therefore, students should understand the map work syllabus properly and learn to locate the items mentioned in it on the political map of India. We have provided below the latest syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work which has been released for the 2022-2023 session. Students can read as well as download the CBSE Class 10 Map Work Syllabus 2022-2023 in PDF below.
LIST OF MAP ITEMS CLASS X (2022-23)
A. HISTORY (Outline Political Map of India)
Chapter - 3 Nationalism in India – (1918 – 1930) for locating and labelling / Identification
1.Indian National Congress Sessions:
a. Calcutta (Sep. 1920)
b. Nagpur (Dec. 1920)
c. Madras (1927)
2.Important Centres of Indian National Movement
a. Champaran (Bihar) - Movement of Indigo Planters
b. Kheda (Gujarat) - Peasant Satyagrah
c. Ahmedabad (Gujarat) - Cotton Mill Workers Satyagraha
d. Amritsar (Punjab) - Jallianwala Bagh Incident
e. Chauri Chaura (U.P.) - Calling off the Non-Cooperation Movement
f. Dandi (Gujarat) - Civil Disobedience Movement
B. GEOGRAPHY (Outline Political Map of India)
Chapter 1: Resources and Development (Identification only)
a. Major soil Types
Chapter 3: Water Resources (Locating and Labelling)
Dams:
a. Salal
b. Bhakra Nangal
c. Tehri
d. Rana Pratap Sagar
e. Sardar Sarovar
f. Hirakud
g. Nagarjuna Sagar
h. Tungabhadra
Chapter 4: Agriculture (Identification only)
a. Major areas of Rice and Wheat
b. Largest / Major producer states of Sugarcane, Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Cotton and Jute
Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources Minerals (Identification only)
a. Iron Ore mines
- Mayurbhanj
- Durg
- Bailadila
- Bellary
- Kudremukh
b. Coal Mines
- Raniganj
- Bokaro
- Talcher
- Neyveli
c. Oil Fields
- Digboi
- Naharkatia
- Mumbai High
- Bassien
- Kalol
- Ankaleshwar
Power Plants (Locating and Labelling only)
a. Thermal
- Namrup
- Singrauli
- Ramagundam
b. Nuclear
- Narora
- Kakrapara
- Tarapur
- Kalpakkam
Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling Only)
Software Technology Parks:
a. Noida
b. Gandhinagar
c. Mumbai
d. Pune
e. Hyderabad
f. Bengaluru
g. Chennai
h. Thiruvananthapuram
Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy Major Ports: (Locating and Labelling)
a. Kandla
b. Mumbai
c. Marmagao
d. New Mangalore
e. Kochi
f. Tuticorin
g. Chennai
h. Vishakhapatnam
i. Paradip
j. Haldia
International Airports:
a. Amritsar (Raja Sansi - Sri Guru Ram Dass jee)
b. Delhi (Indira Gandhi)
c. Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji)
d. Chennai (Meenam Bakkam)
e. Kolkata (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose)
f. Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi)
Note: Items of Locating and Labelling may also be given for Identification.
