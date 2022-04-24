CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023 Released excluding Punjabi Language: All other regional languages retained in new academic session

CBSE has released the rationalised syllabus for Class 10 for the academic session 2022-2023. The board has cut down the syllabus by dropping many important topics from Social Science and has kept the Punjabi language out of the regional langauges.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the annual curriculum for Class 10 for the academic year 2022-23. The board has released the rationalised syllabus. It has cut down the syllabus by 30% by deleting some noted chapters and topics from the major subjects. Another big and controversial move by the board is excluding the Punjabi language while all other regional languages have been retained in the new curriculum.

Among the topics removed from the CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-23, major ones include democracy and diversity, Mughal courts, and poems by Faiz Ahmed Faiz from the syllabus. Chapters on Popular Struggle Movement and Challenges to Democracy have also been removed.

When asked for these alterations, the board said that its decision of reducing the syllabus is in alignment with recommendations from the National Council of Educational Research and Training. However, the officials have not commented on the exclusion of the Punjabi language from the curriculum.

Students may download the subject-wise curriculum in PDF for all major and additional subjects from the links mentioned in the table below:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023 (Major Subjects) CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023 (Additional Subjects) CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023 (Language Subjects) CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Russian Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Urdu (Course A) Syllabus Download Here CBSE Class 10 Urdu (Course b) Syllabus Download Here

