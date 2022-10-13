CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2022-23: Download complete curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2022-23: Students beginning their prep for CBSE board exams can view the latest syllabus of Japanese language course for students of class 10 Japanese and download PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2022-23: The latest syllabus of Japanese language course for students of class 10 Japanese is available for students beginning their prep. 

Japanese is a foreign language that Indians, in general, consider difficult because it follows a very different script, syntax, grammar and linguistic and cultural nuances. However, the raw and bright minds of adolescents and teenagers can grasp complex concepts with a lot of ease, comparatively. 

Let us now check the Japanese langyage curriculum for CBSE Class 10:

You would notice that both MCQs and Descriptive questions are asked for 40 marks each.

Students should pay attention that assessment will be focused on cohesion and construction. No marks for use of coorect grammar use or varied vocabulary and no deductions for spelling mistakes as well. This is because foreign language courses are focused on building a primary base of learning for the students and practicality.

INTERNAL ASSESSMENTS

There are 3 areas of internal assessments, namely:

  • A – Periodic Tests have a Total Weightage of 10 out of 20
  • B - Notebook Submission carries a Total Weightage of 05 out of 20
  • C –Subject Enrichment Activity encompass a Total Weightage of 05 out of 20

Let's view them in more detail.

DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 10 JAPANESE SYLLABUS 2022-23

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to CBSE Class 10 board exams 2022-23.

CBSE Class 10 Practice Papers: All Subjects

Best of luck to all the candidates.

Students can also download the subject-wise curriculum for all subjects from the links mentioned in the table below:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023 (Major Subjects)
CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus       Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023 (Additional Subjects)
CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023 (Language Subjects)
CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Russian Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Urdu (Course A) Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Urdu (Course b) Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Bengali Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Marathi Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Assamese Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Gujarati Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Kannada Syllabus Download Here
CBSE Class 10 Malayalam Syllabus Download Here

FAQ

When is CBSE Class 10 Japanese exam 2022-23?

CBSE had mentioned earlier that board examinations for class 10 students are likely to commence from 15th February, 2023. Official datesheet is likely to be released in December 2022.

Does CBSE have Japanese language?

Yes. CBSE offers various foreign language course to its students right from class 6. Japanese is also one of the foreign languages offered to CBSE students.
