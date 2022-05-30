CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Syllabus 2022-2023: Course Structure Explained for Annual Assessment - Download Now!

Download the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus for the new academic session 2022-23 in PDF here. Check this syllabus to understand the latest course structure and examination scheme.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised syllabus for the classes 9th-12th for the new academic session. The syllabus has been created in accordance with the annual assessment reintroduced after two years. Thus, students will have to prepare the whole syllabus for the annual exams to be held at the end of the academic session. No term-wise division on the syllabus will be applied in this session.

We have provided below the CBSE Syllabus 2022-2023 for Class 10 Hindi A subject. This syllabus is helpful for students to understand the course structure for the year and the pattern of examination. They must go through the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2022-2023 can be downloaded in PDF from this article.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Course Structure 2022-2023 (Code No. 002)

Prescribed Books for CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Deleted Chapters from Syllabus for 2022-23 Session:

Certain chapters have been removed from the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2022-2023 as a part of rationalising the syllabus. Students must know the names of these chapters to avoid reading any irrelevant content during their course.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Paper Pattern for Annual Board Exam 2022-23

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2023 will have questions of objective and subjective types. The paper will be divided into 2 sections:

Section A with objective type questions based on unseen passage, grammar and textbooks. It will be for total 40 marks.

Section B with subjective type or descriptive type questions based on textbooks and writing skills.

The question paper will be of total 80 marks. 20 Marks will be calculated from the internal assessment.

